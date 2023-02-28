The Philippines could be facing a population collapse by 2028

According to data released by the Philippines Statistics Authority last week, in 2021 there was a 10.7% decrease in live births compared to 2020. And compared to 2012, 2021 saw a 23.8% decline in registered births. If this decline coupled with the increase in deaths continues, the Philippines will have a negative population growth rate by 2028. Is the Philippines the canary in the coal mine?

As noted by the Philippines Statistics Authority population pyramid, the largest portion of the population are within reproductive age with more than half of the female population of reproductive age. We would not expect, therefore, the Philippines to have such a rapid decrease in the birth rate. So, Super Sally looked at the data and explored the possible reasons for the 2021 decline in birth rates.

The data comes with a caveat. It takes four months to complete the registration of births and as the data is up to date as of 31 March 2022, the decrease of 10.7% may reduce in the next release of data.

Registered Live Births in the Philippines 2021, Philippines Statistic Authority

All regions of the Philippines, except for BARMM, saw a decrease in registered live births during 2021 compared to 2020. The decrease in births ranged from 4.2% in Region IX to 19.1% in NCR. BARMM, the exception, saw an increase of 6.6%.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Effect of Covid Measures and Family Planning

As births occur 9 or 10 months after conception, events of the previous year will have an impact on the number of births. During 2020, the number of marriages that took place was the lowest in the past 50 years, Super Sally wrote. This could have resulted from covid measures such as shutdowns and stay-at-home orders. Fewer marriages would result in fewer births the following year. However, as Super Sally noted, more than half (57.1%) of the babies were born to unmarried mothers. “Marriage or lack thereof hasn’t affected procreation.”

Another contributing factor to a decline in births could be the aggressive family planning that has been implemented in the Philippines since 2017 as part of the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2017-2022. The PDP is anchored on AmBisyon Natin 2040, a 25-year plan that envisions a prosperous, high-trust, and middle-class Philippine society, where the people are healthy and educated, among other goals. The plan also contains strategies and policies aimed at achieving the United Nations (“UN”) Agenda 2030’s Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”).

Earlier this month the close link between the PDP and SDGs was confirmed by National Economic and Development Authority Undersecretary Joseph J. Capuno who said that at their core, the SDGs and PDPs are bound by shared ambitions. “Most if not all PDP chapters cohere with the SDGs,” he said.

The Philippines government has identified family planning as a pivotal intervention in achieving these goals.

Effect of Covid Injections

The covid injection campaign officially began on 1 March 2021 in the Philippines. As only 600,000 doses were received in the initial shipment, administration of injections was limited to Metro Manila and health workers. The general population started to receive injections in May 2021 with vaccination of minors beginning in mid-October 2021.

Vaccination of pregnant women was strongly encouraged by the Department of Health and the Philippines Obstetric and Gynaecological Society. “Many pregnant women and women planning pregnancy were vaccinated,” Super Sally wrote. “If there are adverse impacts on fertility as the international data increasingly suggests, the Philippines may be looking at considerable further drops in live births into 2022 and thereafter.”

Preliminary data for 2022 seems to confirm a further decline. “Preliminary data on 2022 birth rates seems to show a very concerning continuing drop in births, with births dropping below 2021 levels starting in April (10 months post general rollout), and thereafter seeming to flatten,” Super Sally wrote.

“While the WHO and Public health officials continue to strongly recommend Covid-19 vaccination for most people, there are increasing professional voices calling for a moratorium on further vaccination of all persons of childbearing age or potential, men and women. There are also many anecdotal reports of harm,” Super Sally warned. “Public health officials need to investigate. Doctors need to have a very high index of suspicion and to start reporting adverse events if they occur.”

Population Collapse

A population collapse is when the population declines. It is sometimes referred to as depopulation or underpopulation. According to the UN World Population Prospects 2022 (“UN data”), the global population growth has declined mainly due to the abrupt decline in the global total fertility rate, from 5.3 in 1963 to 2.32 in 2021.

The total fertility rate is the number of children born to each woman during her childbearing years. To maintain its population, ignoring migration, a country requires a minimum fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman.

According to UN data, the Philippines has seen a more reduced fertility rate than seen at a global level – a decline from 6.95 in 1963 to 2.75 in 2021. The fertility rate in 2012 was 3.13 children per woman. The decrease in the fertility rate over the ten years from 2012 to 2021 is 12% (((3.13–2.17)/3.13)x100).

Another measurement is the crude birth rate, the number of live births per 1,000 population. The Philippines Statistic Authority notes that the crude birth rate in 2021 was 12 births per 1,000. Conversely, according to UN data, the crude death rate was 7.3 per 1,000. A rate of natural increase of 2.7 per 1,000.

Since 2012 the crude death rate ranged between 5.6 and 5.8 per 1,000, a rate that has stayed constant since the mid-1990s including the “pandemic” year of 2020. In 2021, therefore, the crude death rate increased by roughly 28% (((7.3-5.7)/7.3)x100).

So, while fertility rates are decreasing and registered births decreased by 10% in 2021, death rates increased by 28% in 2021.

Should the current trend in birth and death rates continue, Super Sally wrote, the Philippines will experience negative population growth within 5 years, likely by 2028. “Should deaths accelerate and births drop, this unenviable milestone may be reached sooner, possibly very much sooner.”

You can read Super Sally’s article HERE.

A population collapse is not only a problem for the Philippines. In 2020, researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation published a study in The Lancet that projects global fertility rates will fall below 1.7 by 2100. Countries, including the UK, have used migration to boost their population and compensate for falling fertility rates, BBC reported. The BBC article noted that migration stops being the answer once nearly every country’s population is shrinking.

It begs the question of why governments, public institutions, corporate media and Big Business are manipulating and coercing populations into being injected with covid “vaccines” that are known to cause infertility. Another ominous fact is that the University of Washington’s study was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Bill Gates, a Rockefeller descendant, was pushed forward with one goal in life, and one goal alone – to become the face of population control and depopulation within the framework of the UN’s Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030.

Further reading: Bill Gates: from ‘Computer Programming’ to ‘Eugenics’ & ‘Depopulation’ (Part 1)

Our World in Data shows graphs of population growth rates using UN predictions for each nation, region or the world. By 2092 the UN predicts the Philippines population, including migration, will have negative growth. This is seven years later than the below zero growth predicted for the world as a whole – by 2086 the world’s population is predicted to have negative growth.

Considering the UN’s long-term prediction is that the Philippines’ population collapse will occur after the world as a whole, is the Philippines’ current predicament – negative population growth by 2028 – a canary in the coal mine for the rest of the world?

Featured image: Population Collapse: How big a threat is it?