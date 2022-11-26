Brilliantly Difficult: The Power of Bob Moran’s Work in a Time of Crisis

Bob Moran is a world-famous British cartoonist and illustrator who lost his job at The Telegraph during the Covid crisis for being too honest about what was happening. He is known simply as “Bob.” As Toby Young of The Daily Sceptic said, seeing Bob’s cartoons provides a real insight into the futility of lockdowns as a policy.

Bev Turner summed up Bob’s unique contribution: “I’d like to think that in the next 100 years, we will look back and realise that Bob Moran was on the money in the way he saw it. It was accurate … Bob’s images will become a part of that lexicon of great art which summarised a moment in time. We will always be grateful for what he did, for our side of the fence. He’s a genius.”

At a time when critical thinking and humour are so important, Bob manages to bring the two together in his art. You can browse Bob’s cartoons on his website HERE. Several of his images are showcased in a documentary filmmaker Keith Craig made about Bob titled ‘Brilliantly Difficult’. Commentators include James Delingpole, Bev Turner, Dr. Tess Lawrie, Bernie Spofforth, Tonia Buxton and more.

Craig originally planned to make a short 3 to 5-minute video clip of Bob’s work. But there was a lot to talk about, there was a lot of material, Craig said. “And so, we interviewed other people to see how the work resonated with them.” It turned into a bigger project than he had at first anticipated and 8 months later, after interviewing 10 or so people, he released the film.

“This hugely enjoyable, lovingly-made film is very much worth watching in full. Deserves to become a cult classic.” – The Daily Sceptic

In September, World Council for Health screened the full documentary Brilliantly Difficult followed by a question and answer session with the film’s maker Keith Craig and star of the show Bob Moran, hosted by Dr. Lawrie. In the video below, the Q&A begins at timestamp 1:00:00.

“The power of the work that Bob does is to capture in an instant something that, someone like me [as a scientist] may take 18 months to convey,” Dr. Lawrie said.

Click on the image below to watch the video on World Council for Health’s website.