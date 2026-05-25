Ebola is a business, Congolese close to the outbreak say

The US government updated five Ebola preparedness programmes in January 2026 after a 2-year silence.
The updated programmes include the National Ebola Training and Education Centre, Ebola Healthcare Preparedness and Response, Hospital Preparedness Programme, Collaboration with the World Health Organisation and Public Health Response.
The updates occurred just months before WHO declared the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (“PHEIC,” pronounced “fake”).
Is it any wonder that Congolese local to the “outbreak” believe Ebola is a business?
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In growing anger and mistrust of the international teams handling the Ebola outbreak in the DRC, locals are beginning to take matters into their own hands.
“Some people here believe that Ebola is a business,” said Gloire Idriss, a resident of Rwampara who witnessed a group of angry residents storming the Rwampara health centre, demanding the bodies of their relatives who had reportedly died from Ebola.
A day later, a tent provided by Doctors Without Borders, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières or by its acronym MSF, at a hospital in Mongbwalu in Ituri province was set on fire, Al Jazeera reported.
Al Jazeera’s article, of course, supports what we can only assume is the World Health Organisation’s (“WHO’s”) approved narrative – one which is ramping up the fear to convince the rest of the world that WHO and its allies are doing a great job in preventing “the next pandemic.” However, it would be interesting to hear why people in the DRC believe Ebola is a business – because their concerns are not unfounded.
Read more: Gates-funded GAVI identified Ebola as “the next pandemic” in 2021
On Sunday, Birgitta Lauren joined the Tom Renz Show to discuss collapsing fertility rates and how couples can dramatically improve their chances of conceiving. “Both men and women are being chemically attacked through food, medications, environmental toxins, vaccines and lifestyle destruction,” Renz said.
Adding, “We also dug into the latest fear campaign surrounding Ebola and the nonstop push for more mRNA products. Robert Redfield is back out warning about another potential ‘pandemic’ while Moderna was already developing an mRNA Ebola vaccine before the latest outbreak even became headline news. Sound familiar?” Yes.
In the following, Jon Fleetwood provides some additional information as to why we, who live outside of the DRC, should be suspicious that Ebola is a business, among other things, or, at the least, the outbreak is premeditated.
While considering the information Fleetwood is highlighting, we should note that on 21 January 2026, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”) announced a strategic partnership with Merck to develop a new version of its Ebola virus vaccine, Ervebo. The collaboration aims to optimise the vaccine’s manufacturing and distribution to expand access in low and middle-income countries. “The idea is to make the vaccine cheaper and easier to deliver in low and middle-income countries,” Insider Monkey reported.
US Updates 5 Ebola Preparedness Programmes in January 2026 After 2-Year Silence – Just Months Before Congo Outbreak
By Jon Fleetwood, 24 March 2026
Multiple US government Ebola preparedness and response programmes were administratively updated on the federal Assistance Listings database in mid-January 2026 – roughly three to four months before health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo announced the latest Ebola outbreak.
A search of SAM.gov for the keyword “ebola” returned five active assistance listings under the Department of Health and Human Services with “Last Updated Date” entries between 11 January and 29 January 2026.
The same listings show no visible updates between 12 December 2023 and those January dates, creating a roughly two-year gap in the public record.
The programmes, which remain active, cover key elements of the nation’s Ebola response infrastructure:
• National Ebola Training and Education Centre (“NETEC”) (Assistance Listing 93.825) – Updated 29 January 2026. The programme supports training for healthcare and public health workers, regional Ebola treatment centres, assessment hospitals and nationwide capability to deliver Ebola patient care.
• Ebola Healthcare Preparedness and Response for Select Cities with Enhanced Airport Entrance Screenings from Affected Countries in West Africa (93.801) – Updated 26 January 2026. The listing explicitly references support for enhanced airport screenings tied to travellers from Ebola-affected regions in West Africa, including personal protective equipment (“PPE”) procurement, facility retrofitting and point-of-care laboratory systems.
• Hospital Preparedness Program (HPP) Ebola Preparedness and Response Activities (93.817) – Updated 26 January 2026. This programme funds regional special-pathogen treatment centres, patient transport systems, isolation capabilities and hospital coordination networks designed to handle Ebola cases, including potential medical evacuations.
• Collaboration With the World Health Organisation and its Regional Offices for Global Health Security and the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) (93.099) – Updated 11 January 2026. The programme supports infectious disease surveillance, rapid outbreak reporting and international coordination under the WHO framework.
