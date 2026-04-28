Trial of three “male models” accused of arson attacks on property linked to Starmer begins – corporate media is silent

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The trial of three men accused of arson attacks on properties and a car linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer commenced yesterday, 27 April 2026, at the Old Bailey in London. But corporate media are strangely silent.

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You would have thought attacks on a UK Prime Minister would be dominating news headlines, countrywide, as and when the story developed. Yet, in the case of the arson attacks by two Ukrainians and a Romanian on Kier Starmer’s private property in May last year, UK corporate media, from the moment the attacks occurred, has been strangely silent.

Hounslow Herald is one of the rare exceptions. Last Thursday, the outlet reminded us that the trial of the three aspiring “male models” began yesterday.

The defendants are Roman Lavrynovych, Petro Pochynok and Stanislav Carpiuc. Lavrynovych faces three counts of arson with intent to endanger life, while Pochynok and Carpiuc are charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. The defendants have all pleaded not guilty.

The trial is presided over by a High Court judge. But corporate media have reportedly been largely absent from the proceedings despite no special reporting restrictions being in place. Labour Heartlands has referred to it as “the loudest silence in Britain” and “the trial the press would rather you missed.”

In the following, Skwawkbox has more on the story.

By Skwawkbox, as published by The Canary on 28 April 2026

The UK “mainstream” (“MSM”) media are stubbornly silent today on the commencement of the trial of three men accused of arson attacks on property belonging to Keir Starmer. The trial of Ukrainians Roman Lavrynovych, 21, and Petro Pochynok, 34, along with Ukrainian-Romanian Stanislav Carpiuc, 26, started at the Central Criminal Court in London. All have pleaded not guilty. The jury was sworn in. Yet it was met by deafening nothingness from the state-corporate press and broadcasters.

Starmer Arsonists Trial: What’s Going On?

The court has not imposed any special reporting restrictions beyond the usual that apply to any criminal case. There is no Defence and Security Media Advisory (“DSMA”) (formerly D-notice) government restriction on reporting that the Canary is aware of. Even if there were, it would not be binding and amounts to no more than a government request – one that is supposed to be listed on the DSMA website. Yet no “MSM” are touching it, at least yet.

Lavrynovych faces three separate charges of arson with intent to endanger life. Pochynok and Carpiuc face one count each of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. All targeted Starmer.

Yet the [corporate] media have hardly mentioned the case and have asked none of the obvious questions. Why would the three target Starmer? Why are they all Ukrainian? Is there an intelligence connection? Is there a connection to UK involvement in the Ukraine-Russia war? Why are most of the “MSM” refusing to touch the case?

Context

What’s important to note is the context for the case. The Crown Prosecution Service (“CPS”) has not charged the three under counter-terror laws – therefore indicating that the alleged crimes were not over Starmer’s politics or that of the government but of a personal nature to the Prime Minister or his family.

Overall, objections that the media silence is respecting the presumption of innocence or protects the right to a fair trial falls down in an instant. All that is needed to show that nonsense up is a glance at the headlines regarding trials and the extent of press attendance at the trials to provide hour-by-hour coverage for the curious.

Trials that don’t involve those protected by the state, at least – or in Starmer’s case, more likely the deep state. Starmer has been described as the “long-time servant of the British security state,” and with good reason.

None of this has anything to do with the guilt or innocence of those accused. They deserve a fair and unbiased trial. But the silence around Starmer’s involvement screams volumes about the deeply unhealthy closeness and collusion of the state with the [corporate] media that are notionally supposed to be scrutinising its actions and those of the people who represent it.

Author’s note: An earlier version of this article said that no mainstream corporate channels attended the case. This has been corrected.

Featured image: Sir Keir Starmer has rejected the idea of creating a minister for men to combat some of the issues raised in the hit Netflix drama Adolescence, 24 March 2025 (left). Source: Sky News. Petro Pochynok, Roman Lavrynovych and Stanislav Carpiuc charged over fires at homes linked to PM, 21 May 2025 (from left to right). Source: BBC

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