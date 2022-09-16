Covid Injections Are Dangerous, What You Can Do If You’ve Had One or Two

On Tuesday, two Canadian doctors, Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Dr. Mark Trozzi, had a candid discussion about the dangers of Covid injections, the war on Canada’s doctors, the World Health Organisation’s (“WHO’s”) role in the Covid plandemic, reasons Canada is experiencing a doctor shortage, the right of informed refusal and what “vaccine” recipients can do to mitigate the billions of toxic spike proteins that have been injected into them.

In October 2021, Dr. Mark Trozzi is one of two Ontario doctors who were barred from issuing medical exemptions for Covid injections, masking requirements and testing by the province’s medical regulator. The other doctor was Dr. Rochagne Kilian.

Not only were they barred from giving medical exemptions, but the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario said the doctors also had to post signs regarding these restrictions in their offices and during virtual visits with patients.

During their discussion, Dr. Trozzi explained that Canadian doctors were having their license suspended or revoked, or in the process of it, because of one of three things:

Prescribing the cure for Covid. Which is also the treatment for the spike protein poisoning induced by these injections.

For writing a note saying this person should be injected. Or if you can inject someone who doesn’t want to be injected.

Or for saying anything that goes against this mass murder.

The 50-100 doctors whose licenses have been suspended may be a contributing factor in the shortage of doctors but on its own, not a significant one, Dr. Trozzi said. But add to that “a whole bunch of doctors who finally quit when it came down to getting injected. They stayed at the hospital because they got to make their payments or whatever it was … And when their hospital said, ‘listen, the days of swabbing, your nose are over, you either take the shot or go home’ – they went home. They went home to stay alive.”

On 25 August, Dr. Chris Shoemaker began a 10-day vigil, an awareness campaign, to stop the shots and save the children in Denmark and Canada. He has had two Covid injections, which he now regrets, and says the injections are dangerous. He is campaigning to “stop the shots” and ensure ivermectin is freely accessible and available to all.

The UK and Denmark Autumn Booster Campaigns

Although I went [to near the Toronto City Hall for my vigil] to talk about how Denmark had finally woken up and Denmark had banned the vax for 17-year-old children … halfway through my vigil, it became proof – it was cancelled for children 17 years and younger for Denmark,” Dr. Shoemaker told Dr. Trozzi.

In June the Danish Health Authority had advised that from 1 July Danish children, under the age of 17 years, were no longer to be offered Covid injections.

Additionally, the Danish Health Authority has announced that when the autumn Covid injection program restarts on 1 October, booster injections would only be offered to those over 50 years old and to the remainder of the population only if they are considered “high risk” of serious illness.

“The purpose of vaccination is not to prevent infection with covid-19, and people aged under 50 are therefore currently not being offered booster vaccination,” the Danish Health Authority website states.

In the UK, there is a similar pattern emerging.

“Britain has made the two big announcements since [Denmark’s announcement regarding children],” Dr. Shoemaker said. “First, announcing that they could no longer recommend [Covid injections] for pregnant women, or for their foetuses … And then the other thing they made official … they have to lessen the recommendations for 50 years and younger.”

As per the UK Health Security Agency’s Greenbook updated on 4 September 2022, boosters – as part of the autumn booster campaign which began on 5 September – will not be offered to people under the age of 50 unless they are in a clinical risk group, household contacts of people with immunosuppression or carers of those in clinical risk groups.

A “booster dose should be offered at least three months after the previous dose.” So, if you haven’t had at least one dose of a Covid injection you’re safe and you shouldn’t have to fend off text messages from the National Health Service (“NHS”) either.

Covid Injections are Deadly

Dr. Shoemaker: In the British study, non-vaccinated children continue to die at a low, modest, hardly noticeable rate, 10 to 14-year-olds. For the 10 to 14-year-olds that got the shot, their death rate went from 52 times more to 82 times more to now over 100 times more – that’s 10,000%. You’re 10,000% more likely to die if you’re a 10 to 14-year-old if you’re given the shot than if you don’t.

Dr. Shoemaker: They take drugs off the market if there is a 4 and a 5% elevation in all-cause mortality. Vioxx, when it was taken off the market, was causing an overall 3, 4, 5% … So, this is astronomical compared to that! … This is not happening because there’s a GMO change in your breakfast cereal, ladies and gentlemen. This is happening because some organised cult is giving shot after shot after shot to parents and now to their children. That’s why death rates are increasing so massively.

