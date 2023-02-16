US government has been secretly tracking those who are not covid injected through health records

The US government has secretly been tracking those who didn’t get the covid injection, or are only partially “vaccinated,” through a previously unknown surveillance program designed by the US National Centre for Health Statistics (“NCHS”), a division of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The program was implemented on 1 April 2022 and adopted by most medical clinics and hospitals across the US by January 2023.

Under this programme, doctors at clinics and hospitals have been instructed to ask patients about their vaccination status, which is then added to their electronic medical records as a diagnostic code, known as the ICD-10 code, so that they can be tracked inside and outside of the medical system.

These new ICD-10 codes are part of the government’s plan to implement medical tyranny using vaccine passports and digital IDs.

They’re also tracking noncompliance with all other recommended vaccines using new ICD-10 codes, and have implemented codes to describe WHY you didn’t get a recommended vaccine. They’ve also added a billable ICD code for “vaccine safety counselling.”

As ICD codes are widely used by countries that are following the diktats of the World Health Organisation (“WHO”), before we detail what is being implemented in the USA, we divert a little to try to establish if similar tracking of covid “unvaccinated” is happening elsewhere.

Has the ICD-10 changes been implemented in England?

In England, OPCS-4 and ICD-10 are fully implemented and embedded in NHS standards and mandated for use by Health Care Providers. They form part of the National Health Service (“NHS”) Standard Contracts and have been approved as NHS Fundamental Information Standards.

Classification of Interventions and Procedures version 4 (“OPCS-4”) is a statistical classification for clinical coding of hospital interventions and procedures undertaken by the NHS. International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Health Related Problems (“ICD-10”) is a comprehensive classification of causes of morbidity and mortality and is published by WHO. So, OPCS-4 is used to classify interventions and surgical procedures, while ICD-10 is used to classify diseases and other health conditions.

As of 1 February 2023, NHS Digital merged with NHS England to bring together one single organisation, referred to as NHS England. NHS Digital develops, maintains and licenses OPCS-4 on behalf of the Department of Health. NHS Digital, as the UK WHO-Family of International Classifications Collaborating Centre, contributes to the development and maintenance of ICD-10, which is owned by WHO. NHS Digital has been granted a licence by WHO, to make ICD-10 available for use across the NHS.

The NHS is currently using ICD-10 5th Edition which was released on 18 September 2015. The ICD-10 5th Edition does not contain codes for “underimmunised COVID-19 status.”

Source: NHS Digital, Classifications Browser ICD-10 5th Edition, retrieved 15 February 2023

Similarly, a search through the summary changes of the updated OPCS shows that the Z28 code relating to under immunisation or immunisation not carried out has not been amended either in the latest update in November 2022 or the previous update in October 2019. You can see the summary of changes made in November 2022 HERE.

Currently, it appears, on paper at least, that the additional ICD-10 codes to record and track those who have chosen not to be injected with a covid “vaccine” are specific to the USA. By 2011, WHO’s ICD was being used by more than 100 countries. However, countries other than the USA do not code further than the 5th character, so no other country gets close to the 69,000 codes used in the USA.

For example “immunisation not carried out” in the image above has a code of three characters – Z28. “Immunisation not carried out because of contraindication” has a code with four characters – Z28.0. As you will see below, in the USA the code for “Unvaccinated for COVID-19” has six characters – Z28.310. At this time it seems the USA is the only country that has codes to the six character level. Whether other countries adopt the coding system being implemented in the USA in the future remains to be seen.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

The Federal Government Is Tracking the Unvaccinated

By Dr. Joseph Mercola

CDC Plot to Track “Unvaccinated” (4 mins)

As recently discovered and reported by Dr. Robert Malone,1 the US government has secretly been tracking those who didn’t get the covid injection, or are only partially injected, through a previously unknown surveillance program designed by the US National Centre for Health Statistics (NCHS), a division of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The program was implemented on 1 April 2022,2 but didn’t become universally adopted by most medical clinics and hospitals across the US until January 2023.

Under this program, doctors at clinics and hospitals have been instructed to ask patients about their vaccination status, which is then added to their electronic medical records as a diagnostic code, known as the ICD-10 code, without their knowledge or consent so that they can be tracked — not just within the health care system but outside of it as well.

