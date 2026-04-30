SHOCKING: Australian choir refuses to sing at charity concert for Bondi Beach victims because they didn’t want to share the stage with Jews

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A planned benefit concert for victims of the Bondi Beach attack was abruptly cancelled after a Greek choir refused to perform alongside Jewish participants.

The event, scheduled for 28 June 2026, was intended to raise funds for victims of the Bondi Beach terror attack in December 2025.

The choir’s committee has denied the accusations and said that the choir members voted against appearing at the event due to time constraints.

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By David Strom, as published by Hotair on 28 April 2026

Sure, it’s not anti-Semitism. It’s a political statement against Bibi Netanyahu or something.

A benefit concert for the victims of the Bondi Beach massacre in Australia has been cancelled because the choir that was scheduled to sing refused to share the stage with a Jewish choir group.

You can’t make this up.

I used to love visiting Australia. This is very sad.https://t.co/2RRrABKrF7 — Thrill Science ✡️ עם ישראל חי (@ThrillScience) April 28, 2026

Surprised to find an action like this from the cultural elite? I’m not.

A choral concert fundraiser for the victims of the Bondi Beach terror attack at a Jewish event in Sydney has been cancelled after local Greek singers opposed singing alongside their Jewish counterparts in the planned joint performance. The two-hour benefit concert, titled Concert for Hope and Unity, was to feature the Australian Hellenic Choir together with the Sydney Jewish Choral Society in Sydney Town Hall on 28 June, The Australian newspaper reported Monday. However, last Monday, during rehearsals, a vote was taken and over half the Hellenic choir “politically objected” to performing with their Jewish counterparts, according to the report.

The Jewish choir wasn’t even from Israel. Their connection to what is happening in Gaza is solely that they were Jews, and they were invited because the terrorist attack from Islamists was aimed at Jews.

And the Australian Hellenic Choir couldn’t be in the same room with them. Because they were Jews.

In an act of breathtaking cowardice and anti-Semitism, a charity concert meant to support victims of the horrific Bondi Beach terror attack has been completely scrapped, because members of the Australian Hellenic Choir voted against performing alongside Jews. The “Concert for Hope and Unity” was organised to raise money for families devastated by the December 2025 antisemitic massacre at a Hanukkah event in Bondi. Instead of unity, the Australian Hellenic Choir held a vote and a majority flatly refused to share the stage with the Sydney Jewish Choral Society. Their reasons? “Political objections” to Jews and pathetic claims of fearing for their own safety. Let that sink in: A concert honouring victims of a terrorist attack on Jews was derailed by people who didn’t want to stand next to Jews. The event at Sydney Town Hall has now been fully cancelled. All planned charitable proceeds, meant for grieving families, including those who lost children and a Holocaust survivor, are gone. This is not “political disagreement.” This is raw, ugly anti-Semitism dressed up as a choir decision. Just months after Jews were slaughtered in cold blood in their own city, some in Sydney’s Greek community decided the appropriate response was to boycott other Jews trying to honour the dead.

In Nigeria, there are slaughters of Christians every day by radical Islamists. A genuine, not fake, genocide is going on. It would never and should never occur to anybody that we should shun all black people because some black people in another continent were committing genocide.

Not only are the accusations against Israel about the war in Gaza based on slander, but even if they were not, the connection between Australian Jews and those actions is tenuous at best. It’s the same impulse that led vile protesters in New York and elsewhere to tear down posters of Israeli hostages, as if they were guilty of something or unworthy of compassion because Hamas kidnapped them.

Will the members of the Hellenic Choir face consequences for their “brave” stand of refusing to be seen with Jews?

Of course not, because their fans agree that Jews are evil.

[Note from The Exposé: The Australian Hellenic Choir has denied accusations of anti-Semitism and said the choir voted not to participate due to prior engagements and time constraints. “Comments published in the initial article in The Australian on 28 April, and then taken up by the international media, were made by an individual [James Tsolakis, Founder and President of the Choir] without authorisation from the Committee and do not reflect the views or values of the Choir or its members,” the Choir’s website states. Also read: ‘Jewish choir offers olive branch to Greek singers after row cancels concert’, The Australian, 29 April 2026. Is Tsolakis a whistle-blower and the Committee is trying to save the Choir’s, or their own, reputation?]

About the Author

David Strom is a reformed academic, which means he has a modicum of common sense. He has been a political and policy advisor as well as a speechwriter in 3 gubernatorial campaigns, several Congressional campaigns, and a US Senate campaign. He has also advised numerous state legislative candidates on policy issues. Over the past 25 years he still hasn’t figured out that Minnesota is a terrible place to be a conservative. He is now the Associate Editor of Hotair. You can follow him on Twitter (now X) HERE.

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