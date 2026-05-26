Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: Why and how I will get out of jail within four to five weeks at the latest

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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has filed a civil complaint. As a result, he expects to be released from prison within four to five weeks. In a recent statement, he explained why and how.

His case is based on the fact that he was abducted in Mexico by the German Department of the Interior, which is a clear case of political persecution and a violation of Article 16 of the German Constitution.

Dr. Fuellmich has support from the public worldwide which he believes will make a crucial difference in his case. He believes the success in his case will also make a crucial difference in the cases of medical doctors in Germany who spoke out against the covid fraud and have been subjected to the same political persecution by the state.

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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is a German lawyer and was the primary spokesman for the Corona Investigative Committee until he left the organisation and founded International Crimes Investigative Committee (“ICIC”) to continue his investigations into the global covid fraud.

Dr. Fuellmich (also spelt Füllmich) has been incarcerated in a German prison on trumped-up charges since October 2023 after being abducted from Mexico by agents of the German state. He was held in solitary confinement before his sentencing.

In April 2025, Dr. Fuellmich was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison and his law license was revoked following false allegations of embezzling funds from the Corona Investigative Committee.

Further reading:

Periodically, Dr. Fuellmich publishes a statement or update on his Substack page. The following is his latest statement.

By Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, 18 May 2026 (uploaded on 22 May 2026)

Dear Friends,



With this statement, I’ll explain to you why and how I will get out of here within four to five weeks at the latest, and why and how this fake case will finally and for good be thrown out within that same period of time. I’ll try to make this as short and understandable as possible. And I’ll also inform you about a 22-page dossier about me, two-thirds of which are redacted. Still, it proves that it was the German Department of the Interior which had me abducted in Mexico for their long-planned political persecution. It was the Department of the Interior by using the German domestic terrorist organisation Constitutional Protection Agency and the German counterpart of the FBI, BKA.

But let me start with a piece of information that I have been withholding concerning the civil complaint for damages. Damages are not limited to monetary damages. Rather, damages can include injunctions, that is court orders to do something or not do something. In my case, it is the court ordering the defendant, the State of Lower Saxony and the German government, as the employers of the criminal judges, prosecutors and other public officials, to one: Immediately and finally release me from prison and two: Immediately and finally throw the fake criminal charges against me out. How did it come to this? Well, once I understood that the Goettingen Court is totally corrupt and that puppet judges and prosecutors were not even listening to anything we said, I decided to switch from defence to offence. And I wrote that 166-page criminal complaint, which will ultimately lead to the punishment of the criminals involved in my abduction and incarceration and the dissolution of dozens of public agencies, such as the above mentioned domestic intelligence service CPA, which in reality is a terrorist group, as not only my case shows.

However, at the same time, I was well aware of the fact that the German criminal justice system is almost completely controlled by the Deep State. This is not only true for the many prosecutors who have to follow political orders. That’s why the European Supreme Court on 27 May 2019, decided that German prosecutors must not issue European arrest warrants, as there is always the danger that they will be ordered to go after political opponents with fake charges. This has been happening to the political party AfD, which now has the support of 30% of the people, while the ruling CDU is down to a mere 22% because it has been destroyed by the inept Deep State puppets maps. But German judges are not independent either. Rather, once a year, the presidents of all the German courts write a kind of progress report or personal assessment for all the judges in their court. And these presidents are hybrids, half judge and half politician.

So, in order to circumvent this problem within the criminal justice system and to make sure that my criminal complaint will go forward, I filed the now well-known civil complaint for damages. Civil tort law is the road to damages, when someone suffers damage because of negligent or intentional acts of another. Civil court law is, of course, or has been, my special area of expertise for more than 30 years. You might say, therefore, that these dudes really did mess with the wrong guy and his friends from all over the world. Now, pretty much everyone thought that my civil complaint for damages has only been filed because I want monetary damages, that is, money. But that is not the case. As in truth, this case focuses not so much on money, but on the two above-mentioned injunctions to enjoin or prohibit the State of Lower Saxony from keeping me in prison any longer and from continuing with their fake criminal proceeding against me.

