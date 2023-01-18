Chris Whitty covers up 22k COVID Vaccine Heart-Related Deaths with FALSE Claims about lack of Statins and Blood Pressure Pills

In the week ending 23 December 2022, in England, there were 2,272 excess deaths which represents a 20.2% increase above the five-year average. In Wales, the statistics were even worse with a 27.3% increase. Only about 3% of the total was attributed to Covid.

In the last year, in England, a shocking 21,841 of the additional deaths mentioned cardiovascular disease on the death certificate.

According to England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, many excess deaths are from heart conditions due to patients missing out on statins and blood pressure pills. But Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan reveal that this was never the case. At no point over the last three years have prescriptions noticeably dropped.

The Naked Emperor has written a summary of some of the evidence stacking up pointing to the covid vaccines as the culprit, concluding: “I’m not sure how many more studies and excess deaths need to occur before someone in power acknowledges what is going on or at least begins to investigate. But for now, it is the unspoken secret and excess deaths will continue.”

Is Everyone Dying of Statin Starvation?

In a previous article, Jefferson and Heneghan (“C&J”) highlighted a technical report on the covid pandemic published on 1 December 2022 by the UK government. In C&J’s latest article, they highlighted a paragraph in this report where Whitty explained:

There is little doubt that delays in presentation, reductions in secondary prevention (such as statins and antihypertensives), and postponement of elective and semi-elective care and screening will have led to later and more severe presentation of non-covid illness both during and after the first 3 waves. The combined effect of this will likely lead to a prolonged period of non-covid excess mortality and morbidity after the worst period of the pandemic is over.

There can be little doubt that blocking access to, say, cancer screening and treatment will have disastrous consequences – one of the many legacies of lockdowns. But how did Professor Whitty and his team conclude that excess cardiovascular mortality was due to a lack of statins and antihypertensives?

Primary care is where the bulk of statins and antihypertensives are prescribed but did the prescriptions of such drugs change during the pandemic? Not according to Open Prescribing, which is based on monthly NHS prescribing data.

Another aspect that needs to be considered when looking at whether a lack of statins could have caused a sudden increase in cardiovascular deaths: is the length of time of exposure to the drugs.

A large analysis in January 2017 showed that 138 people would be needed to be treated with statins for five years to prevent one death, 49 to prevent one cardiovascular disease event, and 155 to prevent one stroke. For those who have known heart disease or a history of stroke, 83 people would need to be treated for five years to prevent one death.

The five years do not fit the introduction of restrictions in March 2020, nor is there any evidence that lipid regulating and antihypertensive drugs were prescribed less in the last three years based on the NHS’s data.

A sustained drop in monitoring is unlikely to be the reason for the increase in excess deaths. In 2017 C&J did a systematic review of the effect of Global cardiovascular risk assessment in adults. They found its use did not translate into reductions in cardiovascular disease morbidity or mortality.

In the last year, there has been an excess of 21,841 deaths with cardiovascular disease mentioned on the death certificate. “Our analysis suggests it isn’t a fall in drug treatment, and the drop in cardiovascular disease risk monitoring can’t account for it, given the lack of evidence of an effect,” C&J concluded.

More About Statins

The Times reported that statins – a medication to lower cholesterol – will be offered to anyone who wants them under new NHS guidelines, rather than just those with a 10% or more chance of a heart attack or stroke. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (“NICE”) now suggests that statins could be considered for a further 15 million people if there is ‘patient preference’ for them.

The Daily Express had the same story – “life-saving statins for 25 million Brits” – as did the Daily Mail, which reported that a review found that contrary to popular fears, statins rarely caused side effects.

It’s important to note that statin drugs are generally safe, and harms are uncommon. On the other hand, the benefits aren’t that great either, NPR wrote in 2018. And quoted the senior author of a Swiss study, Milo Puhan: “One size doesn’t fit it all. That’s a very important message.”

As we have come to learn in the last three years, don’t blindly trust the government, its advisors or public health bodies and question reports made by corporate media. Below are a couple of reasons why we should be cautious and do our own research.

Covid Drugs Contraindicated with Statins

Pfizer’s Paxlovid interacts with hundreds of other medications, so should be prescribed only by a doctor who knows your medical history to avoid serious drug interactions. Molnupiravir enhances mutations, in both you and the virus SARS-CoV-2, so it is the worst drug anyone should receive for covid said Dr. Meryl Nass.

Daniel Horowitz wrote an article about “these two loser drugs.” One of Paxlovid’s components is ritonavir, an AIDS drug contraindicated with 32 common drug categories taken by seniors, such as statins and steroids.

Last year, the Daily Mail reported on a study that found Paxlovid can increase the risk of blood clots when taken with blood thinners and irregular heartbeat when taken with heart pain medications. Researchers also found it can cause liver toxicity when taken with statins.

ALS Associated with Statins

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. For many years, ALS was commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Dr. Paul Alexander shared a study which concluded: “These findings extend previous evidence showing that significantly elevated ALS reporting extends to individual statin agents, and add to concerns about potential elevated occurrence of ALS-like conditions in association with statin usage.”

