How We Defeat Behaviour Modification, Propaganda and Mind Control

As honest and sincere people try to force their views onto others, bickering and arguments break out. How did we get to this? Has our behaviour been modified to bring out the worst in us? Has propaganda and mind control played a part?

Tessa Lena explores all this in a recent article and concludes that the answer is “we have to grow our spiritual spine.”

The text below is extracted from the article ‘Mass Formation and the Missionary Mind: A Wounded Warrior’s Cry’ by Tessa Lena on Substack. You can subscribe to and follow Tessa Lena HERE.

By Tessa Lena

This story was inspired by the rather lamentable schism between the Breggins, Desmet, and Malone (HERE, HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE), who have all done great work in the past and have my respect.

I don’t want to write a juicy gossip column on “who said what and which team to choose” since the sporting team mentality is a train to nowhere and a killer of all things good. I fully trust your brilliant selves to read perspectives from every side and make up your own minds – and then change your minds as many times as you want based on the information and your gut.

One thing I am going to say for the sake of logic and facts is that I don’t think that Mattias Desmet used the concept of “mass formation” to blame the crowds – he merely said that such a thing exists, and it does.

Is “mass formation” real?

Short answer: yes, but the short answer is not enough.

Let’s start with our roots. Who are we on this Earth? Why are we here in the first place? (Just a small question, so … ummm… no pressure at all.)



We, human beings, exist in multiple worlds (the “quantum” word would be “dimension,” if you prefer intellectual words). We exist in what we call “the physical world,” or “material world” – which we can see, hear, and touch – and we also exist in other dimensions, whose presence we can only sense. Life is everywhere, where we can see and where we cannot. The poetic word for the dimensions that we cannot see is “the spiritual realm.”

Our ancestors knew this very well. We forgot.

In fact, we in the modern world have been so thoroughly robbed of this basic understanding of our important parts that we often self-harm, or pretend that we only live in the material world and that nothing has a soul. The history of how it came to be this way is its own beast but for the purpose of this story, we can just say that we do exist in different worlds, and our different parts talk to each other all the time.

Our physical state can impact our spiritual state, and our spiritual state can impact our physical state. An important part of this dance is our free will, what we choose to do and toward what end.

How it played out in 2020

For deep dives, please check out my 2020 essay “The Great Reset for Dummies” and my early 2021 story “Pandemic, Meet Panopticon. Panopticon, Meet Pandemic.”

Now, why did some people see straight through the deception of the “Covid health response” and others did not?

My feeling is that in order to see through the very skilful and outrageous onslaught of lies and abuse, one had to both pay attention and have a strong spiritual spine. And so, the ones who had not yet grown a sufficient spiritual spine by the time when the terror and the tricks were unleashed, were temporarily hoodwinked.

The philosophical conclusion here is that the “solution” to this conundrum is not much different from the general purpose of human life on Earth. To protect ourselves from tricks and harm, we need to first and foremost, grow a spiritual spine – and then translate our spiritual clarity and grounding into the specific things we do and how we respond to the world. And the good news is that as long as the person is alive, it is never too late to grow a spiritual spine!!!

And by the way, can you blame a domestic pet for not knowing how to live in the woods? No, you can’t, and our society is specifically designed to turn people into helpless, myopic domestic pets. That is by design!!! So, let’s not blame, let’s help each other grow!!! Another exclamation point …

Behavioural modification

If you are a tyrant, what do you want to do? You want to control. Because we consist of different parts, the ones on the dark side dream to influence us in different ways, and they try to do just that.

There is a sea of evidence when it comes to social engineering, behavioural modification, and so on.

However, as we look at this, the most important thing for us is not to freak out and not to be afraid. Even though advanced technology of behavioural modification does exist – as well as the ambition on the part of the dark ones to control our bodies and minds – we are not alone in this world. It’s on us to pedal passionately toward the honest light, to grow a spiritual spine and always look for guidance from the spiritual realm. This is the only way I know, the mysterious, vulnerable dance of dignity, humility, courage and love.

I have written about behavioural modification and “creep tech” in the past, please check it out if you like. Also, HERE is an article I wrote for Dr. Mercola about “disgustology” and how the fear of contagion was used by psychologists to make people more compliant with the “Covid response.”

Now, let’s look at a few examples of “mind control”:

People cleave to ideological convictions with greater intensity in the aftermath of threat. The posterior medial frontal cortex (pMFC plays a key role in both detecting discrepancies between desired and current conditions and adjusting subsequent behaviour to resolve such conflicts. Building on prior literature examining the role of the pMFC in shifts in relatively low-level decision processes, we demonstrate that the pMFC mediates adjustments in adherence to political and religious ideologies. We presented participants with a reminder of death and a critique of their in-group ostensibly written by a member of an out-group, then experimentally decreased both avowed belief in God and out-group derogation by downregulating pMFC activity via transcranial magnetic stimulation. The results provide the first evidence that group prejudice and religious belief are susceptible to targeted neuromodulation and point to a shared cognitive mechanism underlying concrete and abstract decision processes. We discuss the implications of these findings for further research characterizing the cognitive and affective mechanisms at play. [emphasis mine] Colin Holbrook, Keise Izuma, Choi Deblieck, Daniel M. T. Fessler, Marco Iacoboni, Neuromodulation of group prejudice and religious belief, Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience, Volume 11, Issue 3, March 2016, Pages 387–394, https://doi.org/10.1093/scan/nsv107

