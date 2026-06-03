HIV and Ebola viruses were created in a lab

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In a 1997 lecture, Dr. Leonard Horowitz provided evidence that HIV, Ebola and other “emerging viruses” were created in a laboratory. People were then infected through hepatitis B and smallpox vaccines.

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Earlier this week, we published an article about a policy review Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz had submitted to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) in Atlanta, USA, for publishing in its medical journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

In his review, Dr. Horowitz mentioned that early filovirus outbreaks were linked to dual-use research and vaccines. The 1967 Marburg outbreak, the first known filovirus outbreak, was linked to the US Special Virus Cancer Programme.

Filoviruses are a family of viruses characterised by their distinctive filamentous morphology. They belong to the order Mononegavirales and include two primary genera that cause severe, often fatal viral haemorrhagic fevers in humans and non-human primates: Ebolavirus (including Ebola virus) and Marburgvirus (including Marburg virus).

One of the references Dr. Horowitz provided in his policy review was his 1966 book titled ‘Emerging Viruses: AIDS and Ebola – Nature, Accident or Intentional?’. The 544-page text investigates the origins of the HIV and Ebola viruses, challenging the theory that they evolved naturally.

The book argues that these viruses were laboratory creations resulting from cancer virus experiments and biological weapons research. Horowitz posits that the viruses were transmitted to human populations, either accidentally or intentionally, through tainted hepatitis and smallpox vaccine trials conducted in New York City and Central West Africa during the 1970s.

On his website, Dr. Horowitz provides the following synopsis:

In 1997, a DVD was released which comprised lectures Dr. Horowitz gave, laying out the thesis of his book. We have embedded a copy of the DVD below. The description for the DVD reads:

Watch Dr. Horowitz brilliantly present his first in-depth exploration into the origins of HIV and Ebola. This is the presentation that launched Dr. Horowitz’s career as a thorn in the side of the medical/scientific establishment. Here, he powerfully challenges all of medicine to awaken to the horror and tragedy of “iatrogenic,” vaccine-induced, physician and nurse-delivered, AIDS. Claims that HIV, Ebola and other “emerging viruses” evolved naturally and then jumped species from monkeys to humanity seem grossly unfounded in light of the compelling evidence presented in this extraordinary lecture. Alternatively, the possibility that these bizarre germs were laboratory creations, accidentally or intentionally transmitted via tainted hepatitis B and smallpox vaccines in the US and Africa – as numerous authorities have alleged – is advanced further herein. Dr. Horowitz reviews the numerous viral vaccine studies conducted simultaneously in New York City and Central West Africa by a narrow network of virologists working for major military-medical contractors under the auspices of the National Cancer Institute (“NCI”) and the World Health Organisation (“WHO”). Included is Dr. Robert Gallo, the notorious discoverer of the AIDS virus. America’s most controversial author presents here some of the most bizarre and horrifying facts about the biological weapons race of the 1960s and early 1970s, when NCI researchers developed countless immune system ravaging viruses and experimented with an assortment of antidote vaccines allegedly for “defence” and cancer prevention.

You can find other DVDs released by Dr. Horowitz HERE.

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can watch it on the Internet Archive HERE and on YouTube HERE.

You can read part of the first section of ‘Emerging Viruses: AIDS and Ebola – Nature, Accident or Intentional?’ online HERE or HERE. For those who are not logged in to borrow the book, a limited view of the entire book can be found on the Internet Archive HERE. The following is an excerpt from ‘Part I: Introduction and Scientific Background’, ‘Chapter 7: An Interview with Dr. Robert Strecker’. It details a telephone conversation Dr. Horowitz had with Dr. Strecker about “his ongoing crusade to bring the ‘truth to light’.”

“We spoke at length about our independent investigations, immediately developing the warm rapport that two black sheep isolated from the establishment’s scientific flock might,” Dr. Horowitz wrote. “By this time, I had watched ‘The Strecker Memorandum’, and considered, as Acer had, Strecker’s position that AIDS had been ‘predicted, requested, created and deployed’.”

The two men spoke about evidence proving that AIDS was caused by a man-made virus. Towards the end of the conversation, Dr. Strecker asked Dr. Horowitz if he knew “about the Ebola building” at Fort Detrick

The Ebola building at Fort Detrick, Maryland, was part of the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (“USAMRIID”). It was one of the few federal laboratories authorised to study Ebola under BSL-4 conditions. According to Wikipedia, the facility was shut down in 2019 due to serious safety violations. However, according to Wired, the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services told the facility to stop research activities by 29 April 2025.

As detailed in the 1996 book ‘Emerging Viruses: AIDS and Ebola’, Dr. Strecker explained what had happened in the Ebola building:

“Well, they’ve got another building that’s contaminated now; that they can’t get into because of Ebola. You know they’ve got a whole bunch of problems. There’s a bunch of people in Frederick [Maryland] that believe everything we talk about. We’ve quite a few supporters there, because they’ve had a lot of problems with strange illnesses. And so, they’re not entirely unsuspicious.”

In ‘Part III: Covert Operations’ of his book, Dr. Horowitz has dedicated an entire chapter to ‘The Man-Made Origin of Marburg and Ebola’.

Table of Contents Emerging Viruses AIDS and Ebola Nature Accident or Intentional Leonerd G Horowitz 1996

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