How did it come to these two new so-called prayers for relief, which means requests that the court enter judgment in my favour for permanent injunctive relief, prohibiting the State of Lower Saxony from keeping me in prison and continuing with the fake criminal proceedings against me? Well, this is all because of the illegal and unconstitutional political persecution against me and hinges on the very unusual fact that I was abducted in Mexico by the German Deep State. It is precisely this abduction which is now going to break the monsters and their puppets’ backs. Because According to Article 16 of the German Constitution, it is unconstitutional to extradite a German unless basic principles of the rule of law, basic principles of the rule of law are adhered to. And as both the German Supreme Court and the German Constitutional Court and all legal scholars agree, political persecution, which is a crime in and of itself, is the very definition of unlawful persecution by a country not abiding by the basic principles of the rule of law.

In my case, it is more than obvious that this is indeed a clear-cut case of political persecution. But this is also true in all those cases where medical doctors were incarcerated and/or lost their licenses to practice medicine, which happened in more than a thousand cases. In their cases too, fake criminal charges were invented to create the impression that they were criminals and to hide the fact that in reality they were all politically persecuted because their actions, their attempts to protect their patients from harm, as the Hippocratic oath they all took demands, contradicted the government’s, that is the Deep State’s, push to get everyone vaccinated with a toxic brew that would ultimately kill and maim millions, probably billions of people worldwide. RFK Jr. was, of course, aware of all this when he wrote a letter to his German counterpart asking her to stop this kind of political persecution of those doctors.

The crucial difference between my case and their case is that I was abducted for political persecution. Abducted. And all of a sudden article 16 of the German Constitution comes into play and shines a bright spotlight on the unconstitutionality of extraditions for political persecution. I don’t need to explain that if extraditions for political persecution are unconstitutional, then outright abductions for political persecution are even more unconstitutional, of course. And this is even more true if an extradition proceeding is intentionally bypassed as the prosecution’s case file meticulously details – so German – and exposes through the email exchange between the BKA/FBI officer in Mexico City warning the German Deep State that I cannot just be arrested for nothing in Mexico. But instead, he advised his superiors in Germany that they should start an extradition proceeding. They refused and had me abducted because a formal extradition proceeding would have given me a fair hearing and I would have exposed the fake arrest warrant as a deliberately fake arrest warrant.

So, what does this blatant violation of my constitutional rights as guaranteed in Article 16 of the Constitution mean? Well, this directly translates into claims for damages under civil tort law, my very area of expertise for more than 30 years. Again, they picked the wrong guy for this. Civil tort law’s cornerstone for holding public employees, in particular judges and prosecutors, to account for serious torts they commit in office is section 839 of the German Civil Code. Judges, however, are only liable for serious crimes, that is, felonies they commit in office. That is not a problem. That is not a problem at all in Judge Schindler’s case, as his crimes, starting with his attempts to make the abduction into a Mexican case of deportation, continuing on with his exchanging the original charges when they had collapsed for new freely invented fake charges, and immediately stopping the hearing so that the defence wouldn’t be able to refute his idiotic new fantasies, and finally ordering the prison directors to subject me to severe measures of white torture. Without any doubt whatsoever, all of this amounts to very serious felonies.

Section 839 of the German Civil Code was actually designed to take down criminals inside the system, in particular criminals inside the criminal justice system, and hold them to account. They will lose everything, including their pensions. I don’t mean to bore you with legal intricacies, but just so that you can check all this for yourselves if you want, let me add one more thing. Damages are not limited to money damages, but also include, as I said before, via section 1004 of the German Civil Code, injunctions as explained above, meaning permanent injunctive relief by ordering the State of Lower Saxony to both release me from prison immediately and permanently, and to immediately and permanently stop the illegal and unconstitutional criminal proceeding against me.

