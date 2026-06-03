HIV and Ebola viruses were created in a lab

In a 1997 lecture, Dr. Leonard Horowitz provided evidence that HIV, Ebola and other “emerging viruses” were created in a laboratory. People were then infected through hepatitis B and smallpox vaccines.
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Earlier this week, we published an article about a policy review Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz had submitted to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) in Atlanta, USA, for publishing in its medical journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.
In his review, Dr. Horowitz mentioned that early filovirus outbreaks were linked to dual-use research and vaccines. The 1967 Marburg outbreak, the first known filovirus outbreak, was linked to the US Special Virus Cancer Programme.
Filoviruses are a family of viruses characterised by their distinctive filamentous morphology. They belong to the order Mononegavirales and include two primary genera that cause severe, often fatal viral haemorrhagic fevers in humans and non-human primates: Ebolavirus (including Ebola virus) and Marburgvirus (including Marburg virus).
One of the references Dr. Horowitz provided in his policy review was his 1966 book titled ‘Emerging Viruses: AIDS and Ebola – Nature, Accident or Intentional?’. The 544-page text investigates the origins of the HIV and Ebola viruses, challenging the theory that they evolved naturally.
The book argues that these viruses were laboratory creations resulting from cancer virus experiments and biological weapons research. Horowitz posits that the viruses were transmitted to human populations, either accidentally or intentionally, through tainted hepatitis and smallpox vaccine trials conducted in New York City and Central West Africa during the 1970s.
On his website, Dr. Horowitz provides the following synopsis:
In 1997, a DVD was released which comprised lectures Dr. Horowitz gave, laying out the thesis of his book. We have embedded a copy of the DVD below. The description for the DVD reads:
Watch Dr. Horowitz brilliantly present his first in-depth exploration into the origins of HIV and Ebola. This is the presentation that launched Dr. Horowitz’s career as a thorn in the side of the medical/scientific establishment. Here, he powerfully challenges all of medicine to awaken to the horror and tragedy of “iatrogenic,” vaccine-induced, physician and nurse-delivered, AIDS.
Claims that HIV, Ebola and other “emerging viruses” evolved naturally and then jumped species from monkeys to humanity seem grossly unfounded in light of the compelling evidence presented in this extraordinary lecture.
Alternatively, the possibility that these bizarre germs were laboratory creations, accidentally or intentionally transmitted via tainted hepatitis B and smallpox vaccines in the US and Africa – as numerous authorities have alleged – is advanced further herein.
Dr. Horowitz reviews the numerous viral vaccine studies conducted simultaneously in New York City and Central West Africa by a narrow network of virologists working for major military-medical contractors under the auspices of the National Cancer Institute (“NCI”) and the World Health Organisation (“WHO”). Included is Dr. Robert Gallo, the notorious discoverer of the AIDS virus.
America’s most controversial author presents here some of the most bizarre and horrifying facts about the biological weapons race of the 1960s and early 1970s, when NCI researchers developed countless immune system ravaging viruses and experimented with an assortment of antidote vaccines allegedly for “defence” and cancer prevention.
You can find other DVDs released by Dr. Horowitz HERE.
If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on the Internet Archive HERE and on YouTube HERE.
You can read part of the first section of ‘Emerging Viruses: AIDS and Ebola – Nature, Accident or Intentional?’ online HERE or HERE. For those who are not logged in to borrow the book, a limited view of the entire book can be found on the Internet Archive HERE. The following is an excerpt from ‘Part I: Introduction and Scientific Background’, ‘Chapter 7: An Interview with Dr. Robert Strecker’. It details a telephone conversation Dr. Horowitz had with Dr. Strecker about “his ongoing crusade to bring the ‘truth to light’.”
“We spoke at length about our independent investigations, immediately developing the warm rapport that two black sheep isolated from the establishment’s scientific flock might,” Dr. Horowitz wrote. “By this time, I had watched ‘The Strecker Memorandum’, and considered, as Acer had, Strecker’s position that AIDS had been ‘predicted, requested, created and deployed’.”
The two men spoke about evidence proving that AIDS was caused by a man-made virus. Towards the end of the conversation, Dr. Strecker asked Dr. Horowitz if he knew “about the Ebola building” at Fort Detrick
The Ebola building at Fort Detrick, Maryland, was part of the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (“USAMRIID”). It was one of the few federal laboratories authorised to study Ebola under BSL-4 conditions. According to Wikipedia, the facility was shut down in 2019 due to serious safety violations. However, according to Wired, the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services told the facility to stop research activities by 29 April 2025.
As detailed in the 1996 book ‘Emerging Viruses: AIDS and Ebola’, Dr. Strecker explained what had happened in the Ebola building:
“Well, they’ve got another building that’s contaminated now; that they can’t get into because of Ebola. You know they’ve got a whole bunch of problems. There’s a bunch of people in Frederick [Maryland] that believe everything we talk about. We’ve quite a few supporters there, because they’ve had a lot of problems with strange illnesses. And so, they’re not entirely unsuspicious.”
In ‘Part III: Covert Operations’ of his book, Dr. Horowitz has dedicated an entire chapter to ‘The Man-Made Origin of Marburg and Ebola’.
