Alien Deception: We’ve Been Primed for Aliens

The academic in me wants to start with a survey of all the alien conspiracy theories out there… but that would be an enormous undertaking and you wouldn’t read it anyway. So, let’s skip that bit – you probably know a handful of people who have devoted a lifetime to their particular conspiracy theory and have managed to commercialise the enterprise along the way. What I’ll attempt to do is sketch out a perspective and hopefully stimulate some conversation.

By Winston Smith

My take (or leaning) on aliens, alien technology, a possible future alien invasion, maybe a fringe one (as far as these things go) based on biblical and apocryphal writings. I’m presenting this as a matter of interest and I’m not dogmatic about any of it (if it makes it easier for you, read this piece as a bit of fiction writing – whatever helps you consider something outside of your frames of reference) – I’m no expert and have had only a cursory interest over the years, but an interesting topic that seems to get most people talking, some people really… animated!

Escaping Mass Psychosis: Alien Deception, by Winston Smith on Substack (2 mins)

My Take

Let me cut to the chase right up front – My take on aliens is that it’s partly a psychological operation (“psych ops”) in order to rally the world population together against a common enemy (an essential element of totalitarianism that would usually be other countries but in a “one world order” it has to come from elsewhere, I guess).

But this is not a psych ops with no substance behind it – it’s a ploy with real teeth. You see I think it will be demons (stay with me now…) who will present themselves as aliens (OK so fallen angels are probably aliens in the strict use of the term, but they are not an evolved species from another planet). The reason would be to rally humanity under a single totalitarian system, a kingdom, with Lucifer himself seated as king (probably through a human proxy). If you thought the loss of freedom and coercion because of a virus or climate change was bad enough, imagine what could be imposed upon the masses if there was an existential threat from an alien force?

But you can’t tell me governments have been hatching this plan for generations? No, that’s right, they play a support role but haven’t written the script. It’s not the brainchild of the CIA or any other natural entity – it’s a supernatural plan. People are just not that coordinated nor dedicated over generations to pull this one off.

I guess another version of demons masquerading as aliens is that they would be “good” aliens, bringing us medicine and technology and through these things unite the planet in a globalist utopia. It would have the same end – worship of the king of the kingdom of earth. But somehow my sense of the dramatic would rather go with the false enemy scenario – existential threat is way more powerful than kind gifts of technology to bring people under extraordinary control.

Here’s someone’s take on the good aliens…

Contactees have been told that the Space Beings hope to guide Earth to a period of great unification, when all races will shun discriminatory separations and all of humankind will recognize its responsibility to every other life form existing on the planet. The Space Beings also seek to bring about a single, solidified government, which will conduct itself on spiritual principles and permit all of its citizens to grow constructively in love. Brad Steiger, The Fellowship: Spiritual Contact Between Humans and Outer Space Beings, 1988

Wow, Winston! How does an academic like you come up with that? You’re not part of the psych department’s psychedelic experiment, are you?

Ah, psychedelics – there’s another post about the control and manipulation of the masses under the guise of medicinal goodness! I’ll get back to you on that one.

Stay with me now…

Watchers & Nephilim

So, let’s start by going way back to near the beginning of things when we learn about angelic beings who were given the job of watching over and instructing humans (they were known as Watchers) in all manner of things. We can pick up the story in 1Enoch 6:1-81 where we read:

And it came to pass when the children of men had multiplied that in those days were born unto them beautiful and comely daughters. And the angels, the Watchers (the children of the heaven), saw and lusted after them, and said to one another: “Come, let us choose us wives from among the children of men and beget us children.” And Semjaza, who was their chief, said unto them: “I fear you will not indeed agree to do this deed, and I alone will have to pay the penalty of a great sin.” And they all answered him and said: “Let us all swear an oath, and all bind ourselves by mutual imprecations not to abandon this plan but to do this thing.” Then swore they all together and bound themselves by mutual imprecations upon it. And they were in all two hundred; who descended in the days of Jared on the summit of Mount Hermon, and they called it Mount Hermon, because they had sworn and bound themselves by mutual imprecations upon it. And these are the names of their leaders: Samlazaz, their leader, Araklba, Rameel, Kokablel, Tamlel, Ramlel, Danel, Ezeqeel, Baraqijal, Asael, Armaros, Batarel, Ananel, Zaqiel, Samsapeel, Satarel, Turel, Jomjael, Sariel. These are their chiefs of tens.

