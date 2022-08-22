Why did Deaths among Female Children increase by 57% immediately after they were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine?

Prior to young girls being offered the Covid-19 vaccine, deaths among the age group were in line with the expected five-year average. But an analysis of official data published by the Office for National Statistics shows that deaths among female children increased by 57% immediately after they were first offered the Covid-19 vaccine.

The risk of children dying due to the alleged Covid-19 disease is so extraordinarily low that it is negligible, and this is precisely why the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation refused to recommend that children be offered a Covid-19 injection in the UK, citing that the benefits do not necessarily outweigh the risks.

One of those known risks is a condition known as myocarditis, which causes inflammation of the heart muscle and reduces the heart’s ability to pump blood, and can cause rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.

History of Myocarditis / Pericarditis reports to VAERS – Source

Eventually, myocarditis weakens the heart so that the rest of the body doesn’t get enough blood. Clots can then form in the heart, leading to a stroke or heart attack. Other complications of the condition include sudden cardiac death. There is no mild version of myocarditis, it is extremely serious due to the fact that the heart muscle is incapable of regenerating. Therefore, once the damage is done there is no rewinding the clock.

Medicine regulators are fully aware that myocarditis can result from an adverse reaction to the Covid-19 injections, especially to the Pfizer mRNA injection. They are also well aware that it disproportionally affects younger adults and teenagers.

So if the UK Medicine Regulator is aware of the risk of myocarditis following Covid-19 vaccination, we’re quite positive the Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, who overruled the JCVI and advised the Government to offer the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to children, was also aware of the risk of myocarditis following Covid-19 vaccination.

Chris Whitty and his fellow Chief Medical Officers for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland wrote to the UK Government on September 13th 2021 advising the Government to roll out the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to all children over the age of 12 with immediate effect. Thanks to plans that had been put in place under the instruction of then Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, the NHS was ready to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine to children across schools the following week.

September 13th fell in week 37 of 2021, so we took a look at the official death statistics of children aged 10-14 from week 38 onwards. The ONS data for 2021, can be found here and it includes deaths in England and Wales that occurred up to the end of week 44.

So we compared those stats against the deaths to have occurred between week 38 and week 44 in the ‘Five year average weekly deaths by sex and age group, England and Wales: deaths occurring between 2015 and 2019’ dataset previously published by the ONS, which can be found here.

The above chart shows the cumulative number of deaths between week 38 and week 44 for 2021 among children aged 10-14, as well as the five-year-average cumulative number of deaths between week 38 and week 44 among children aged 10-14.

As you can clearly see, there were more deaths in 2021 among children since the first week they were offered the Pfizer Covid-19 injection. Sadly by the end of week 44 in 2021, a total of 52 deaths had occurred, compared to 36 deaths by the end of week 44 in the five-year-average dataset.

This represented a 44% increase in deaths among children aged 10-14 against the five-year average since all children over the age of 12 were first offered a Covid-19 injection.

As we have previously revealed there was also a significant increase in deaths among male children since they were offered the jab with the figure fluctuating weekly.

So we decided to take a look at deaths among female children instead to see if there was a notable increase in the number of deaths against the five-year average, and unfortunately we discovered that things got significantly worse by the week.

The above chart shows the cumulative number of deaths between week 38 and week 44 for 2021 among female children aged 10-14, as well as the five-year-average cumulative number of deaths between week 38 and week 44 among female children aged 10-14.

It shows that again from the very first week that children were offered the Covid-19 injection, deaths among female children were higher than the five-year average, but not by a large amount. However, weeks 39, 40, 43, and 44 saw a much more significant increase in the number of deaths among female children compared to the five-year average.

At the end of week 44 in 2021, a total of 22 young girls had sadly lost their lives since first being offered a Covid-19 injection, but by the end of week 44 in the five-year average dataset, a total of 14 young girls had sadly lost their lives.

This represents a 57% increase in deaths among female children aged 10-14 against the five-year average in the first six to seven weeks following children over the age of 12 being first offered a Covid-19 injection.

To make sure this wasn’t a commonly occurring theme throughout the whole of 2021 we took a look at the number of deaths among female children aged 10-14, between weeks 31 and 37, the 7 weeks before they were first offered a Covid-19 vaccine, and this is what we found –

The above chart shows a mixed bag switching between more deaths occurring in 2021 and more occurring in the five-year-average dataset. But by the end of week 37 the total number of deaths among female children since week 31 had hit a total of 13 in both 2021, and the five-year-average dataset. So as you can see there certainly wasn’t any significant increase in deaths among female children prior to being offered the Covid-19 injection.

We’ve created the following chart for clarity on how deaths increased among female children once they were offered a Covid-19 injection –

A great cause of concern should be shown for the fact that deaths among female children rose significantly against the five-year average. Not only because children statistically have an extremely low death rate, but because girls statistically have a much lower death rate than boys.

Do we know for a fact that the Covid-19 injections are to blame for a 57% rise in deaths among female children against the five-year-average?

No.

Do we know for a fact that the Covid-19 injections are not to blame for a 57% rise in deaths among female children against the five-year average?

No.

Would it be highly coincidental if the Covid-19 injections were not to blame for the rise in deaths when the rise began following their roll-out to children?

Yes.

Would it be highly coincidental if the Covid-19 injections were to blame for the rise in deaths when the rise began following their roll-out to children?

No.

Should authorities have paused the roll-out of the Covid-19 injections to children with immediate effect months ago until they had discovered why deaths among female children increased by 57% against the five-year average since the roll-out began?

Absolutely.