Letter to the Editor: MHRA is failing to carry out its duties and responsibilities

One of our readers, Colin Edge, requested we publish an email he sent to Andrew Bridgen, Member of Parliament for North West Leicestershire, who has both in parliament and outside of it raised the issue of the harm caused by covid injections.

Colin Edge is a retired UK Police Inspector. He wrote to Mr. Bridgen to thank him for speaking out and to highlight his previous efforts to engage with the MHRA about its failure to carry out its duties and responsibilities.

Dear Mr. Bridgen,

Thank you for being committed and brave in the face of savagely unfair and distorted realities. The portrayal of you by cruel dissonant voices is unforgivable.

I am a retired UK Police Inspector.

Last year I wrote to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), to give my candid view of their failure of duties and responsibilities, regarding lack of transparent and thorough investigation into serious adverse events and death following the rollout of experimental medical products.

This was as a result of reviewing the contents of their board meetings. Neither, June Raine (Chief Executive) or Stephen Lightfoot (Chair) responded to my concerns. Neither did my MP, Thomas Tugendhat. My letters were published by The Exposé UK on 20 June 2022. The contents of the letters received coverage on UK Column News on 22 June 2022 (44:06). I have attached those letters to this correspondence.

In order to assist you further:

1. Dr. John Campbell (Excess deaths in all age groups) 2.63M subscribers. YouTube. (An excellent overview of the Bradford Hill criteria for causation).

2. Dr Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH (author of ‘The Courage to Face Covid -19) (He recently gave testimony in court about the Bradford Hill criteria for causation. Watch on Odysee: Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, 27 June 2022, Texas Senate HHS Testimony.)

3. Vera Sharav (Holocaust survivor) Speech at Nuremberg 75. Watch on Odysee. Vera has bravely spoken publicly through the pandemic about what she lived through as a child and the similarities globally to Covid. She has given numerous interviews about this.

4. Canadian Covid Care Alliance. Understanding the “authentic” effectiveness of any vaccine or medical intervention within the principles of ABSOLUTE (effectiveness) vs RELATIVE (efficacy) RISK REDUCTION in Research Reporting Bias and how it applies to real-world applications.

CanadianCovidCareAlliance: The Pfizer Inoculations Do More Harm Than Good (39 mins)

Thank you for reading.

Regards,

Colin Edge, 15 January 2023