So, these supernatural beings, we find out in chapters 7 and 8, had children with human women (they obviously manifest as physical humanoid creatures) and their children were giant human/watcher hybrids called Nephilim (and later Rephaim). This was a complete rebellion against what God had intended and the creation of these hybrids was a catastrophe. In chapter 7 it says the giants “consumed all the acquisitions of men. And when men could no longer sustain them, the giants turned against them and devoured mankind. And they began to sin against birds, and beasts, and reptiles, and fish, and to devour one another’s flesh, and drink the blood.” These giant kids were out of control! I’m not sure their fathers were as crazy, but the Watchers did start teaching their wives (and I guess their hybrid offspring) things leading to fornication, pharmakeia, astrology, and witchcraft (including revealing “the eternal secrets which were preserved in heaven, which men were striving to learn”) – none of which impressed God.

God judges these supernatural rebels, binds them up and sticks them in a prison under the earth for a long time. As for their offspring, God says:

… the giants (Nephilim), who are produced from the spirits and flesh, will be called evil spirits upon the earth, on the earth will be their dwelling. Evil spirits have proceeded from their bodies; because they are born from men and from the holy Watchers is their beginning and primal origin; they will be evil spirits on earth, and evil spirits will they be called. 1 Enoch 15:8-9

After a good deal of bloodshed, God put an end to it all through the flood. Seemingly Noah and his family were the only surviving genetically untainted ones by that time – the seed of humanity that was to be preserved in the ark during the flood. Humans would have to deal with the disembodied spirits of the departed Nephilim (evil spirits or demons), but at least the incursion of Watchers was over.

Now after the flood, with the Nephilim all dead and the rebellious Watchers locked away, you’d think that would be the end of the matter. But Genesis 6:4 says “The Nephilim were on the earth in those days – and also afterwards…” There was apparently another incursion of spiritual beings after the flood as had happened before the flood. Now there are a few theories around this second incursion – either another set of spirit beings did a similar thing, or a corrupted genome carried by Ham’s wife made its way into the new world via a recessive Nephilim gene. There are good arguments for both views, but I tend to lean toward the idea of spirit beings getting up to their old mischief of corrupting humanity once again, especially in unholy unions. And we know there was plenty of opportunity for sexual union in ancient temples offering up bodies for copulation.

With memories of Eden’s golden age still fresh on their minds, the people of Babel were apparently trying to reopen a dimensional gateway to the divine. Like the paradisiacal centre tree, the sacred ziggurat represented an axis around which the rest of the world revolved. It was the dimgal, or “binding post,” where, according to Geoffrey Ashe, spiritual lines of force converged – the opening “by which passage from one cosmic region to another was made possible.” Equally suggestive were the names applied to the sanctuaries at the base of this cosmic ladder – names like the “House of the Base of Heaven and Earth” and the “Link between Heaven and Earth.” (Babel itself meant “The Gate of the Gods.”) The temple at the top of the Tower was considered an important way station for the gods as they descended from heaven to earth. Although this duality of divine presence was almost certainly patterned after the Edenic archetype, in which God descended from His holy mount to walk with Adam and Eve, there was one important distinction: In Babylonia, the gods did not descend in order to walk with humans but to lie with them. This practice involved both men and women and took place inside the ziggurat-crowning temple. In addition to ritual intercourse between a deified human king and the goddess Innana (an annual rite undertaken to ensure fertility for the coming year), there were also high priestesses known as Entu who made themselves available to male deities. George Otis Jr. The Twilight Labyrinth

For me, this begs a couple of questions: Is there a demonic agenda to defile the human genome by propagating a hybrid race? Has it been going on since the Tower of Babel? Is this partly what alien abductions are about?

Russ Dizdar, from Shatter the Darkness, a deliverance minister who specialises in working with Satanic Ritual Abuse (“SRA”) survivors, has a “boots on the ground” perspective on the propagation of the Nephilim genes. Survivors have told him that within the SRA cults, a man and a woman will meet on a Satanic high holy day and invite a demon to join them as they have sex. The intent is that the demon enters at the point of conception to alter the DNA of the baby. This ritualistic sex act is for the purpose of spreading the Nephilim genes. Laura Sanger, The Roots of the Federal Reserve

The Grey

AI generated image of “grey alien”

Where did we get the idea that aliens look like the generic “grey” alien? That classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind alien with the oversized head on an elongated thin frame. I believe the image comes from demons. Very early in the 20th Century, Aleister Crowley claims to have channelled an entity called Lam, and Crowley drew what is now a famous picture of this entity (demon). This is it:

“The Way”, a drawing by Aleister Crowley, depicting Lam, a supposed entity channelled him in 1918 during the Amalanthra Workings. Notice the similarity to the generic ‘grey’ of alien fame.

