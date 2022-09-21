[…] We Have the Data to Prove Vaccines Are Ineffective and Unsafe So Why Don’t People See It? […]

How do we sway the minds of people who refuse to see the negative data? Collecting more negative data on the vaccine isn’t going to change anything, Steve Kirsch wrote. The problem is getting people to consider the possibility that they have been fooled.
There’s an old saying, “It’s Easier to Fool People Than to Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled.”
That’s what we’re up against, wrote Kirsch. “We have the data. But nobody we want to convince wants to look at it.”
We Have the Data
By Steve Kirsch
We have plenty of data from respected experts showing the vaccines should not be taken, such as:
- The VAERS data (see THIS tutorial and THIS recent affirmation and THIS article on VAERS and causality) showing that hundreds of thousands have died and millions have been injured.
- The Canadian report showing no benefit for infection, hospitalisation, and death for those under 60.
- The Israeli data showing the side-effects are serious, long-lasting, and caused by the vaccines; and that the authorities are covering it all up.
- The Harvard-Hopkins-UCSF study showing it is unethical to mandate vaccination for kids.
- The Thailand study showing blood tests before vs. after.
- The Fraiman-Doshi paper about serious adverse event rates.
- The Levi cardiac arrest rate elevation paper.
- The study by Bhakdi and Burkhardt showing 93% of deaths after vaccination were caused by the vaccine.
- The data showing that vaccines cause prion diseases shortly after vaccination. This is impossible if the vaccines are truly safe.
And we have amazing, impossible to explain, anecdotes such as:
- The embalmer data (for example The Epoch Times article or THIS interview).
- Wayne Root’s wedding: 200 guests, half vaxxed, half unvaxxed. Only the vaxxed got injured (26%) or died (7%).
- My neurologist stats: 11 years without needing to do a single VAERS report; this year, needs to file 1,000 VAERS reports.
- The polling results using third-party polling firms (so not my followers).
- The fact that Paul Offit isn’t going to get the latest booster even though the CDC says he should.
We even have great books and presentations that document all the shenanigans such as:
- Turtles all the way down: Vaccine science and myth.
- Dissolving Illusions.
- This 20-minute slide presentation from CHD. [Note: the link in Kirsch’s article to this presentation is broken. It’s possible Kirsch is referring to the video titled ‘Vaccine Secrets’ by Children’s Health Defense.]
- The CCCA presentations: Stop the shots, More Harm Than Good, and Dispelling the Myth.
And finally, we have proof beyond any reasonable doubt that the top outside person in the US who is responsible for vaccine safety does NOT want to see the Israeli safety data:
- The head of the CDC’s outside committee on vaccine safety does not want to see the safety data collected by the Israeli Ministry of Health
This is objective proof of a broken system. It is indefensible. There is no reason that anyone in a position of authority on the Covid vaccines would refuse an opportunity to see the most thorough post-vaccine safety study ever done: one that shows causality.
The problem is our blue pill friends refuse to look at any negative data. Most rely on their doctors for medical advice.
Read the full article: How do we sway the minds of people who refuse to see the negative data? HERE.
Why is it easier to fool people than to convince people they have been fooled?
Answers to this question could provide some insight on how to sway the minds of people who refuse to see the negative data. It’s a question that was asked on Quora which so far has attracted 14 answers. Below are a few of them.
John Voss, non-fiction and novel writer and journalist, answered:
Recall, from J.A.C. Brown’s seminal book Techniques of Persuasion, two truths we ignore at our peril:
“The will to believe is more powerful than any mere experience.” We can be shown the truth with reason and logic, but we cling to the lie. Black is white, wrong is right, up is down, day is night.
“Emotion is stronger than reason in the vast majority of people.” Speaks for itself, doesn’t it? We are owned, possessed and devoured by our emotions.
Last point. Successful con artists are excellent at their grifts. They have mastered the arts of sincerity, eye contact, conviction. Remember the old Hollywood adage: “Once you master the art of sincerity, you’ve got it made.” I speak from personal experience, having been conned expertly by a truly gifted grifter and, oh, how I wanted to believe him!
