PayPal’s Coordinated Attack on Free Speech – Boycott PayPal

UsforThem, a UK parents’ group that believes children must be placed front and centre in all decisions impacting them, has become the latest to have their account shut down by PayPal due to “the nature of its activities.”

UsForThem said it has been unable to access thousands of pounds in donations from its account after PayPal announced it was discounting service to one of the group’s directors “in accordance with” the technology company’s user agreement, The Telegraph reported.

“We would encourage all of you to write to and tweet at @PayPalUK to let them know what you think of this sinister action, and if you feel able, to take your business away from PayPal … A campaign together with other impacted organisations will be kicking off [yesterday] evening under the hashtag #BOYCOTTPAYPAL,” UsForThem wrote in a message to their supporters.

'It was really devastating, we don't have a lot of money as it is.'



Molly Kingsley, co-founder of UsForThem, speaks to Mark Dolan about PayPal blocking payments from their service to the organisation.



💻 GB News YouTube: https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/4wnxsXRe55 — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 21, 2022

It comes as PayPal faces a backlash over its decision to shut down the accounts of Free Speech Union, its founder Toby Young and his news and opinion website, The Daily Sceptic.

'This is the new battlefront in the ongoing war against free speech… financial services being withdrawn from people.'



Founder of the Free Speech Union and the Daily Sceptic, Toby Young, speaks to Mark Dolan about payments to his organisations being blocked by Paypal.

PayPal has also cancelled its services for Law or Fiction.

@PayPalUK has cancelled its services for @laworfiction:

"due to the nature of your activities"



We are in good company with @LD_Sceptics @freespeexh @ukmfa1 @speechunion & @toadmeister & @UsForThemUK



A blatant assault on free speech as practised in China. This must not be UK! — Law-or-Fiction (@laworfiction) September 21, 2022

And as our readers may or may not know, PayPal also recently demonetised The Exposé for a second time meaning we lost 75% of our monthly subscribers.