But there’s one final problem. How can I make sure that the civil tort law case, and my prayers or requests for the above-described injunctive release, are not slow-walked to death by the court granting the defendant all kinds of extensions for their answer to my complaint? Easy. That’s what preliminary injunctions are there for. In very urgent cases, what you do is you file a motion for a preliminary injunction. And with such a motion, you explain to the court by way of affidavits, as there’s no time to actually hear witnesses, that the matter before the court is urgently needed to be preliminarily solved, because there’s no time to wait for the outcome of the main civil complaint. In my case, this is obvious, as every second of my imprisonment damages me more, traumatises me more and is very expensive for the State of Lower Saxony, as they will have to pay even more monetary damages to me and my wife and my family.

What does urgent preliminary ruling mean in terms of time? Depends on the circumstances. But in my case, the court will have to rule on this motion for a preliminary decision within seven to 10 days. This can happen without an oral hearing, as time is clearly of the essence after now more than two and a half years of patently illegal pretrial detention. Now, if the deep state wants to play for time and urges the court to rule against me by, for example, desperately claiming that I’m not a human being, but a squirrel that has no standing in a court of law, this may slow things down for a few days, but no more than another five to 10 days, by which time the court will, because we will immediately appeal and file a motion to schedule a hearing, the court will have to do this. Schedule a hearing. The courtroom will be full with my supporters and thousands of others all over the world. My international friends everywhere will rise up in protest.

Most importantly, I will have succeeded in forcing the German Deep State to take down their masks and expose Germany as what it has become, a totalitarian, lawless country run by monsters. It will all be out in the open, ready for all those boomerangs of real justice to move in and find their targets. Now, on top of this, I have just received a 22-page dossier on me, written by the German Department of the Interior and its henchmen from the German domestic terrorist organisation CPA and the BKA/ FBI. Two-thirds of this dossier are redacted black pages, which, of course, is totally illegal. Nevertheless, it is now 100% certain that it was not the Department of Justice, which is normally in charge when it comes to extraditions of alleged criminals, but the Department of the Interior, which is in charge when extraditions and abductions for political persecutions are required by the Deep State.

This means that the then Secretary of the Interior, Nancy Faser, will be held to account, plus all her employees of the CPA, the Domestic Intelligence Service and the BKA, the equivalent of the FBI. By the way, only one political party came to my aid with one of their Members of Parliament, demanding to know from the BKA why the government was withholding my file from me and my attorneys and reminding them that both according to applicable EU law and according to German law, of course, I have a right to receive any and all information the government has on me, unredacted and uncensored, of course. All the other political parties in Germany did, of course, help the Deep State destroy the rule of law in Germany. We have already advised the German Supreme Court, whose ruling on our appeal is expected shortly, of both our civil complaint and the motion for a preliminary injunction.

This will be the very last chance for those judges and prosecutors who have thus far stood by silently watching the rule of law being destroyed before their eyes, but may now decide to break their silence because they lose their fear, realising that anyone can be next, including themselves. The realisation that I’m not alone, but that the international public is standing by me, will, I believe, make a crucial difference. And when I get out, all those doctors will get out too, and will receive full compensatory damages.

After reading all this, I’m sure you understand why I am saying that I’ll see you all very, very soon, my friends. And then I’ll explain to you what Peter Frampton’s song “Baby, I love your way” really means.

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D – 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Reiner cannot receive parcels and books.

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom.

Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation. Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.

Thank you for all your support.

We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account.

The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka, with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo, appreciate your consideration of donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build Reiner’s freedom now.

You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal: https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich

You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in cryptocurrency here: https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together

You can support Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law

The Fuellmich couple appreciates your donation and help for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom. Thank you Thank you Thank you

Now it is more important than ever that the many good people who are working for the good for humankind, stand together and spread Reiner’s message that we are strong together.

For Reiner’s freedom, for humanity’s freedom the Together369 shop is now available. Inka stated: “Geschenke für ein liebevolles Miteinander” which translates to English as “Gifts for a loving togetherness.”

Feel free to share and repost far and wide. Together for each other. Together we are strong: https://www.etsy.com/shop/Together369. All proceeds support officially and actively Reiner’s Freedom. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you

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