Dr. Trozzi: We’re celebrating Denmark, like, slowing down on their eugenics program and saying, “okay, we killed them. You know, we’ve damaged enough of the kids.” But like you said, this thing’s just got to be shut down. And the best way to shut it down, people, just don’t let anybody stick a needle in you.

Dr. Shoemaker: [If] we’ve had two shots. Sadly, accidentally, or just through coercion. Do as I did stop it, too. Do not take the third. Do not take the fourth. If you’ve had four, for goodness’ sake, I’m so glad that you’ve survived to this point. But if you think you’ll be surviving more than five more years if you take two more shots, you won’t. There’s nobody who will live more than seven years who gets seven shots. Like, literally nobody.

Dr. Shoemaker: We know that they’re not successful vaccines. They make it more likely for you to get Covid. So, by definition, it’s a useless piece of crap. If it was a vaccine, it’s not good for the purpose. It makes you more likely to get Covid. And it makes them more likely to get other diseases, and it makes it more likely that you’ll die two to three to four times more likely than your non-vaccinated neighbour.

Dr. Shoemaker: Denmark aren’t idiots. They don’t want to make their children 10,000% more likely to die. Great Britain aren’t total idiots … The writing is on the wall, folks. If it’s bad for 12-year-olds and bad for 17-year-olds, it means it’s bad for 27-year-olds and bad for 37-year-olds. It’s bad for the 42-year-old doctors dying in Mississauga, age 38, age 42, dying in the week after they get their fourth shot into their arm.

Plandemic

Dr. Shoemaker: Covid was being developed in his aerosolised form, in labs in Wuhan and who knows where, in the same six-year period, 2013 to 2019, [that] the vaccines were being worked on in America in parallel with the same genomic constructs as what was going to be released in 2019.

Dr. Shoemaker: But the nefarious activity was planned and coordinated and, of course, the vaccine is worse than the disease itself. If something only goes in in aerosolised form and has to fight its way through mucus and a respiratory system to do you harm. Oh, well, just take the same stuff – 40,000 billion of them – and let’s put them directly into the bloodstream where it goes anywhere.

Dr. Trozzi: And have them actually manufactured, like literally hack your gene interpreting systems even in your brain cells and your ovaries. Even through the placenta into the unborn child. Even to the unborn child’s brain. And have cells everywhere producing the most toxic part of the weaponised version of SARS-CoV-2.

Dr. Shoemaker: And people want to give it to you every six to nine months. No, no, everybody – this stops. This is six to nine months of slow murder of people that will happen, the more you offer your shoulder. The more you offer your shoulder to the government, you’re offering up your life and you’re offering up your genetics, your ability to have children and/or have grandchildren. It ain’t happening, folks. If these shots continue into the 4th, 5th and 6th generations, it ain’t happening.

Dr. Trozzi: WHO is the conduit through which Big Pharma and Gates and GAVI and all the groups that have massively profited while reducing the population and taking over the business and centralising wealth and making us all a bunch of slaves. They use the WHO, that’s the conduit … First of all, we must exit the WHO. This is a criminal organisation. This is mass murder. This isn’t some mistake. This isn’t something that [just] happened. This was planned … all countries must exit the WHO, and stop funding them.

Treatments for Vaccine Recipients

Dr. Shoemaker: [Ivermectin is] the only medicine that helps you fight if you’ve got a vaccine injury. It’s the key to a vaccine injury protocol. It’s time. It’s time. This is over because the science is strong. The science is huge, that ivermectin is the thing that should always be available. But now that we’ve created this crisis, we need it even more. We need it even more in Canada, in everywhere.

Dr. Shoemaker: I want I ivermectin available for everybody. I don’t want you to have to go to the veterinary clinic or the veterinary store to get some of this medicine. It has to be made perfectly and ethically legal in all of your pharmacies.

Dr. Trozzi: For the treatment protocols, if like [Dr. Shoemaker], if you’ve had a couple of those injections or one of those injections and you got these spike proteins being produced by yourselves, go to the World Council for Health, go to the Spike Protein Detox Guide. Dr. Shoemaker is aware of that. The FLCCC do a great job [and] Canada Covid Care Alliance. These are very similar protocols. There’s a variety of things you can do, both natural and medicinal, including one of the safest, most effective medications in the history of mankind – ivermectin.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

Zero Compromise. Doctors Shoemaker and Trozzi, 13 September 2022 (33 mins)

Below we have attached a transcript of Doctors Shoemaker and Trozzi’s discussion. We have included some relevant links to help readers easily find additional information.