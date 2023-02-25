Grain from Ukraine is being used to feed Pigs not People

As we all know Ukraine produces a vast percentage of all the grain consumed throughout the entire world.

I don’t know why or how this can be, from the pictures I’ve seen Ukraine doesn’t look like the sort of country where happy farmers spend their days pretending to be Jeremy Clarkson and planting, nurturing and harvesting endless acres of grain-producing crops, but this is what we are told.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

So, when NATO declared psychological war on Russia and triggered the start of World War III there was a global shortage of grain. As if that was a surprise to Dr Strangelove and his insane, grinning companions in crime.

It was then decided that some of the grain would after all be brought from Ukraine and sent to Asia and Africa where, unnoticed by Black Lives Matter (which should rename itself Down with Statues or Kneel with Footballers), hundreds of millions of people are starving to death, as the conspirators had originally planned.

But food means money and so (you’re going to be astounded by this) lots of the grain which was meant to go to Asia and Africa didn’t go the starving millions but it went to Spain, which doesn’t need to import grain because they grow enough of the stuff to feed themselves.

So the Spanish, who didn’t need the grain for anything else, used the Ukrainian grain to feed to their pigs. And they sold the pork to China and Japan and the rest of the EU (but probably not a lot of it to Israel, funnily enough). Profits were made.

And the starving millions in Asia and Africa are now getting a tiny taste of the grain which was brought from Ukraine to be given to hungry people.

And the conspirators will be happy because this means that most of those millions will die.

Featured image: Grain shipments to leave Ukraine this week, 25 July 2022