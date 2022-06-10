Prediction: Proxy Dialectical Wars are Coming

“Anti-trans”. “Antisemitic”. “Racist”. All of these allegations are coming. All of them are false.
Important voices across the US and around the world are being set up to be painted as bigots, portrayed as guilty of hate speech.
Recent events tell me that the corporate oligarchy is about to launch a major smear campaign to defame these voices. It’s really their only last move: it is their swan song.
Before the noise comes, know this:
I stand for free speech on all topics in all forums. Period. Those who participate in hate speech show themselves by their speech. Silencing people with false allegations makes the world a more dangerous place because it cheapens the allegations.
People from all walks of life except mass murderers, rapists and paedophiles (and similar) have something to contribute to the discourse. The range of human sentiment can be known and course-corrected via communication based on integrity and our best objective understanding of truth. Rational discourse. Comparison of ideals. Comparison of values. Learning together.
But let me introduce to you a new concept: Proxy dialectical wars. Attacks meant to alienate and silence dissidents who prefer reality-based science, reality-based medicine, reality-based public health policies & practices, and reality-based education are coming. Proxy dialectical wars distract from the main offence (the maiming and killing of people via immune manipulations) with other topics. Note that the added benefit of changing the topic is the alienation and silencing of the messengers.
They will also be conducted in a way in which the accused will be denied any chance to know the accuser(s) and the accused will be thwarted in attempts to defend themselves. The accused will have to sue for libel and slander, so if you care about free speech and defending the reputation of those who will be assaulted, be prepared to help fund their defence.
I don’t speak for every person who speaks out about the risks of pharmaceutical products. But as far as I can tell, and on the record, and let me be clear: those involved in informing the public on the reality of pharma risks are equally concerned about the health of all people across the globe, regardless of race, religion, creed, colour, sexual orientation, level of education, biological sex (karyotype), or preferred pronouns.
More on all of this as soon as the libel and slander take off. We cannot allow those who benefit most from our isolation to continue to drive us apart.
About the Author
James Lyons-Weiler is an American scientist, human rights advocate and CEO of the non-profit Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge (“IPAK”). He has also authored three books: ‘Ebola: An Evolving Story’, ‘Cures vs. Profits: Success Stories in Translational Research’, and ‘The Environmental and Genetic Causes of Autism’.
You can read more articles by Lyons-Weiler on Substack HERE or his website HERE.
> Important voices across the US and around the world are being set up to be painted as bigots, portrayed as guilty of hate speech.
Yeah, those ‘important voices’ are so much better than the others. After all, they’ve got all the money.
> I stand for free speech on all topics in all forums. Period. Those who participate in hate speech show themselves by their speech.
Contradict yourself much?
> Silencing people with false allegations makes the world a more dangerous place because it cheapens the allegations.
So silencing them in other ways is ok?
> The range of human sentiment can be known and course-corrected via communication based on integrity and our best objective understanding of truth.
Lordly lord. “course-corrected”? If someone thinks the opposite to you it’s time to “correct” them. Nice.
> Comparison of ideals. Comparison of values. Learning together.
As long as I “learn” to think like you? And if I refuse? Silenced? Imprisoned? Killed?
> Note that the added benefit of changing the topic is the alienation and silencing of the messengers.
But wait, you just went on about “standing for free speech on all topics”…
> The accused will have to sue for libel and slander, so if you care about free speech and defending the reputation of those who will be assaulted, be prepared to help fund their defence.
Ah, I see… it’s another money making scam. So where do I donate to your yacht fund?
> regardless of race, religion, creed, colour, sexual orientation, level of education, biological sex (karyotype), or preferred pronouns.
It’s important to drive home the pervert message… after all, you’re a “messenger” right?
> James Lyons-Weiler is an American scientist, human rights advocate and CEO of the non-profit Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge (“IPAK”). He has also authored three books:
What, another book seller? Who’d have thunk it.
Let me ask you this simple question Mr human rights advocate: what if there were people who didn’t want to be perverts, who didn’t want to live amongst people of different color, religion, race, or whatever other ways you want to divide them? Are they to be “corrected” and “silenced” and “alienated” as you suggest? You know, your entire approach seems a whole hell of a lot like the current regime — think what we tell you, talk like we tell you, walk like we tell you, or else we’ll do our level best to crush you.
Human rights!?
Humans will find they have zero “human rights” on judgment day, be assured of that! God in Christ is the Truth.
I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life John 14:6.
In the end it will be found that there is NO other Way, there is NO other Truth, there is No other Life.
Where will you be in eternity?
> Where will you be in eternity?
As far away from you as I can get.
What no one wants to admit is that there are hundreds if not thousands of different types of people in the world, and the only way to make it work is to allow them to be apart from the ones they don’t like. Instead of countries, you need to cut the world up into places with normal people, perverts, one for each religion, and so on. The writer of this article just wants to use his brand of coercion to make you think and behave in the way that he considers normal, which won’t ever work any more than the existing model ever will. He considers someone who doesn’t want to live in a place filled with people they object to as needing to be ‘corrected’, whilst all the while projecting an image of being righteous. If I were to say I don’t want to live with blacks or gays or muslims then I’d be the bad guy. Why? Because he thinks I should live with them.
Haven’t you noticed that ‘normal’ is always subjective-that is, it changes! One man’s ‘normal’ person is another man’s ‘pervert’!
Not so with the abiding Word of God-it never changes.