• Public Health Response, Forecasting, and Analytic Capacities Related to Disease Outbreaks, Epidemics, and Pandemics (93.823) – Updated 11 January 2026. Managed by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, this initiative focuses on outbreak forecasting, modelling, hotspot identification and surveillance modernisation for emerging biological threats.
Older parallel listings for two of the programmes (93.454 and 93.450) were last updated on 12 December 2023.
Suspected cases were said to be identified as early as late April 2026, with official confirmation on 15 May and the WHO declaring a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 17 May.
It is the 17th recorded Ebola outbreak in the DRC since 1976.
The simultaneous 3-week update burst across five specific, interlocking Ebola programmes (training centres, airport screening from African regions, hospital networks, WHO/IHR coordination and CDC forecasting) – after a documented two-year silence – is a statistically notable operational convergence.
These programmes form the exact preparedness stack an outbreak-orchestrating government would want pre-positioned for an African filovirus event.
Routine updates do not usually produce such a tight, multi-agency cluster on one pathogen right before the next outbreak emerges.
The pattern is a legitimate data point worth scrutiny.
The question now is why, after nearly two years of visible inactivity in the public Assistance Listings record, multiple interlocking Ebola preparedness, airport-screening, hospital-network, WHO-coordination and outbreak-forecasting systems suddenly became administratively active again within the same three-week window – just months before the next African Ebola outbreak emerged.
About the Author
Jon Fleetwood is an American investigative journalist, author and independent analyst known for his work on health policy, biotechnology and political narratives. He publishes articles on his Substack page ‘Jon Fleetwood’. You can also follow him on Instagram HERE and Twitter (now X) HERE.
He is the author of ‘An American Revival: Why American Christianity Is Failing & How to Fix It’ and co-author of ‘What We’re Afraid to Ask: 365 Days of Healing for Adult Survivors of Childhood Abuse’.
Featured image adapted from ‘DR Congo Ebola cases rise amid distrust, armed conflict zone’, NPR, 25 March 2026
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Categories: Breaking News, World News
Bill Gates was caught LAUGHING uncontrollably while warning of imminent bioterror attacks—just as law enforcement SHUT DOWN the illicit Las Vegas–Reedley Biolab Complex housing Ebola samples.
Watch: https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2057838202052837547
EBOLA VIALS & DEADLY PATHOGENS FOUND IN CCP BIOLABS ON U.S. SOIL
The FBI uncovered unauthorized biolabs in Las Vegas and Reedley, California, run by Chinese national Zhu Jia Bei—a man with extensive ties to the Chinese Communist Party and a history of intellectual property theft.
The labs contained dangerous pathogens including HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, and materials labeled “Ebola.”
Zhu allegedly continued operating the Las Vegas lab even while under federal indictment.
Watch: https://x.com/Newsforce/status/2058622147317170203
Doesn’t it take more than one man who knows what he’s doing to run a lab like these, let alone multiple ones?
Where are the other arrests?
It’s like the Somali fraud all over the US: arrest one fraudster here, one there, and let hundreds go on doing whatever they want do.
As long as Ilhan Omar remains out of prison, you know the govt is in on it all.
“It doesn’t appear there was anything too bad in there, [the LA basement lab], just some containers, some mysterious liquids…” A guy with a master’s degree in public health ASSUMES containers of unknown substances found in a lab are not harmful?
Then there is Bill, chuckling while he repeats the accusations against him because he wants us to believe they are ridiculously, laughably false. He is NOT laughing uncontrollably in this brief clip.
That was enough to convince me this video is FAKE NEWS. I am sure a more detailed examination of it would find more proof.
Right before the Congo Ebola outbreak, NIH virologist Vincent Munster was BUSTED at a US airport smuggling deadly pathogens back from the Congo.
Munster runs Ebola field sites in the Congo and frequently conducts gain-of-function experiments.
He is now under FBI investigation.
Watch: https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/2057544617780789402
6 million dead in the Congo an active Ebola outbreak and a genocide happening in real time and the United States in the UAE just showed up not with medicine but with 100 million dollars to protect the mines.
Watch: https://x.com/JOKAQARMY1/status/2057498299448299977
NB: I haven’t verified the validity/accuracy of the claims made in the video above. But what she says deserves further research.
Ebola runs cover for the real cause… the dangerous environmental toxins due to local gold mining!
Hi Spencer Brown, there is no proof regarding the arsenic poisoning from mining hypothesis. From what I’ve seen, the idea is being propagated on social media by well-known “no virus” promoters.
