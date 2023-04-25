The Covid Jabs Have Created Millions of Zombies

I believe that the vaccine pushers knew that the inadequately tested and unnecessary covid jab was going to kill huge swathes of populations around the world.
I now believe that the deaths and the maimings weren’t side effects at all – they were the main effects. And in addition to the deaths and the serious health problems (heart disease for example), the jabs have caused serious brain damage and a new population of zombies.
It is because of this brain damage that so many people readily accept digital currencies, the banishment of cash and other steps towards total slavery. The vaxxed are different to the rest of us: they don’t notice what is happening. In the land of the vaxxed, the cretin is king.
(The alternative explanation is that the vaccine pushers were so ignorant that they didn’t realise what would happen. And I don’t think that these arrogant, wicked people will want to be thought stupid. They would rather be recognised for what they are. The vaccine pushers took the bows, the honours and the money. When justice prevails at last, they will pay for their heinous sins. Incidentally, I find it nauseating that doctors in the UK are on strike for more money but that they and their trade union leaders encouraged the jabbing and denied that there were serious risks.)
It was back in December 2020 that I first started warning about the serious health problems which would affect the gullible folk who succumbed to the lies and misinformation shared so widely and enthusiastically by governments, the medical establishment and the mainstream media. (That video is available on my website and if the wind blows in the right direction you can probably find copies on Bitchute and BrandNewTube. If there aren’t copies there I’d be delighted if someone would put right that omission!)
On 13th December 2021 (16 months ago) I issued a specific warning about the brain damage that would be caused by the covid-19 jab. The media and the millions ignored the warning, of course.
Here is what I said back in December 2021:
It has been established that there is much that no one yet knows about the covid-19 jabs and the eagerness of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) in the UK to licence a product about which information appeared to be lacking has never been adequately explained. We do know however that, as I was the first to reveal, the MHRA received a huge sum of money from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – which has financial links with jab producers such as Pfizer.
As far as the effect on the brain is concerned the big question is, can the lipid nanoparticles (“LNPs”) carry the mRNA jab across the blood brain barrier?
The blood brain barrier is a semi permeable barrier of cells which prevent some substances in the blood from crossing into the protective fluid around the central nervous system.
It is vital to know if this happens because if it does then all bets are off as to what might happen to the brain.
And after all, liquid nanoparticles are already used to deliver other drugs across the blood-brain barrier.
If the LNPs carry the mRNA jab into the brain then the neurons, the brain cells, might be marked as foreign by the body’s immune system. And as more booster jabs are given, the problem will get worse.
The worry is that brain cells might be targeted and killed by cytotoxic T cells.
It has now been established that mRNA has been found in all human tissues except the kidney. It has been found in heart, lung, liver, testicles – and brain. A Japanese study, for example, showed that the vaccine does end up in the brain.
Also worrying is the fact that researchers have called for studies to investigate any relationship between jabs and acute CNS (central nervous system) demyelination.
How much damage will this do?
How long will it take before brain damage can be identified?
I don’t have the foggiest idea.
And nor does anyone else.
In a normal experiment with a new drug, doctors would be looking and checking all the possible problems before releasing the drug for widespread use.
But the covid-19 jabs are being rolled out to billions without anyone having the faintest idea what will happen.
If you have been jabbed, the first certainty seems to be that the mRNA vaccine will enter your brain.
The second certainty is that the more covid jabs you have, the more dangerous this will be.
How many of your brain cells will die is something only time will tell. And children, of course, will be more vulnerable because they are more vulnerable anyway and because they are likely to live longer.
Some experts, advisors and regulators will tell you that the risks are small. But how can they know that? And what is small? They told us that the blood clotting problems were small.
In my view, having one of these jabs is the equivalent of taking a huge dose of LSD and waiting to see what happens. And hoping that you’re not going to end up like an ageing rock star who thinks that the Cuban Missile Crisis is the biggest threat currently facing mankind.
And, remember, the covid-19 jabs don’t stop you getting covid-19 and they don’t stop you passing it on. According to the NHS’s own guidelines in the UK you can still get or spread covid-19 even if you have had three jabs.
If this jab were being given for a lethal disease with a 50% mortality rate, then the risks might be worth taking. It’s not and they’re not.
