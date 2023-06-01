Irish government proposes culling 200,000 cows to meet climate targets

An internal document, a Department of Agriculture briefing paper, reveals that a €200m budget is needed to cull 65,000 cows every year for three years to meet climate goals – that’s 195,000 cows in total.
Culling 200,000 Irish dairy cows is the wrong way to meet Ireland’s climate targets, the president of Macra na Feirme, Elaine Houlihan has said. Macra creates a platform that allows young farmers’ voices to be heard. Houlihan described the report which contained the proposal as a “complete kneejerk report.”
Houlihan also pointed out: “Has anyone taken a step back and seriously looked at what signals these reports focusing on culling send to young farmers considering entering a sector? Are Ireland and Europe serious about Generational Renewal?”
Any plan to cull Ireland’s dairy herd must be voluntary, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (“ICMSA”) has warned. ICMSA is a lobbying group that represents all farmers in Ireland, particularly dairy and livestock.
ICMSA President Pat McCormack told Newstalk Breakfast on Tuesday: “If there is to be a scheme, it needs to be a voluntary scheme. That’s absolutely critical because there’s no point in culling numbers from an individual who has borrowed on the back of a huge financial commitment on the back of achieving a certain target that’s taken from under him.”
What climate alarmists and those who seek to profit from the agenda refuse to acknowledge is that the livestock/methane narrative is a misconception. The proponents of the climate agenda consistently portray cows as pumping additional methane into the atmosphere. This is simply not true. Ruminant livestock methane is virtually irrelevant as a greenhouse gas. And methane from cattle is part of the biogenic carbon cycle which has been around since life began.
What climate alarmists and those who seek to profit from it also refuse to acknowledge is that farming is crucial not only to avoid starving populations but it is also vital for livelihoods and economies. Ireland has long relied on farming, alongside multinational investment, to drive its economy. Irish beef and dairy brands such as Kerrygold and Pilgrims Choice are among its most successful exports. Cows, however, now represent something else: the politics and greed of a manufactured “climate crisis.”
In November 2021, more than 100 countries pledged to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030 at COP26 in Glasgow in an initiative put forward by the US and the EU. The Irish government was due to unveil its sector-by-sector climate emergency plans in the first week of November and was considering a 21% to 30% cut in carbon emissions from the agriculture sector.
Ahead of the unveiling of the sector-by-sector plans, KPMG looked at four scenarios, concluding that rural Ireland faced a €4bn hit to the economy and the loss of more than 56,000 jobs if the government opted for the 30% target.
It also warned that a 30% cut would require a 20% cut in cattle numbers, 22% of the beef herd and 18% of the dairy herd. With 6.5 million cattle in the country according to official Central Statistics Office data, this equates to a reduction of 1.3 million of the national herd.
The lower target of 21% would mean a reduction of about 5%, or 325,000 cattle, according to the KPMG analysis.
In July last year, the government announced binding sectoral targets to slash overall carbon emissions by 51% by 2030. The agriculture sector must reduce emissions by 25% by 2030. Transport must reduce emissions by 50% and commercial and public buildings by 40%.
Tim Cullinan, the leader of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), said the target was about the survival of the government rather than survival of rural Ireland. “This is a potentially devastating blow for Irish farming and the rural economy,” he said.
The ICMSA called the deal a “sellout” that would make many farms unviable. Cutting emissions by a quarter will drive many farms into bankruptcy and could force the culling of hundreds of thousands of cows.
Previously, the government had encouraged dairy farmers to expand to exploit the end of European Union milk quotas. Farmers invested in new equipment and the dairy herd grew by almost half in the past decade. Irish butter, cheese and other produce – 90% is exported – filled supermarket shelves around the world.
“All the talk was of what dairy could deliver for the economy and society and we did that in spades. Now it’s the bad boy,” McCormack said last year. “The mood is hugely frustrated. It’s very hard to quantify but there will be increased costs and reduced output.”
“So it’s Ning Nang Nong, The cows go Bong!”
– Spike Milligan
The sick act like the sick, just like the real smart people in china to get rid of birds and find out the bugs eat all their crops and left very little food, are these the same sick people’s narrative that are dense
Rathera than killing the cows, lets kill all the elite to bring us to equilibrium based on the elimination of the stupid Satanic criminals and we will be OK and food will be available to all and the deep state will disappear and the World will be a better place for all.
By eliminating the deep state who call themselves the elite will cool the Earth by 25 or more degrees one their mouths are closed and the vitriol and hatred coming from their mouths are heating up our atmosphere as they call climate change and once they are gone, everything will stabilize. Just shut them up and eliminate them to SAVE THE EARTH, because they are what is destroying all aspects of our civilization. Lets all go out capture these criminals, take them to court, find them guilty, and execute everyone of them and all their minions.
This is so very wrong. Climate change is another tool they’re using to oppress and control the population. Stand up and fright back. There is a revolution coming if those forces continue to push their agenda.
…its time to put the cows in government…with bulls as honorary members…and elevate four-legged (soon 2+2 = 5!) sheep to civil service status, ’cause in fairness there’s nothing ‘woolly’ about them in a more circumspect sense but first literally ‘turf’ out every one of the syncophants that currently inhabit that impotent space (gov) these deviant merchants of death and miscellaneouly oriented confusions (democidal maniacs ref: Kuntz 😂 June 1 2023) and wanton destruction operating off the basis of misleading propaganda through which they intend to secure the psychological nd material impoverishment of our race at whichever expense is demanded by their Overlords in Europe and beyond to whom they are the merest of nefariously representative and soullessly pathetic agents. Cows and all domestic animals like their wilder cousins are conscious life forms and deserve more respect than their being reduced to meaningless statistics the mathematically based tool of these retarded elements that somehow appear to have ‘weasled’ (no offence to weasles this is intented n a metaphorical sense) their way into apparent human form, when in fact they are the lowest forms of degeneracy and sadistic impulse on the face of the earth. Give me a fkn break:ref: Kuntz June 1 2023!
This is all lies in order that the Climate Change lie can be pushed forward and the globalists can stop farming! Its part of the nonsense being put forward to play the game!
Tell them to go stuff themselves with the synthetic foods they will have to make (of course amwith a great profit to themselves) and when they stop and lead by example like leave their jet-setting days behind them and 20,000 plus enterages (with all that entails power wise) and lead by example. Then we can see if (ha ha) that makes any “dent” in their computer generated figures.
For those of us old enough to remember “The Jetsons” in black and white cartoon form where there food was in “pill” form and how it seemed like fantasy, well I have come to realise the programming of the big guys for years, if not forever.
There is probably more methane produced after a night out on the pop followed by a takeaway than by cows which will be the first to go all the way down to your cats and dogs which, they were talming about not long ago.
Wake up, we put politicians in a place to serve “Us” not for them to dictate from unelected unqualified money guys.
Lets start a petition for (1) votes of non confidence in our elected politocians and (2) for there to be no World governance at all, or something like that.
Get up, speak up, what do we have to lose – EVERYTHING if we don’t. We are leaving it to a handful which we did with our politicians. The brave need help, are you willing to to save humanity and sanity?
P.S. my last comment, my spelling was awful, head going faster than “one‐fingered” typing on phone!!!