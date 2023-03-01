8x more people died due to C-19 Vaccination over 6 months than died of COVID-19 over 18 months according to UK GOV.

Official Government reports confirming eight times more people died due to Covid-19 vaccination within six months of the vaccine rollout than had died of Covid-19 within eighteen months are extremely worrying and evidence that the Covid-19 vaccines currently on offer should have been withdrawn from public use nearly 2 years ago.

According to official NHS data which can be viewed here, from March 2020 up to the 25th of August 2021; a period of 18 months, 90,147 Covid deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded in England hospitals.

Of these 86.315 all died of other serious pre-existing conditions including dementia, chronic kidney disease, chronic pulmonary disease, chronic neurological disease, and heart disease. However, they were added to the Covid statistics due to having received a positive test within 28 days of their death.

Based on Public Health Scotland data seen in the following chart it would seem the top pre-existing condition of those who’ve died with a positive test result for Covid-19 has been dementia, followed by heart disease and chronic respiratory disease.

When you consider that testing was compulsory in hospitals, despite it not being written in law, and they used the PCR test notorious for producing false positives, it’s not hard to see how the Government managed to mix tens of thousands of people who actually died of other causes into the Covid-19 death statistics.

Thankfully the NHS data informs us that just 3,832 people actually died OF Covid-19 within 28 days of a positive test result in England hospitals between March 2020 and August 25th 2021.

Dozens of freedom of information requests were made to Public Health England (PHE); now known as the UK Health Security AGency (UKHSA) during this period requesting to know how many people have died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine, but each and every time PHE claimed they did “not hold the information requested”.

But after months of trying to conceal the data, the Office for National Statistics published a report which contained figures on deaths by vaccination status.

A report published by the ONS on September 13th 2021 misled the public into believing the majority of Covid-19 deaths were occurring among the unvaccinated population. But the date parameters used in their report – January 2nd 2021 to July 2nd 2021- include a huge swathe of deaths that were suffered during the second alleged wave of Covid-19 in January 2021, when barely anybody was vaccinated.

The figures contained in the report were supposed to mislead the public into believing Covid-19 vaccination was fantastic at preventing death. But by publishing those figures they accidentally revealed that 30,305 people had died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine in England between January 2nd and July 2nd 2021.

As you can see above, 14,265 people died within 21 days of having the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 4,388 people died within 21 days of having the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine whose death allegedly involved Covid-19.

Another 11,470 people died within 21 days of having their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 182 people died within 21 days of having their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine whose death allegedly involved Covid-19.

Therefore 30,305 people died within 21 days of having the Covid-19 vaccine in England during the first 6 months of 2021.

A further 123,796 people also died 21 days or more after having the Covid-19 vaccine, but it’s impossible to know the exact parameters for the other deaths. But the data does reveal that the Covid-19 vaccinated accounted for 70% of all deaths excluding COVID in the first six months of 2021.

But what’s most concerning is the revelation that the number of people who died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine (30,305) in the first 6 months of 2021 was 691% / 8x greater than the number of people who allegedly died of Covid-19 within a period of 18 months (3,832).

Sadly, reports published by the UK Government since then, reveal that things only got worse.

Because the latest dataset published on 21st February 2023, confirms COVID Vaccination increases a person’s risk of death by up to 276%. and that mortality rates per 100,000 are lowest among the unvaccinated.