Crowley believed that his encounters with Lam were encountering a life form from ‘outer space’ and ‘across dimensions’. Other occultists have reported similar experiences with beings very much like Lam with ‘cold, computer-like intelligence’ as one channeler put it.

Crowley founded the religion of Thelema which has its roots in Hermetic Qabalah, which itself originated out of Kabbalah and Gnosticism. I started to write you a description of this esoteric mumbo-jumbo teased out from all sorts of ancient religious ideas and direct communication with spirits – but it was becoming too much of a tangent – if you are interested Wikipedia gives a good overview, I think.

So, the image of a “grey” seems to be common not only in pop culture but in encounters and abduction stories as well. Now I understand that people may well be conditioned to see aliens as a grey because of, now generations, of alien pop culture. But if Crowley and others saw ‘entities’ in this form before the modern concept of aliens maybe it is a common humanoid manifestation of these things. Again, I’m not dogmatic about any of this, but it’s interesting.

… science fiction has become our myth, and science has become our religion. Due mainly to media influences and a hideously complicated world, most people are finding it increasingly difficult to distinguish fantasy from reality. Story, R.D., The Mammoth Encyclopaedia of Extra-terrestrial Encounters, 2002, p. 679

Jack Parsons (a side note)

Now there’s an interesting connection between Thelema and an engineer by the name of Jack Parsons (October 2, 1914 – June 17, 1952) who, along with his wife, became followers of Crowley. Parsons eventually became the head of the Agape Lodge in Los Angeles. He was obsessed with rocketry, quantum physics, and spiritual paths to better understand both of them. Parsons’ rocketry expertise became valuable when the United States discovered the Nazis had developed the V2 rocket. Despite having been under investigation by the FBI (he was a drug addict and on a watch list for extremist occult activity and his apparent Marxist leaning), he became one of the principal founders of both the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the Aerojet Engineering Corporation. He was innovative in rocket propellants, pioneering in the areas of liquid-fuel and solid-fuel rockets.

The life of Parsons is an absolutely fascinating one and worth reading about, but the thing I’d like to point out here is his practice of magic (along with Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, conjuring ‘Babalon’, a goddess within Thelema, ‘The Mother of Abominations’, among other decidedly demonic occult practices and experiences), and reciting Crowley poems during rocket tests. His enmeshment of his rocketry career and Thelema became problematic, to say the least, but also illustrates a strong connection between his work and the alien/demonic realm. For example, Parsons performed a ritual act at what would become the site for Area 51 – his ambition was to summon inter-dimensional entities at the site by opening up a portal.

Early in his career, Parsons would talk to Wernher von Braun, the famous Nazi rocket inventor and later key to the Apollo program, for hours on the telephone about rocketry and their research. In fact, it was von Braun who said to never believe the government if they announced an ‘alien threat’ – he maintained an alien invasion would allow the government to garner wide public support for things like weapons in space. He said aliens would be the last card! Well after the last few years we know it would be way more than an excuse for space weapons, it would be all sorts of centralised control.

While there is a lot more to the Parsons story, suffice it to say that at least these sorts of technologists/occultists have a strong affiliation with alien entities. Could these entities be the same supernatural beings, the Watchers of Enoch fame, who have had a long history of incursions into the fabric of humanity? Could posing as ‘aliens’ give them the credentials of being believable from a ‘sophisticated’ technological perspective, rather than from some old religious tradition?

Alien Abductions

I think this topic of alien abductions is where the rubber meets the road. Here we have greys making incursions into people’s lives, often with sexual acts and spiritual overtones.

One of the earliest claims of alien abduction comes from 1957 when a Brazilian farmer, Antonio Villas Boas, tells of what would become a recurring theme. He was driving his tractor when he saw a light coming down from the sky, and as he got closer saw it to be a shiny oval object which landed in front of him. Several small creatures came out wearing suits and helmets and seized him and took him on board the ship. Onboard he was stripped naked and pinned down and various medical-like experiments were done on him. He also claimed that an aphrodisiac cream or lotion was smeared on him and a naked human-like female entered the room and had sex with him. Afterwards, she pointed to her stomach and then skyward and Villas Boas believed he was used for breeding purposes. Many UFOlogists doubt this was a real encounter, nevertheless it set the stage for countless similar reports.

