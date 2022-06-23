Covid Pandemic Truths: Vaccines, Autism, Schizophrenia and Neurological Disorders

The Covid vaccines were allowed to be used via the emergency use authorisation (EUA) even though only very short-term safety studies (2 months) had been conducted by the manufacturers.

Several people who participated in these safety trials stated in a forum held by Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) that Pfizer representatives promised them that any medical expenses they incurred as a result of the vaccines would be taken care of by the company. According to this testimony — Pfizer did not follow through on that promise.

By Russell L. Blaylock, 8 December 2021

Unknown Long-Term Complications

Several women suffered serious and apparently permanent damage from taking the test vaccines. Several of these participants, as stated earlier, confirmed that Pfizer representatives would not return their calls, and never paid a cent of their incurred medical expenses. The VAERS data indicates that between December 14, 2020, and October 1, 2021, there were 111,921 reports of serious injuries following the Covid-19 vaccinations, which adds credence to the claims of the pre-release study group as far as a high incidence of serious complications before these vaccines were released upon the public.

The FDA recommended a 2-year intensive study of those who had been vaccinated. The pharmaceutical companies rejected that recommendation. Congressional inquiries have shown that essentially zero studies have been conducted on the millions of American citizens who have taken these vaccines. (As noted in a letter from Senator Johnson to Francis Collins, director of the NIH; Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC; and Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the FDA on July 13, 2021).

So far, we’ve only seen the short-term side effects of these vaccines, which are terrifying enough. However, long-term effects can occur years or even decades following vaccination.

Vaccines And Pregnancy

Because the biodistribution study (noted in a previous section) demonstrates that the highest concentration of the mRNA-containing nanolipid carrier per gram of tissue in women occurred in the ovaries, meaning every vaccinated woman of reproductive age must now worry about possible infertility or a higher risk of ovarian cancer. (The nanolipid mRNA induces chronic inflammation, the principal cause of most cancers).

Data from a corrected preliminary study of vaccinated pregnant women reported in the New England Journal of Medicine demonstrated that pregnant women vaccinated during the first trimester of their pregnancy (20 weeks), had an 82% chance of losing their baby. Yet the American Academy of Obstetrics and Gynaecology announced, as did the CDC, that these vaccines were safe to take during pregnancy. It is known that immune stimulation during the third trimester dramatically increases the risk of the child becoming autistic or developing schizophrenia later in life. An extensive literature demonstrates the danger of immune stimulation during pregnancy.

We will not know if women vaccinated during their third trimester will have children with a higher risk of becoming autistic for at least 6 years, the usual time span for symptom appearance. Moreover, we will not know if a similarly vaccinated woman will have a schizophrenic child until that child reaches adolescence, which is the usual time of first symptom appearance for that condition. As far as I know, no women or their husbands were warned of this real danger to their children.

No one knows what may happen in the future to these children. By their own admission, the vaccine manufacturers conducted no studies with pregnant women prior to the release of these vaccines.

Serious Threat of Long-Term Neurological Complications: Other Ways the Virus Can Infect Cells in The Body

I have written several articles in peer-reviewed medical journals on the effects of excessive vaccination on brain development. As noted, immune stimulation during pregnancy can alter how the child’s brain develops. We know that the adult brain is also at risk following excessive immune stimulation.

One obvious risk is the induction of autoimmune diseases such as lupus, autoimmune encephalomyelitis, and multiple sclerosis. Neurodegenerative diseases are also a real possibility based on careful research linking peripheral inflammation and central nervous system microglial/macrophage priming and activation.

There is some evidence that the spike protein may be able to trigger several neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and most frightening Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. Recently, neurologists have classified at least two cases of neurological disorders in women post Covid-19 vaccination, which they classified as “functional” neurological disorders, suggesting a psychiatric causation. While this could be true in some cases, we must keep in mind that the medical establishment also classified fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, and autism spectrum disorders all as “functional” until real neurological explanations were forthcoming.

In a recent review, Stephanie Seneff and Greg Nigh reviewed a number of possible unintended consequences associated with the mRNA vaccines with strong scientific reasoning.

There is also evidence that the mRNA being released can enter the cell nucleus thus altering the DNA of the cell. This would open the possibility of a vertical transfer to offspring.

Russell Blaylock, a retired American neurosurgeon, wrote the above in an extensive paper, ‘Covid-19 pandemic: What is the truth?’, published on 8 December 2021 in the Surgical Neurological International journal. We are republishing sections, more easily digestible portions, of his article as a series of articles titled ‘Covid Pandemic Truths’.

This article is the seventh in our series and covers the sections in Blaylocks’s paper as subtitled above. You can find the first article in this series HERE.

Although we have not included them, Blaylock’s article is well referenced. Read Blaylock’s full article – Russell L. Blaylock. Covid-19 pandemic: What is the truth?. 08-Dec-2021;12:59. – by following this LINK