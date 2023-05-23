Covid vaccines as the cause of myocarditis in newborns must be investigated urgently

Can a woman who takes the covid mRNA injection during pregnancy or after birth harm her baby? Yes.

Vaccinating the mother vaccinates the baby in the womb. And, infants get the mother’s vaccine-induced antibodies through breast milk. Additionally, the mRNA spike protein is in the placenta and breast milk.

In response to the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) stating that a cluster of cases of myocarditis in the UK is being investigated by authorities in the UK, Dr. Paul Alexander has issued a stark warning to pregnant women and mothers with nursing infants. “Pregnant women must take this very seriously,” he said.

On Tuesday, WHO issued an alert that there had been a rise in “severe myocarditis” in newborns and infants in England and Wales. WHO claimed the myocarditis cases were linked to enterovirus infections as confirmed by positive enterovirus PCR tests.

“[For WHO or anyone else] to conclude that this is likely due to enterovirus infection would be reckless and would continue the pattern of covering up the dramatic harmful effects of the covid gene injection and especially the mRNA technology-based gene injection platform. If health authorities want trust, they have to place the role of the covid vaccine on the table,” wrote Dr. Alexander.

By Dr. Paul Alexander

mRNA from the mother’s vaccine can harm the infant in utero (in the uterus) as well as soon after birth and this cannot be taken off the table to help explain this surge in infant myocarditis (in newborns). This has to be investigated urgently for the child is at risk for the full range of pathology seen in adults and teens etc. paralysis, pericarditis, stroke, brain bleeds, cardiac arrest etc.

Pregnant women must take this very seriously and weigh the benefits and risks to the baby in utero before taking any such covid vaccine. Demand that your doctor examine the benefits and harms.

Importantly, the infant’s natural innate immune system – innate antibodies and natural killer cells (“NK”) – is overlooked and this first line of defence is developing and immature yet still broadly protective. There is a window of training that the innate antibodies must be allowed in the child as the maternal antibodies wane and to do this, they must bind to the virus so as to learn how to handle them. This protects the child yet the high specificity, high-affinity covid vaccine-induced antibodies will outcompete the innate antibodies for the target antigen (spike protein).

This subversion of the innate antibodies will leave them “untrained” and thus they will be unable to properly educate the innate immune system and larger immune response on:

how to handle pathogens the infant/child is confronted with NOW; how to handle pathogens (glycosylated viruses etc. like measles, mumps, rubella, RSV, rotavirus etc.) in the future as the maternal antibodies wane and also the innate antibodies; and, how to educate the natural killer cells in differentiating self from non-self components of the child and this will leave the child susceptible to auto-immune diseases. The child will be damaged for life.

Covid vaccine-induced antibodies in the mother and thus the child will and could damage the training of the child’s innate immune system – innate antibodies and natural killer cells – and this is catastrophic for a young child. In short, an infant or young child should not be exposed to covid vaccine-induced antibodies – from the mother or themselves being vaccinated – until they have gotten their full series (prime and booster) for glycosylated pathogens (viruses) that share similar surface antigen, sugars, glycans etc.

Be warned. Mothers, ask your doctor about what I wrote above.

As I have written before, we must get accountability and justice and we do not stop until we get all involved with these covid fraud injections into a proper courtroom with proper judges.

About the Author

Paul Elias Alexander, PhD, is a researcher in evidence-based medicine, research methodology, and clinical epidemiology. He is a former Assistant Professor at McMaster University in evidence-based medicine, a former Covid Pandemic evidence-synthesis advisor to WHO-PAHO and a former Senior Advisor to Covid Pandemic policy in the US Health and Human Services (HHS). He has also worked at WHO as a Regional Specialist/Epidemiologist in Europe’s Regional Office in Denmark. He regularly writes articles on his Substack page which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.