If people do not understand what a disease/condition is, then it is easy for them to fall into a trap of believing whatever remarks are made without providing any proof – because they can sound plausible.
From an AI summary: “The word disease originated in the early 14th century from the Old French desaise, meaning “lack, want, discomfort, or distress.” It is formed by the prefix des- (meaning “without” or “away”) combined with aise (meaning “ease” or “comfort”), literally translating to a lack of ease.”
When a person’s body is not at ease (diseased) there are a limited number of ways/signs that the body can show there is a problem. These are called symptoms.
For example, fever is a symptom. What we call a fever is a method our bodies use to raise our body temperatures in an effort to kill an organism in the body that should not be there. Most organisms thrive at body temperature. By raising the temperature our body is attempting to kill them.
Nausea and diarrhoea are other symptoms, and also are part of our bodies’ defence system. When our bodies detect a chemical or organism that should not be in our stomaches, it causes nausea and diarrhoea so that we eject the substance/organism from our bodies before it can, hopefully, do harm.
A disease is a collection of these symptoms that are repeated and common across unwell people. When a pattern is detected and the cause identified, it is then given a name to describe that set of symptoms (which may or may not specific) caused by that agent, poison or toxin. When someone else appears with the same set of symptoms, it is considered a suspected case until it is confirmed by testing for the presence of the cause in the diseased person’s body. Doctors have to be more investigators/detectives than most people realise, because all they have to go on initially is a set of symptoms (often poorly described to them and incomplete) which they have to try to match to known diseases and then try to confirm or dispel the various possibilities via the tools they have available (e.g. patient history, blood tests, ultrasound, x-rays etc). I’m sure you’ve realised this is why there is an element of trial and error in a doctor’s approach to treatment or finding the most effective treatment for the set of symptoms a patient is presenting with.
The limited number of ways our bodies can react to all unwanted organisms, poisons and toxins, is why one disease can appear like another, and even why reactions to toxins or poisons can appear like parasitical, bacterial or viral infections – and vice versa.
The bottom line: The claim that current Ebola outbreak is due to poisoning from mining operations in the DRC is unsubstantiated, and as such is misleading – and I believe deliberately so. It is, from what I can tell, the “no virus” crowd once again spreading propaganda to support their “there are no viruses” PsyOp.
Rather than follow the “no virus” propagators in the West, try to find what people in the DRC, preferably close the outbreak area, are saying. Because local people more often than not have a good idea what is going on in their area – and locals certainly know more about the situation and the symptoms people are experiencing than social media pundits sitting behind a computer thousands of miles away taking guesses.
You will note that the tweet in the article above says that the family and friends of the deceased that sparked the anger and protests said he died of typhoid fever, not Ebola. This is worth following up, but you probably missed it because the “no virus” PsyOp has blocked your mind to investigating all possibilities other than poisoning from chemicals used in mining operations (i.e. arsenic posioning).
Maybe we should call it the Ebola Vendor Virus because each of those five nearly simultaneous programs translates into serious income for the vendors who provide the products and services.
And like a virus poking a cell, the inititial cash injections explode like wildfire due to the promotional campaign behind it all.
There’s a good way to heal Ebola patients without vaccine poison. Ozone therapy. It worked last time, but they banished the doctors who were providing the service.
Yup to heal/remove toxins (Ebola fraud name for toxin) using ozone therapy. Every single effective solutions always will be removed from the medical services.
No fraud business will continue if effective medication exist. The rid of this effective medication solutions will have continuoes of fraud medical business longer.
The virus business already reveal the truth when they could patent the virus.
Patent referring to invention to prevent imitation or copycat. Nature can’t be patented because not created or invented to declare ownership.
When they able to patent a virus, this was created by human hands. The truth about this virus already clear as day was invented to have ownership and to generate business.
Virus does not exist. The name they created and they also patented self created invention is deliberately planned for the beginning.
This skills to kills human is all just another business for them. More death generate more profits. Human just another USELESS EATER and need to be eradicated from surface of the earth.
I did hear from one of the ‘disinformation dozen’ that ebola was embedded in the liquid nanoparticles of the convid jabs and would be triggered by 5G….perhaps that’s about to happen but the whole Congo thing is the cover story? Lest people get suspicious at an ‘outbreak’ in say Basildon, that well known jungle zone…..
This will all be shot down soon, no need to worry. The fear mongers do not win. pastor Boyd