Secret Tracking Program Revealed

The new International Classification of Diseases (“ICD”) codes were introduced during the 14-15 September 2021, ICD-10 Coordination and Maintenance Committee meeting. The ICD committee includes representatives from the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) and the NCHS.3

Below is a screenshot of page 194 of the agenda4 distributed during that meeting. According to the NCHS, “there is interest in being able to track people who are not immunised or only partially immunised,” and they figured out a way to do just that, by adding new ICD-10 codes.

As you can see below, ICD-10 code Z28.310 identifies those who have not received a covid injection and Z28.311 identifies those who are not up-to-date on their injections.

Tracking Uninjected Is Part of the Biosecurity Agenda

Why do they want to track the unvaccinated? For what purpose? The short answer: to facilitate the implementation of vaccine passports. As noted by Malone:5

Code Number Z28.310 listed above is not a code for an illness or diagnosis, but rather for non-compliance of a medical procedure … Once a person’s vaccination status is coded and uploaded into large data base, it can be accessed by government and private health insurers alike. The administrative state officers at the CDC have not made immunisation status a reportable disease (yet) but immunisation status is listed as one of the reasons for mandatory reporting.6 They are just one step away from being able to collect this information without your permission. Ergo: vaccine passports made easy. In this country, not having your vaccine records ‘up-to-date’ might mean: The government will not restrict your travel, airlines will.

The government will not restrict your travel, other nations will.

The government will not restrict your travel, auto rental companies will.

The government will not restrict your travel, public transport will.

The government will not restrict your travel, private companies will.

World Health Organisation Signed Off on Tracking Codes

The ICD codes were created by the World Health Organisation, and doctors — with the exception of those in private practice who don’t accept insurance — are required to use these codes to describe a patient’s condition and the care they received during their visit.

As noted by Malone,7 the fact that the ICD system is run by the WHO is an important detail, as this means the WHO had to authorise the CDC to add these new codes. The implication is that these codes may be in use internationally and we just don’t know it yet.

The codes are entered into your electronic health record and used by insurance companies for billing purposes. They’re also used by statisticians who track and analyse national and global disease trends such as cancer and heart disease rates over time.

Over the past decade, these statistical analyses have gotten easier to do, thanks to the transition into electronic record keeping. In the US, the ICD coding system has been fully integrated into the electronic health record system since 2012.

Within the ICD-10 codes, there’s a category called ICD-10-CM,8,9 and this is the category the CDC is now using to track the unvaccinated with specific codes for “Unvaccinated for COVID-19”10 and “Partially Vaccinated For COVID-19.”11

Gross Violation of Medical Privacy Rights

Since there’s no billing or payment involved with being unvaccinated, and since being unvaccinated is extremely unlikely to be part of your disease profile, there’s no valid reason to record anyone’s vaccine refusal. It’s also a violation of medical privacy, as the records can be accessed by a variety of individuals and not just your personal doctors.

As noted by Malone, a person’s decision to get a vaccine or not is a private matter, and your privacy rights are enshrined in the Privacy Act of 1974. However, during the covid pandemic, medical privacy rights have been repeatedly violated and broken.

Children’s’ vaccination statuses were shared with schools and employers were granted the “right” to know the jab status of their employees. Private venues were even permitted to demand proof of vaccination status — all this without a single word of the law having been revoked or amended.

They’re Tracking Reasons for Jab Refusal Too

If you need proof that these codes will be used for reasons unrelated to your health, consider this: They’re also using codes to describe WHY you didn’t get the primary series or stopped getting boosters. Those codes are listed in the screenshot below, under Z28.3 Underimmunisation Status.12

The use of “delinquent immunisation status” under code Z28.39 also tells us something about where this is all headed. “Delinquent” means being “neglectful of a duty” or being “guilty of an offense.” Is refusing boosters a criminal offense? Perhaps not today, but some day, it probably will be.

All Missed Vaccinations Will Be Tracked

Another tipoff that these codes are part and parcel of the biosecurity control grid is the fact that code Z28.39 — “Other underimmunisation status”13 — is to be used “when a patient is not current on other, non-covid vaccines.” As detailed on the American Academy of Family Physicians website:14

“The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services have announced three new diagnosis codes, including two for covid-19 immunisation status …

ICD-10-CM Description Z28.310 Unvaccinated for covid-19 Z28.311 Partially vaccinated for covid-19 Z28.39 Other under-immunization status

According to ICD-10-CM guidelines,15 clinicians may assign code Z28.310, “Unvaccinated for COVID-19,” when the patient has not received a dose of any covid-19 vaccine.