It was probably an incident in 1961 that many UFOlogists, in the USA at least, believe to be the first “classic” abduction case. Barney and Betty Hill were driving home one night in September 1961 when they were followed by a bright-coloured object. Barney stopped the car to observe the object through binoculars and was shocked to see faces staring back at him from the windows of the craft. Scared, they drove off and soon after the couple heard a beeping sound emanating from the back of their car. They got home two hours later than expected – the two hours apparently missing from their consciousness. Both Betty and Barney started having problems they associated with the UFO encounter – Barney with stomach ulcers and genital complaints and Betty with disturbing dreams of gynaecological medical procedures done on her in a UFO. Some years later the couple went to a hypnotherapist for help…

After being individually hypnotised over many hours, the Hills recalled their alleged experiences, both telling fairly similar stories. After hearing the initial ‘beeps’ in their car, Barney remembered that he was telepathically controlled and instructed to drive to a nearby forest area, where aliens led them from the vehicle into their ship. They both described the beings as around five feet tall (152 cm), having the classic dark and large wrap-around slanted eyes, with a small, narrow mouth (although Betty recounted them as having big noses, which Barney did not claim). Medical procedures ensued, including the removal of sperm from Barney. Betty apparently asked one of the beings where he was from, and he produced a star map. Later, under posthypnotic suggestion, she was able to recall details of the map, which, even today, some claim is a valid diagram of a star system surrounding Zeta Reticuli. Gary Bates, Alien Intrusion, 2004

Now to keep with the “aliens are demons” theme we can turn to the work of Joe Jordan who has a research group CE4 (close encounters of the 4th kind). In his research, Joe came across a case where an abduction was halted by the abductee, something that was unusual and caught his attention.

One of Joe’s cases involved a brand-new Christian called Bill D. During an alleged alien abduction, he cried out “Jesus, help me!” and the encounter immediately stopped. When Joe contacted other MUFON [The Mutual UFO Network] investigators to see if they had had similar cases, they would only agree to talk to Joe if it was “off the record” for fear of their careers. The truth was they all knew of similar accounts of abductions being stopped by people praying, singing hymns or calling on the name of Jesus. But because it was “religious in nature” and not “scientific,” the evidence was being deliberately ignored and actually hidden. Lifting the veil on the UFO phenomenon

Joe’s research group has uncovered hundreds of cases like this (over 100 are documented here) with the ‘alien’ being a grey-like entity, the encounters frightening and sexual, with supernatural elements…

Experiencers record huge chunks of “missing time” that cannot be accounted for; allegedly physical aliens are claimed to walk through walls; and the experiencers themselves are often taken up to the spaceship through the ceilings of their homes. MUFON and other researchers had enormous problems trying to explain the physics-defying aspects of these abduction-type experiences, which were escalating. Lifting the veil on the UFO phenomenon

Are the abductions physically happening or is it all in the minds of the abducted? If it’s not physical, could it still be a very real spiritual attack? The incursion of the Watchers who produced Nephilim was a physical incursion – the Nephilim “giants” were not a figment of people’s imagination. But is a similar thing going on today? Or have we been watching too much programming around aliens?

The accounts of fallen angels making incursions into this world from the Book of Enoch and others, and the abduction stories of modern times, do paint a picture of spiritual beings creating an alien deception. A deception that may become a common enemy for the “one world government,” or in allegiance with it. It’s possible that such a deception plays both ways – setting up a common enemy while the enemy also plays the ally. That’s not hard to imagine as our own governments (or the bankers behind them – see The Good Citizen’s post Printing Windows) have done just that sort of thing in the past.

There’s a lot more to say, but I’ve gone on a little too long in this post so I’ll leave it there. If you’ve read this far (congratulations) you will get the point – demons bringing about an alien deception – should be on the table as a possibility.

1 First Enoch is a composite literary work (1 Enoch 1-36 is known as the Book of the Watchers) and is probably from the 3rd Century BCE with perhaps some fragments going back to earlier Hellenistic or Persian periods. The Book of the Watchers expands on Genesis 6:1-5 and the flood story, dealing with the rebellion of members of God’s heavenly host (the sons of God) and their role in the proliferation of depravity on earth.

About the Author

Winston Smith describes himself as an ordinary guy driven by curiosity and the need to know and question everything. Born in the novel 1984, now liberated to explore the 21st Century. He’s “coming from an Australian perspective.” His alternative reality is as a mental health professional, author, and filmmaker. You can follow Winston Smith’s work by subscribing to his Substack ‘Escaping Mass Psychosis’ HERE.