Samyak Shah, BA (Hons) in Psychology, School of Liberal Studies (SLS), answered:
“It is better to be thought of as a moron, than to be proven to be one”
Accepting a personal flaw is difficult and if it is a confession in a social setting, then it is even more difficult.
The question – Reason why people still believe that 100% fruit juice is pure fruit juice? The reason why people don’t realise that non-fat milk is nothing but boiled milk without the cream.
Mark Turner, Former Director of Communications, NHS Warwickshire at National Health Service (NHS), answered:
It isn’t, it’s just a popular phrase.
On April 1st, people play all kinds of pranks on each other. Then they say ‘April fool!’ Everyone laughs. Creating a successful April 1st prank is a lot more difficult than saying ‘April fool’.
Once people have bought into a major delusion, it is often extremely difficult to convince those people they have been fooled. However, unless everyone bought into the delusion, you can’t really say the one was easier than the other.
People who have bought into something often fail to realise the fallacy of sunk costs. It’s easier to plough onwards in the hope that it will work out than to admit they’ve been fooled.
However, this isn’t always the case. Last Christmas I ordered a jacket online in what (later) appeared to be an elaborate scam. It never arrived. I complained to PayPal and got my money back. They had obviously spent a lot of time putting the scam together. All that persuaded me to demand my money back was it not arriving.
The featured image quote is taken from Quote Investigator.
I am the only one in my family who has refused the jab and could see right through the scam from the start. I hear about all the negative effects and the people dying, but the problem I have when arguing with them is nobody I know has had any bad effects from the jab. Nobody they know has suffered or had side effects, so am I alone here?
I know someone, aged 50, who has had a heart attack and a stroke a few months apart. He doesn’t want anyone to know about it so it’s been kept very hush-hush (even I am not supposed to know, so we can’t talk openly about it among ourselves). I don’t know how many people are or aren’t admitting to suspected vaccine injuries outside their immediate families.
And sometimes they don’t admit it to themselves – seriously! Some people have bad reactions and then later forget or else justify it.
I know someone who was so bad after the first one they told me they were in bed for a week after it but about a week or 2 later, I mentioned it again and the person had totally forgotten and told me they hadn’t had any problems from the jab and so went on to get more COVID injections (the person is in their nineties 🙂 but was going well until the jabs and then became mentally quite different and not independent like they were before the jabs – now they have a constant family member to help them since then).
Someone else I knew had a heart problem immediately (from the moment they got the jab) and was getting pain from it but weeks or months later said they were now not too bad due to medication the doctor had since given them. So he seemed to me to be justifying it.
I even knew someone fit who had a heart attack and died some time after definitely getting jabbed but pro-jabbers I know don’t seem to be convinced by it being related to the jab at all.
People even me as a young child assumed government told you the truth and were looking after your welfare. That is what has changed where people are now no more than cattle to be experimented upon.
Reckon that is perfectly exampled by how the deep state in the US is now weeaponized to attack Trump and then that methodology will be applied too the population.
Trust government at your peril… they are in it for themselves through preservation of government who feed off the people to do this.
indeed you are far from alone. I refused the Jab and persuaded my wife,and daughter to refuse it, My daughter is aNurse and was about to lose her job over her refusal,I promised I would pay her mortgauge if she was sacked , so strong was my conviction.Her colleague took one does two days before the NHS Deadline was rescinded, a month later she had massive period problems in bed for days bleeding to bad to go to work, then she had Myocarditis, her GP said it was a ” coincidence” not related to Jab, then she had a TIA . I have seen 11 people I knew either die in their sleep, or collapse and die suddenly, (two funerals this week alone) I have seen several people non smokers fit and healthy suddenly contract Cancer One was cremated yesterday aged 59, The label “Turbo Cancer” has been given to this rapid onset cancer.