Clinicians may assign code Z28.311, “Partially vaccinated for COVID-19,” when the patient has received at least one dose of a multi-dose covid-19 vaccine regimen, but has not received the doses necessary to meet the CDC definition of “fully vaccinated” at the time of the encounter … New code Z28.39 is for reporting when a patient is not current on other, non-covid vaccines.”

In other words, they have already begun tracking ALL of your vaccinations, not just the covid injection, and they can use the Z28.3 sub-codes to identify why you refused a given vaccine.

Vaccine Passports Are a Fait Accompli — Unless We Act Now

As noted by Malone:16

The administrative state is busy building a vaccine passport system that will be active before most Americans are aware of what is being done to them. No one is going to knock on your door asking for your vaccine status because they already know … They don’t need approval from Congress or the courts because we have given them the information through our health care providers. The CDC is the governmental organisation tasked with tracking vaccine status on individuals. They already have the records, as well as updated booster information. They just need to tweak a definition here and there, or get President Biden to keep the covid-19 public health emergency in place indefinitely and the vaccine passports will be a fait accompli.

You Can Now Be Billed for Immunisation Safety Counselling

As if all of that weren’t tyrannical enough, they’ve also added a billable ICD-10 code for “immunisation safety counselling.” That’s right. If you’ve decided you’re not willing to partake in the mRNA experiment, or you just don’t think you need some other vaccine that’s recommended, your doctor can bill your insurance for regurgitating the WHO’s vaccine propaganda.

This may become more or less automatic because, again, they have codes identifying whether you declined the covid injection and/or any other vaccine, and for each vaccine refusal, there’s a code detailing why you declined it. “Belief or group pressure” is one of those, and you can bet that code, Z.28.1, will automatically qualify you for immunisation safety counselling, whether you want it or not.

They also intend to indoctrinate your children, and make you pay for it. The immunisation safety counselling code, Z71.85, was described in the September 2021 issue of the American Academy of Paediatrics (“AAP”) Paediatric Coding Newsletter. You have to be a member to read the entire article, but here’s the publicly available preview:17

Reporting Encounters for Immunisation Safety Counselling. As physicians and other qualified health care professionals field increasing numbers of concerns about immunisation safety, International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM) offers a new code, Z71.85, for identifying immunisation safety counselling as a reason for an encounter provided on or after 1 October 2021. Use this code when reporting counselling provided to patients and caregivers who are vaccine hesitant, wish to follow an alternative immunisation schedule, or otherwise require time spent in counselling at lengths beyond that typical of routine immunisation counselling. Code Z71.85 may be reported to indicate the principal or first-listed reason for an encounter or as a secondary reason. Documentation of time spent in preventive medicine counselling and separate time spent in immunisation administration counselling should be explicit in the encounter note to support that the preventive medicine counselling was significant and separately identifiable.

Uninjected Teachers Flagged

In related news, in early February 2023 it was revealed that New York City teachers who did not get the injection were “flagged” with a “problem code” in their personnel files, triggering their fingerprints to be sent to the FBI and the New York Criminal Justice Services.18

The purpose of this is unclear, but former public school teacher Michael Kane, founder of Teachers for Choice, believes “that unvaccinated NYC educators were being set up to be viewed as ‘right-wing extremists’ or even ‘terrorists’.”

Kane was among those who got fired for refusing the covid injection. The revelation that teachers’ fingerprints were illegally entered into not just one, but two, criminal databases “are certain to open up a new round of lawsuits,” Kane writes.

Call to Action

Knowing all of this, what can you do about it? How do we stop this madness? Here are a few suggestions:

Demand Congress finish what the Senate started by declaring the public health emergency over and done with. 17 January 2023, HR 382, a bill “to terminate the public health emergency declared with respect to covid-19” was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. This bill must be passed. Contact your Congressional representative and let them know you:

Support the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponisation of the Federal Government’s investigation.

Want Congress to reject all attempts by the administrative state, the United Nations, the WHO, Health and Human Services (“HHS”) and the Biden Administration to require a vaccine passport or a digital ID.

Expect them to work to ensure the freedom of travel for all citizens.

Expect them to protect Constitutional rights.

Expect them to protect all rights to privacy, including and especially medical privacy, and since these new ICD-10 codes are in violation of your right to privacy, you want them to take immediate action to ensure the codes are revoked.

With respect to what you can do to protect your medical privacy on a personal level, keep in mind that independent doctors are not required to use ICD codes unless they accept insurance. So, by choosing a doctor who is in private practice, you can avoid getting tagged and trapped in the system.

Sources and References