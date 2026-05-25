Ebola is a business, Congolese close to the outbreak say

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The US government updated five Ebola preparedness programmes in January 2026 after a 2-year silence.

The updated programmes include the National Ebola Training and Education Centre, Ebola Healthcare Preparedness and Response, Hospital Preparedness Programme, Collaboration with the World Health Organisation and Public Health Response.

The updates occurred just months before WHO declared the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (“PHEIC,” pronounced “fake”).

Is it any wonder that Congolese local to the “outbreak” believe Ebola is a business?

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In growing anger and mistrust of the international teams handling the Ebola outbreak in the DRC, locals are beginning to take matters into their own hands.

“Some people here believe that Ebola is a business,” said Gloire Idriss, a resident of Rwampara who witnessed a group of angry residents storming the Rwampara health centre, demanding the bodies of their relatives who had reportedly died from Ebola.

A day later, a tent provided by Doctors Without Borders, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières or by its acronym MSF, at a hospital in Mongbwalu in Ituri province was set on fire, Al Jazeera reported.

🇨🇩 Angry mob sets Ebola hospital tents on fire in DR Congo



A violent crowd stormed an Ebola treatment facility after the death of popular local youth and football player Eli Munongo Wangu. His family and residents rejected the official Ebola diagnosis, claiming he died of… pic.twitter.com/Tc0d8Wr1iv — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 22, 2026

Al Jazeera’s article, of course, supports what we can only assume is the World Health Organisation’s (“WHO’s”) approved narrative – one which is ramping up the fear to convince the rest of the world that WHO and its allies are doing a great job in preventing “the next pandemic.” However, it would be interesting to hear why people in the DRC believe Ebola is a business – because their concerns are not unfounded.

Read more: Gates-funded GAVI identified Ebola as “the next pandemic” in 2021

On Sunday, Birgitta Lauren joined the Tom Renz Show to discuss collapsing fertility rates and how couples can dramatically improve their chances of conceiving. “Both men and women are being chemically attacked through food, medications, environmental toxins, vaccines and lifestyle destruction,” Renz said.

Adding, “We also dug into the latest fear campaign surrounding Ebola and the nonstop push for more mRNA products. Robert Redfield is back out warning about another potential ‘pandemic’ while Moderna was already developing an mRNA Ebola vaccine before the latest outbreak even became headline news. Sound familiar?” Yes.

In the following, Jon Fleetwood provides some additional information as to why we, who live outside of the DRC, should be suspicious that Ebola is a business, among other things, or, at the least, the outbreak is premeditated.

While considering the information Fleetwood is highlighting, we should note that on 21 January 2026, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”) announced a strategic partnership with Merck to develop a new version of its Ebola virus vaccine, Ervebo. The collaboration aims to optimise the vaccine’s manufacturing and distribution to expand access in low and middle-income countries. “The idea is to make the vaccine cheaper and easier to deliver in low and middle-income countries,” Insider Monkey reported.

By Jon Fleetwood, 24 March 2026

Multiple US government Ebola preparedness and response programmes were administratively updated on the federal Assistance Listings database in mid-January 2026 – roughly three to four months before health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo announced the latest Ebola outbreak.

A search of SAM.gov for the keyword “ebola” returned five active assistance listings under the Department of Health and Human Services with “Last Updated Date” entries between 11 January and 29 January 2026.

The same listings show no visible updates between 12 December 2023 and those January dates, creating a roughly two-year gap in the public record.

The programmes, which remain active, cover key elements of the nation’s Ebola response infrastructure:

• National Ebola Training and Education Centre (“NETEC”) (Assistance Listing 93.825) – Updated 29 January 2026. The programme supports training for healthcare and public health workers, regional Ebola treatment centres, assessment hospitals and nationwide capability to deliver Ebola patient care.

• Ebola Healthcare Preparedness and Response for Select Cities with Enhanced Airport Entrance Screenings from Affected Countries in West Africa (93.801) – Updated 26 January 2026. The listing explicitly references support for enhanced airport screenings tied to travellers from Ebola-affected regions in West Africa, including personal protective equipment (“PPE”) procurement, facility retrofitting and point-of-care laboratory systems.

• Hospital Preparedness Program (HPP) Ebola Preparedness and Response Activities (93.817) – Updated 26 January 2026. This programme funds regional special-pathogen treatment centres, patient transport systems, isolation capabilities and hospital coordination networks designed to handle Ebola cases, including potential medical evacuations.

• Collaboration With the World Health Organisation and its Regional Offices for Global Health Security and the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) (93.099) – Updated 11 January 2026. The programme supports infectious disease surveillance, rapid outbreak reporting and international coordination under the WHO framework.

• Public Health Response, Forecasting, and Analytic Capacities Related to Disease Outbreaks, Epidemics, and Pandemics (93.823) – Updated 11 January 2026. Managed by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, this initiative focuses on outbreak forecasting, modelling, hotspot identification and surveillance modernisation for emerging biological threats.

Older parallel listings for two of the programmes (93.454 and 93.450) were last updated on 12 December 2023.

Suspected cases were said to be identified as early as late April 2026, with official confirmation on 15 May and the WHO declaring a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 17 May.

It is the 17th recorded Ebola outbreak in the DRC since 1976.

The simultaneous 3-week update burst across five specific, interlocking Ebola programmes (training centres, airport screening from African regions, hospital networks, WHO/IHR coordination and CDC forecasting) – after a documented two-year silence – is a statistically notable operational convergence.

These programmes form the exact preparedness stack an outbreak-orchestrating government would want pre-positioned for an African filovirus event.

Routine updates do not usually produce such a tight, multi-agency cluster on one pathogen right before the next outbreak emerges.

The pattern is a legitimate data point worth scrutiny.

The question now is why, after nearly two years of visible inactivity in the public Assistance Listings record, multiple interlocking Ebola preparedness, airport-screening, hospital-network, WHO-coordination and outbreak-forecasting systems suddenly became administratively active again within the same three-week window – just months before the next African Ebola outbreak emerged.

About the Author

Jon Fleetwood is an American investigative journalist, author and independent analyst known for his work on health policy, biotechnology and political narratives. He publishes articles on his Substack page ‘Jon Fleetwood’. You can also follow him on Instagram HERE and Twitter (now X) HERE.

He is the author of ‘An American Revival: Why American Christianity Is Failing & How to Fix It’ and co-author of ‘What We’re Afraid to Ask: 365 Days of Healing for Adult Survivors of Childhood Abuse’.

Featured image adapted from ‘DR Congo Ebola cases rise amid distrust, armed conflict zone’, NPR, 25 March 2026

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