I think my age group 50 to 75 may have been targetted first of all ,but my daughter is reporting people in their 30,s dropping dead being brought into her Hospital. this is VERY real, its no conspiracy theory , I think the doses were scattered throughout the population so as not to draw attention, if everyone had a real dose then people would be dying in every street, I suspect placebos were given to lull people into becoming confident that the jabs were safe…we now know its a game of Russian Roulette getting jabbed
It’s Wuhan roulette
‘nobody I know has had any bad effects from the jab’. You needed to add the word ‘yet’ to this. It’s coming: Gates and Schwab want the world population down to 500 million, remember?
I have a friend who is fully jabbed and has had all sorts of problems since. His view is “thank God I was vaccinated, otherwise I would have probably died”. As the article mentions once decisions are made folk do not want to admit they were wrong and therefore appear foolish. But slowly the tide is turning and more and more are not having anymore jabs.
For now…
2 points …
The vaccines are systemic injury through multiple shots and boosters. I know loads who took the initial 2 dose and flat out refuse too take boosters now because it made them feel unwell. Not an anti-vaxxer is is how vaccines are deisgned and approved that allow a % of injury and death and that does not consider how much is bewing hidden now revealed in the Pfizer data dump.
I know a few people who since having the vaxxes have now had an accelerated cancer growth (one died) and one person a double hip replacement with a lymphoma. People are refusing too associate the vaccines with their injuries because they believe the government lies. I do not buy into the government lies makes me a skeptic knowing government has never done me any favors in my life. If anything government has sought to rob and punish me at every turn.
Right now if there was an Ebola outbreak I would refuse all vaccination and any government goon who tried it I would look to eradicate from this world.
TBH I consider those doing this as not being clever because itr would have been easier to create a digital ID from existing methods than to try push a pandemic culling and get people too accept a digital ID at the same time.
And definitely do not let those you want too cull figure it out.
No, you are not alone. Trying to tell my family only led to arguments.
Mike Yeadon has been anti Covid-jab, like Steve Kirsch, but was funny to hear this Yeadon bloke saying now that he doesn’t think that a COVID-19 virus “is circulating” and that it is “not the cause of mass scale illness and death” (24:13). Although, he’s stating this conclusion after a fair proportion of the world (68% according to Our World In Data) have been https://s.w.org/images/core/emoji/14.0.0/svg/1f489.svged…
https://www.brighte on.com/fff4acaf-9117-4453-82a2-ed2cda7e843b
I imagine that 5G towers and satellites (maybe?) have a fair bit to do with the pandemic. Scientist Arthur Firstenberg, who wrote “The Invisible Rainbow”, mentions the damage on people and animals he theorises to be from satellites (e.g. the 1968 “Hong Kong” influenza pandemic he thinks had a cause in the IDCSP launching 20+ satellites around that time, when human’s biology weren’t so used to that increase in radiation).
Interestingly, Wikipedia says about SpaceX’s launch of Starlink “In January 2020, the Starlink constellation became the largest satellite constellation ever launched…” https://en.wikip edia.org/wiki/Starlink, while OneWeb’s “first launch of operational satellites” was on 6 February 2020 https://en.wikip edia.org/wiki/OneWeb_satellite_constellation.
How interesting! These companies were launching satellites right when everyone was running around like chooks with their heads cut off, worried about some virus pandemic [assuming there really are satellites up there even though why can’t I find any awesome footage of any ever being slung into the sky, oh well…I just watched some “satellites do not exist” videos on Bright eon.com so I’m affected 🙂 ]
Can we have that ‘edit’ button back please that has been removed? Sometimes when I’ve published a comment, the Expose doesn’t like my link/s and I can’t edit it then because it’s too late 🙂
The ‘satellites’ that are up there are held up by helium balloons. If there really were satellites and so-called ‘space junk’ up there as we have been led to believe, why so many 5G masts/towers everywhere? Apparently (if you believe it) President Nixon phoned the astronoughts from the Oval Office in 1969!!!
I’m afraid the unpleasant truth is that far too many people will just believe what they’re told by a figure with implied authority: there’s a complete lack of critical thinking.
Add that to the fact that the masses can’t see how plain evil the architects of this are and you have a recipe for disaster.
