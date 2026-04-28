The ugly and the uglier of digitalisation

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The following is a collection of recent articles published by Reclaim the Net and Biometric Update. If you’re in favour of digitalising everything, then you might want to read this.

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The following is a brief description of articles published within the last few days. To read the full article, follow the hyperlink contained in the subtitle.

Table of Contents

British speech regulator Ofcom has opened a formal investigation into Telegram under the Online Safety Act, alongside probes into teen chat sites Teen Chat and Chat Avenue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has finally said out loud what the Kremlin has been doing for months. Mobile internet can be switched off across Russian cities whenever security services want it switched off, and ordinary people will be told about it afterwards, if at all.

The UK Biobank, a medical research project, experienced a data breach where the genetic sequences, medical scans and lifestyle records of 500,000 volunteers were listed for sale on Alibaba.

The breach was caused by three Chinese academic institutions that downloaded the dataset from the UK Biobank’s research platform, which was supposed to have strict access controls, and then uploaded it to Alibaba.

According to Professor Luc Rocher, this is the 198th known exposure of UK Biobank data since last summer, and the data remains available online for anyone to download.

The fallout from a data breach at Eurail is raising fresh concerns about identity fraud, after stolen personal data from more than 300,000 customers surfaced for sale on the dark web.

France’s national ID card portal, operated by France Titres, was hacked, resulting in the potential sale of 18-19 million records, representing roughly a third of France’s population. The portal is also used by French residents to apply for passports, residence permits, driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations.

Login credentials, full names, email addresses, dates of birth, unique account identifiers, postal addresses, places of birth and phone numbers may all have been extracted. That combination is a starter kit for identity fraud, synthetic identity construction and convincing phishing attacks against people who already expect email from French government domains.

The UK’s Public Accounts Committee (“PAC”) is launching an inquiry into the government’s proposed digital identity scheme to scrutinise spending and delivery.

The ID scheme, announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, aims to launch by 2029 and will be non-mandatory, allowing people to prove their right to work digitally.

The scheme’s success faces challenges due to concerns over legitimacy, trust and privacy.

[Note from The Exposé: You might be interested in also reading our article: ‘Digital IDs are a linchpin for totalitarian control’]

Sri Lanka’s Unique Digital ID (“SL-UDI”) project is attempting to gain the public’s trust by placing “trust architecture” at the centre of its rollout. A robust trust architecture is essential for fostering public confidence and encouraging adoption of the programme.

Eng. Eranga Weeraratne, the Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, said that to prevent misuse, biometric data such as fingerprints, iris and facial recognition will be stored in hashed formats that cannot be reverse-engineered.

SL-UDI is entering its final procurement and deployment phases, with the government targeting a launch in the third quarter of this year.

[Note from The Exposé: There is no mention of the public’s lack of trust in the people behind the programme, nor in those who will be controlling it.]

A biometric identity system built on iris scans is expanding into mainstream online services while its backers outline new ways to tie verified identity to revenue generation.

The initiative, led by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, introduced its standalone World ID app in public beta on 17 April. The app separates identity management from the existing World App crypto wallet and is described as a tool to “verify with platforms and services, manage your authenticators, store credentials and control how your World ID is used.”

As part of a broader World Bank-supported West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion Project (“WURI”), Togo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) in 2021 for the implementation of a secure, inclusive and scalable MOSIP-based digital ID system capable of streamlining access to public and private sector services.

Now at least six million people have already been issued a Unique Identification Number (“NIU”) and a biometric ID card as part of the implementation of Togo’s MOSIP-based national digital ID project.

[Note from The Exposé: MOSIP is Bill Gates’ Modular Open Source Identity Platform which, as we noted in an April 2024 article, Gates, who is known to profiteer off the poor to enrich himself, was offering for free to all countries so they can build their own national identity systems. Further reading: ‘Bill Gates and the UN impose their digital IDs on Sierra Leoneans‘]

Algeria has become the 15th country in Africa and 33rd overall to join the 50-in-5 campaign. This comes as the North African nation looks to strengthen its ambitions toward building an inclusive digital public infrastructure (“DPI”), the movement announced.

[Note from The Exposé: As we have mentioned in a previous article, the “50-in-5” programme to implement a “digital public infrastructure,” or DPI, in 50 countries within five years is guided by the United Nations and various elitists, including Bill Gates and the Rockefellers, with funding from US and European taxpayers.]

Trinidad and Tobago has launched VerifyTT, a digital credentials platform under its digital public infrastructure (“DPI”) push, enabling institutions to issue verifiable credentials that citizens can store and share electronically.

VerifyTT is part of the Caribbean country’s push to adopt DPI through a model known as DPI-as-a-Packaged Solution (“DaaS”), which focuses on rapid deployment of DPI.

In addition to academic credentials, the new VerifyTT platform is integrated with LearnTT, the government’s national online learning platform, and EmployTT, the national job portal. While the former allows job seekers to receive digital certificates for ICT and skills development programs, the latter allows them to attach them to employment applications.

Turkey is moving to make anonymous VPN use illegal, and Proton VPN signups in the country have doubled as word spreads. The plan would outlaw unlicensed VPN services and require any approved provider to log what users do and turn those records over to Turkish authorities on request.

California lawmakers have advanced Assembly Bill 2023 and Senate Bill 1119, which would require AI chatbot platforms to implement mandatory age verification for all users.

[As The Exposé highlighted in an article in March, due to the so-called “California effect,” it will cause other jurisdictions – both within the US and globally – to adopt similar rules, with or without state or national legislation being passed.]

Norway plans to introduce age restrictions for social media platforms before the end of 2026.

Türkiye has passed legislation requiring kids to be at least 15 years old to use social media.

Malaysia is moving to set its minimum age for social media at 16.

Will the UK put age restrictions on social media? A new research briefing looks at the various arguments and developments powering the debate over whether or not large social platforms should implement biometric age checks, and when.

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