That is what I said in December 2021.
And now that we are in 2023, I believe that at least some of those promoting the covid jab must have known that the jab would cause serious brain damage.
And I now believe that the millions who were jabbed are already showing signs of serious brain damage; their behaviour is often quite abnormal.
The other day, for example, I saw hundreds of people sitting on a sandy beach on a cloudy, windy, freezing cold day. The people were all wearing winter coats, hats and scarves and they were just sitting there, staring into space and doing nothing. Honest. It was scary. It was like something out of the Twilight Zone.
Look around and you too will see strange behaviour among those who were jabbed. Their brains have definitely been affected.
I believe that the promoters of the covid jabs knew that this would happen. The jabs have created millions of modern-day, real-life zombies.
And so, of course, the zombies say nothing when bank branches close. They have accepted that cash is dangerous and out of date. They will welcome digital currencies.
They cheer on the senseless, cruel war in Ukraine because they have been brainwashed into believing that it is justified.
And they don’t object to the 15-minute cities which will effectively imprison them.
I even believe that the doctors and nurses who are striking for more money are doing so because they have been brain-damaged by the jabs they accepted so naively.
The vaxxed are different to the rest of us.
The promoters of the covid-19 jab have created a new species of sub-humans.
For more about the future the conspirators have planned for us please read Dr. Coleman’s book ‘They want your money and your life’ – which is available through the bookshop on his website.
Not all vaxxed are brainwashed, some I know are fully awake and aware of what is happening and pushing back. Why do you think the jab uptake got less and less with each jab – because each time more people woke up.
When we consider all that had to be organized to get the jabs in billions of arms and we accept the fact that this was done with bad intentions, simply because everything points in that direction.
Then it becomes highly unlikely that these WHO/WEF/Globalist monsters had no idea what these jabs would do.
Another peace of the puzzle is the fact that world wide there were several medicines and different vaccines people could choose from, but in all western countries, right from the start only jabs that produced that same S1 SPIKE PROTEIN were allowed.
With the information we have now, we know that this wasn’t because that S1 spike protein was the best treatment. Actually quite the opposite.
So, why push this particular S1 Spike Protein?
The only explication that makes sense is that the perpetrators had already for a long time planned to use this specific protein as a biological weapon because they knew very well what it does and that suited their intentions.
It’s extremely likely that Bill Gates Gavi already had been experimenting with this Spike Protein in both Africa and India in the past and from those experiments, from which we know were lethal in some cases, the perpetrators knew what their intended bioweapon, the S1 SPIKE PROTEIN would do.
So, everything points in the direction of a well planned attack on humankind, in which white western people being the primary target, with the objective to submit them all.
To make submission possible, they need:
1. Less people, which leads to killing them and reducing fertility.
2. Attack their ability to think properly.
As discussed in this and other articles, both of these aspects are met by the injections which create the S1 SPIKE PROTEIN.
Everything else, the WEF/Globalist monsters do confirms their goal to submit the entire world. The complete picture using all the pieces gives a horrible but clear picture of what they have in mind.
It’s not the MRNA, it’s graphene nanobots that create a neural network in the brain and act as antennaes to the signals they receive from 5G towers.
These people are being remotely controlled. It’s all about mind control, that was the whole purpose of the scamdemic.
Researchers have analysed the vaccines with mass spectrometry and have found no trace of organic material, hence no MRNA. Instead, they found graphene oxide and heavy metals.
I feel bad for people that are so ignorant of reality and how crooked the US gov is that they just now figured this out.
Couldn’t agree more. Doctors are striking in order to get better pay from a sinking ship. They care nothing for patients. If they cared about patients they would be on strike for mandatory restructuring of the NHS so that it can be saved. Their employer is dying from over politicisation and they want more money from him. They should start acting as doctors to the NHS. The NHS needs a doctor who will de politicise it. That can happen if the docotrs and nurses strike for NHS reform rather than for screwing the last penny out of a dying man’s will.
As regards the Zombie vaxxed I also agree. It all depends upon whether the spike proteins evade your immune system. If they do you are screwed permanently. If they don’t you are screwed temporarily until your immune system removes the bioweapon..