By the way, a prominent theme in behavioural modification research is using a combination of genetic modification and electromagnetic tech. And in that light, inquiring minds want to know if that has anything to do with the mad push for both mRNA tech and 5G. Let us say, we have no proof but … if we are going toward a total societal collapse and “they” know more about it than we do, wouldn’t it make sense on their part to at least try to make us more susceptible to their control? I think any self-respecting tyrant would at least try, whether they can actually pull it off or not …

When heated, these nanoparticles made by Gang Bao’s lab at Rice can activate select genetically modified insect brain cells. Using different amplitude and field strength of magnetic fields we’ve shown that we can quickly turn on and off specific behaviours in fruit flies using a remotely applied magnetic field. In the future, and in conjunction with the US FDA, we hope to use similar technologies to remotely activate specific neurons in the visual cortex of humans to help restore sight to people that suffer from blindness. [emphasis mine] Magnetism Plays Key Roles in DARPA Research to Develop Brain-Machine Interface without Surgery, Magnetics Business & Technology, 7 June 2021

In one final experiment, the researchers injected Magneto into the striatum of freely behaving mice, a deep brain structure containing dopamine-producing neurons that are involved in reward and motivation, and then placed the animals into an apparatus split into magnetised a non-magnetised sections. Mice expressing Magneto spent far more time in the magnetised areas than mice that did not, because activation of the protein caused the striatal neurons expressing it to release dopamine so that the mice found being in those areas rewarding. This shows that Magneto can remotely control the firing of neurons deep within the brain, and also control complex behaviours. [emphasis mine] Genetically engineered ‘Magneto’ protein remotely controls brain and behaviour, The Guardian, 24 March 2016

Etc., etc.

Propaganda

And of course, propaganda also exists and has very mighty legs. Like I said, all our parts talk to each other all the time, and one can potentially change our “sensory perception of things” by bombarding us with fine electrical crap, or one can do it by manipulating us in the physical world. The bad news is that we have to deal with all of this, the good news is that once we know that we have no option but to grow a spiritual spine, we will likely choose to grow a spiritual spine – and that will change the game!

For an in-depth dive into the propaganda aspect of mind control, please see this interview with my dear friend, Professor Mark Crispin Miller of NYU. (The full 2.5-hour version is HERE.)

Tessa makes Love: Mark Crispin Miller on Make Language Great Again with Tessa Lena podcast (excerpt),

16 April 2021 (23 mins)

Now, let’s talk about the missionary mind …

Because the impact of the missionary mind on society and our perception and relationships is so huge, I spent years and years thinking about that.

The missionary mind is a very tricky beast with a very righteous and passionate face, so let us talk about it in the language of our inner five-year-old:

First, let’s define the fundamental distinction between the healing mind and the missionary mind (which is perhaps one of the most important things I ever wrote).

The healing mind is in the dynamic state of obtaining knowledge and guidance from the spiritual and physical realms. The healing mind is a loving, open mind. The healing mind is humble and has faith in the sometimes hard-to-immediately-decipher wisdom of the universe (God, the spiritual realm, nature, the mystery of life… we all have our own words to commune with the divine) and is focused on helping the other person get to his best place, with full respect for the other person’s relationship with the mystery of life and for his free will.

Yes, the healer knows and respects the fact the other person has a relationship with the mystery of life. And because the healer has faith in the wisdom of the universe to fix things even if we screw up, he does not freak out like crazy when the “patient” chooses to maybe do “stupid” things… the healer knows that we all walk our mysterious paths, and even our stupidest choices can help us grow our wisdom and spiritual spine. And in the end, in this world or the next, the balance is restored …

Thus, the key distinction between the healing mind and the missionary mind is the respect for other people’s right to choose whatever they choose, which is based on faith in the wisdom of the universe and deep, peaceful love. (Yes, it’s much easier to describe this than to pull it off, but nonetheless.)

The missionary mind, on the other hand, does freak out a lot! The missionary mind is stuck in a bit of a static state. Once upon a time, the missionary has maybe figured out “the truth,” and now he feels the irresistible urge to shove that truth down everybody’s throat … or else. The missionary mind is very prone to ascribing his own conclusions about the world and what’s the best thing to do (not just for him, but for everybody else) to “God,” “science,” and the “public good,” and he uses that feeling of having a divine right to proselytise to push, push, push.

The feeling goes something like this: “I know the truth, but so many other people don’t. The well-being of the entire world – and, OMG, my well-being, too (!!!) -depends on how quickly other people understand what I understand. It is so very maddening that they’re slow and that they are not in a hurry to accept my truthy truth but I am going to make them accept my truth, with candy or with a sword, because I am right, and they are wrong. The end.”

And by the way, the missionary mind works this way regardless of whether his “mission” is rooted in facts or in lies. The key components are the anxious feeling and the self-authorisation to dominate! In other words, I am not a fan – but at the same time, I think that a missionary is a healer, gone extreme.

(I am not talking about the predators who know very well that their sermon is BS and who just want to steal… I am talking about the missionaries who are sincere in their attempt to “fix” but who don’t know how and why to respect another person’s free will.)

Conclusion

What is the conclusion? The conclusion is that it’s confusing at times since life is complex, and we are all walking our mysterious paths … However, we do have the power to do what’s right and to focus on honesty and love, and on growing our spiritual spine. We are human, we make messes all the time – but we can pray for wisdom, talk to each other, forgive each other, and help each other grow. I don’t know any other way …



The end. 🙂