Categories: Breaking News, World News
READ THE FINE PRINT PROPERLY….
“Marburg, Ebolah (new name for ebola) and chilling PROPAGANDA in the hot zone” already telling these viruses was never exist, just for a propaganda purposes.
Nobody seem to believe about my disclosure on CIA as a terrorist organisation in disguise related to Nazi’s 322 Skull & bone. I have TONS of photographic past-memories on evidence of Nazi’s CIA operations since world war 1. All wars in our history was orchestrated by CIA. By play both sides, CIA could make both sides at war with each other for no apparent reasons. Hundred of millions already die & they sharpen/perfecting their effective killing skill every-time new propaganda launched.
Yes, “so-called virus” created in lab. Virus is REBRAND name from toxic protein of bio weapon Neuron-Toxin.
Need to be clear, use REAL name of NEURON-TOXIN instead patented name of VIRUS. Virus cannot be created in lab from thin air, need to come from nature first then isolate and experimented. Only toxic protein can be found in nature to be experimented for bio-weapon. Do you understand, Rhoda..!!???
THE BIG BANG THEORY TV SERIES…
Howard Joel Wolowitz & Leonard Hofstadter seems almost same as…
Dr. Leonard Horowitz. Comedy to tells SPACE & VIRUS all was just a THEORY.
This pseudoscience called Dr. Leonard Horowitz was in cahoot with Anthony Fauci & famous THEORICAL PHYSICIST Michio Kaku. Theoretical means only theory of pseudoscience. These 3 SERIAL-LIARS are the champion on Pseudoscience propaganda & narratives.
These three seems have similar face with similar white hair because comes from same hole..
Dude What Happened ????
Your Logic is only Half Correct….
Dr Stephen Lanka PROVED VIRUSES DON’T EXIST….. BREAKFAST IS READY Be back later…
Dude…!! Read my comments PROPERLY..!!!!!
I said virus don’t exist. Only toxic protein renamed & patented as new name as VIRUS exist.
Nature CAN’T be patented. Only creation could be patented.
I saying all virus Bullshit was about Bio-weapon of Neuron-Toxic created in lab was extracted toxin of poisonous animal such as snake, frog, insect and some oceanic creatures.
I said, use REAL name of protein neuron-toxic INSTEAD misleading with invisible ghost viruses.
🙏🙏
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No they weren’t. Viruses don’t exist.
Hi Rhoda,
Another topic to think about.
Why did the US have 60 Biolabs in the Ukraine, according to the Russians.
Just a recap on the Spannish Flu, I have read the Flu vax fluid, was developed in Fort Riley and Fort Detrict in 1918.
When it was first used on the military, 6 soldiers dropped dead instantly.
Yet they used it to cull the population, just like C19 fluid.
Not much changes, the US are still at it with the Gates family.
𝐈 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬, 𝐦𝐲 𝐡𝐮𝐬𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐦𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞, 𝐈 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐨𝐲 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐲 𝐇𝐮𝐬𝐛𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞! 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐞. 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬; 𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐝𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐲𝐣𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭. 𝐖𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐦, 𝐰𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐬 𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐰𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐝! 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟏𝟒 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭, 𝐟𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢 𝐰𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝, 𝐈 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝, 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐲 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧… 𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐃𝐨𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐲𝐣𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞, 𝐢𝐧 𝐉𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐬 𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐞.. 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐦 𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐇𝐈𝐌 𝐍𝐎𝐖: 𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐚𝐩𝐩 +𝟐𝟑𝟒𝟖𝟏𝟒𝟓𝟐𝟒𝟑𝟏𝟐𝟎 𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥 [dr.santyjatto @ gmail . com] 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐏𝐄𝐒 𝟐. 𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐀 𝐅𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝟑. 𝐆𝐎𝐍𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐇𝐄𝐀 𝟒. 𝐇𝐈𝐕/𝐀𝐈𝐃𝐒 𝟓.𝑷𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒔 𝑬𝒏𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 . 𝐋𝐎𝐖 𝐒𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐌 𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓 𝟔. 𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐎𝐏𝐀𝐔𝐒𝐄 𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄 𝟕. 𝐄𝐏𝐈𝐋𝐄𝐏𝐒𝐘 𝟖. 𝐀𝐒𝐄𝐏𝐒𝐈𝐒 𝟗. 𝐂𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑 𝟏𝟎. 𝐀𝐍𝐗𝐈𝐄𝐓𝐘 𝐃𝐄𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝟏𝟏. 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐘 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐋𝐄𝐌 𝟏𝟐. 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐄𝐃𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐋𝐄𝐌 𝟏𝟒. 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝟏𝟓. 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 – 𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝟏𝟔. 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 – 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢 𝟏𝟕. 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝟏𝟖. 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟏𝟗. 𝐌𝐢𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎. 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝟐𝟏. 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬 (𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐱 𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬) 𝟐𝟐. 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬 (𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬) 𝟐𝟑. 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝟐𝟒. 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐮𝐥𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟓. 𝐌𝐑𝐒𝐀 𝟐𝟔. 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝟐𝟕. 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐬 𝟐𝟖. 𝐌𝐲𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝟐𝟗. 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐤𝐞