PayPal’s Coordinated Attack on Free Speech – Boycott PayPal

UsforThem, a UK parents’ group that believes children must be placed front and centre in all decisions impacting them, has become the latest to have their account shut down by PayPal due to “the nature of its activities.”
UsForThem said it has been unable to access thousands of pounds in donations from its account after PayPal announced it was discounting service to one of the group’s directors “in accordance with” the technology company’s user agreement, The Telegraph reported.
“We would encourage all of you to write to and tweet at @PayPalUK to let them know what you think of this sinister action, and if you feel able, to take your business away from PayPal … A campaign together with other impacted organisations will be kicking off [yesterday] evening under the hashtag #BOYCOTTPAYPAL,” UsForThem wrote in a message to their supporters.
It comes as PayPal faces a backlash over its decision to shut down the accounts of Free Speech Union, its founder Toby Young and his news and opinion website, The Daily Sceptic.
PayPal has also cancelled its services for Law or Fiction.
And as our readers may or may not know, PayPal also recently demonetised The Exposé for a second time meaning we lost 75% of our monthly subscribers.
Further reading:
- How UK PayPal customers can submit a complaint about PayPal
- The best alternatives to PayPal at a glance
Categories: Breaking News, World News
I have stop using Pay Pal a long time ago, forever reason you don’t stand to their tune they make things difficult, must be narcist operating the system, like our liberals here in Canada
About time – YES, boycott PayPal and all these globalist parasites.
I can tell you that PAYPAL and their assosiated company stole £650 from me!…I found them in breach of contract over faulty goods. I charged them back via VISA!. Then they re-charged me back next day! That means that they stole £650 TWICE from me!. VISA got my money back via Cumberland Building Society, for which I thank them!
Well, Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union said in German Parliament that 24 September is a day that will be remembered. Maybe the money system will take a hit then anyway – hopefully not 🙂
Hello, I have tried to donate money via my debit card, but it has been declined 3x. Money is in there and all details checked carefully. I just cannot understand it. Any ideas? I want to exit Paypal, any other company suggested?