The Suicide of Europe: Human Trafficking and Migration threatens to destroy both Europe and Africa

Mass migration is not, as it seems, an organic emanation of humanity from poor countries, but a calculated project to repopulate the territory of the declining West, with racism its chief instrument, wrote John Waters.

In a two-part series titled ‘Europe’s Death Rattle’, John Waters explores mass migration with reference to Stephen Smith’s book ‘The Scramble for Europe: Young Africa on its way to the Old Continent’.

Part I discusses – as the culmination of a long-time plan – a global calamity of food scarcity, due to Covid measures and ‘sanctions’, which will cause record numbers of mainly African migrants to enter Europe seeking food.

As Waters’ articles are longer than most would read in one sitting, we are breaking Part II, headed ‘Open Borders, Shut Mouths’, into shorter sections and publishing them as a series titled ‘The Suicide of Europe’. This article is the seventh in our series.

By John Waters

Human trafficking

Another factor rarely mentioned by those advocating mass migration is the centrality of criminal organisations to the process of reaching Europe from any of the countries whose people seek to get there.

The criminal aspects of trans-Saharan migrant trafficking are not widely ventilated either. There are, according to Stephen Smith, ‘hunters’ who drive the migrants into ‘ghettos’, where they wait in makeshift lodgings until it is time to leave; and ‘fixers’ on mopeds who accompany the convoys ‘like swarms of mosquitoes’, bribing the police at various check-points so the human cargo can pass.

In Libya, there are the gidambashi — ‘credit houses’—which function as detention and torture centres for migrants who have run out of money. We hear little of this from the advocates of mass migration.

Smith expands: ‘Photos or footage of these captives — in a pitiable state, starved and swollen from beatings — are posted on Facebook or sent via WhatsApp to extort money from family members to secure their release.’ Those for whom no ransom is paid are auctioned off on slave markets.

Something else the public rarely gets to hear about is that the EU has for some time been engaged in bribery of intermediate countries in attempts to limit the number of migrants arriving on European shores. A year before his toppling and murder by the US government, Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi demanded an annual payment of €5 billion for Libya to continue blocking the way of migrants heading to Europe. In March 2016, the EU paid €6 billion to Turkey to close off the routes via the Aegean.

Migration threatens to destroy both Europe and Africa

The water-carrying on behalf of these sinister interests is almost invariably done by bought-and-paid-for leftists (is there any other kind?) in the service of globalist billionaires who stand to gain enormously by the transformation of both Europe and Africa.

The chief task of these puppet-parrots is to distract from the true nature of what is happening and divert public attention to the ‘compassion’ narrative, asserting — as though this were self-evident — that the sole conceivable basis of objection to what is happening is hatred of people with a different shading of skin. Interestingly, they jump most eagerly on concepts like ‘invasion’ and ‘replacement’, which convey the true nature of what is in train, instantly depicting those who employ such terms as ‘racist’.

In fact, neither of these epithets is, in general, used to refer pejoratively to migrants, but to the use of migrants by closeted schemers. The concept of ‘replacement’, for example, was first formulated by the French writer and philosopher Renaud Camus, himself a long-time leftist, who wrote a book titled They Will Not Replace Us after he began to understand what was happening. The ‘they’ does not refer to migrants but to the orchestrators of the plot to destroy Europe, who are themselves — overwhelmingly, if not entirely — ‘white’.

To speak positively about Camus is to attract to oneself all the epithets employed against him. Even a neutral reference to him or his work is jumped upon by leftists as evidence of ‘racism’. Camus’s Wikipedia entry is typical of the smears inflicted on anyone seeking to raise truthful questions about what is happening: ‘[A} French novelist, conspiracy theorist and white nationalist writer. He is the inventor of the “Great Replacement”, a far-right conspiracy theory that claims that a “global elite” is colluding against the white population of Europe to replace them with non-European peoples.’

In other contexts, even when the same argument is made by figures not so easily daubed with the ‘racism’ brush, the tactic is to remain silent. This occurred in the case of the Guinean-born prelate, Robert Cardinal Sarah, who, counter to the globalist propaganda of the Bergoglian Church of the New World Order, has consistently spoken out against recent migratory trends, warning that they threaten to destroy both Europe and Africa.

In April 2019, for example, Cardinal Sarah gave an interview to the French magazine Valeurs Actuelles in which he called migration a ‘new form of slavery’ and made clear his view that proselytising in favour of the mass movement of peoples from Africa to Europe is at odds with the Christian message. ‘It is better to help people flourish in their culture than to encourage them to come to a Europe in full decadence,’ he said. ‘It is a false exegesis to use the word of God to promote migration. God never wanted these heartbreaks.’

In a book, The Day is Now Far Spent, published that same year, Cardinal Sarah expands on these observations:

‘Everything must be done so that people can remain in the countries that saw their birth,’ he writes, warning of the risk incurred by those seeking to make a break from Africa to Europe. He also warns of the consequences for Europe if these trends are permitted to continue: ‘Very soon, we know, there will be in Europe a singularly dangerous imbalance on the demographic, cultural and religious levels.’

‘Globalised humanity, without borders, is a hell. The standardisation of ways of life is the cancer of the postmodern world. Men become unwitting members of a great planetary herd, that does not think, does not protest, and allows itself to be guided towards a future that does not belong to it.’

Warning of the deadly cocktail of abortion and mass migration, he writes in the strongest terms concerning the urgency of the situation: ‘If the West continues in this fatal way, there is a great risk that, due to a lack of births, it will disappear, invaded by foreigners, just as Rome has been invaded by barbarians.’

Cardinal Sarah, remember, is not some ‘white supremacist’ but a formidably intelligent black African native who sees what is happening within a broad frame. Although he has been attacked on pseudo-theological grounds by some of Bergoglio’s henchmen, the leftist servers at the altars of globalism tend to think better of taking him on. His Wikipedia entry, unlike Renaud Camus’s, is respectful and broadly fair.

The issue is not simply that Europe is now under unprecedented threat, but that the ‘solutions’ on offer will destroy Africa’s chances of recovery also.

The people of Africa and other ‘Third World’ situations have as much right as anyone else to happy and decent lives, but this outcome is not dependent on their being moved from their homelands to Europe or another Western location. There are other options, some of which have never been tried, or have been tried to such a pathetically feeble degree as to have had no chance of success.

What Africa, for example, requires more than anything else is know-how concerning how to rebuild itself from within, and this is widely available in the West, were the will there also to genuinely assist Africans to have better and more prosperous lives.

The suggestion that mass migration offers any kind of solution is simply the self-serving prescription of manipulative and exploitative interests, who can buy large swathes of corruptible manpower to put across their twisted message and drown out all alternatives. As Cardinal Sarah says, mass migration destroys both party-nations to the transaction — the ’host’ nations to which the floods of emigrants arrive, and the left-behind nations that are further impoverished by their departure. Neither deserves this; both deserve more.

About the Author

John Waters was a journalist, magazine editor and columnist specialising in raising unpopular issues of public importance. He left The Irish Times after 24 years in 2014 and drew the blinds fully on Irish journalism a year later.

Since then, his articles have appeared in publications such as First Things, frontpagemag.com, The Spectator, and The Spectator USA. He has published ten books, the latest, Give Us Back the Bad Roads (2018), being a reflection on the cultural disintegration of Ireland since 1990, in the form of a letter to his late father.

The above is an extract from his article ‘Europe’s death rattle, Part II’. You can read Part I HERE. Follow John Waters’ work by subscribing to his Substack HERE.