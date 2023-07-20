John Kerry crumbles when confronted with FACTS on Co2: “This is not a serious conversation”

In 2019, climate alarmist John Kerry testified during a House Oversight hearing on the national security risks of climate change. Rep. Thomas Massie questioned him about the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. When Kerry was unable to argue with the facts, he did what all climate alarmists do; shut down the conversation the only way he knew how by exclaiming it was not a “serious conversation.”

Before we get to 2019 Kerry’s testimony, we’ll begin with some background to give some context to what or who John Kerry represents.

John Kerry is a multi-millionaire climate doomsday cultist. Reportedly with an estimated net worth of $250 million, the self-important Kerry is President Joe Biden’s special presidential envoy for the climate.

In May 2023, Kerry gave a bizarre speech during which, in short, he suggested cutting off people’s food supplies to save people from starving.

In January 2023, he gave a speech at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting which exemplified his elitist beliefs. “[That] we, a select group of human beings” can come together to talk about saving the planet is “almost extra-terrestrial,” he said.

By way of an example of the hypocrisy that comes with his elitist thinking: in August 2021 the New York Post noted that “the gas-guzzling private jet owned by climate czar John Kerry’s family has already taken 16 flights this year alone.” The State Department claimed at the time that Kerry only flies commercial or on a military plane as part of his official role in trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

But above all is the real reason that Kerry and his elitist chums promote the carbon emissions scam: to enable the rich to become richer off the backs of the poor.

With the above in mind, below is Kerry’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee in April 2019. Rep. Thomas Massie began by establishing Kerry’s “scientific” qualifications. “I think it’s somewhat appropriate someone with a pseudoscience degree is pushing pseudoscience in front of our committee today,” Massie said.

Massie: “Are you aware that since mammals have walked the planet, the average [atmospheric carbon dioxide] has been over 1,000 parts per million?”

Kerry: “Yeah, but we weren’t walking the planet. We now know that definitively, at no point during at least the past 800,000 years, has atmospheric CO 2 been as high as it is today.”

Massie: “The reason you chose 800,000 years ago is because, for 200 million years before that, it was greater than it is today.”

Kerry: “Yeah, but there weren’t human beings. It was a different world, folks. We didn’t have 7 billion people living here.”

Massie: “So – how’d it get to 2,000 parts per million if we humans weren’t here?

Kerry: “Because there were all kinds of geologic events happening on earth which spew…”

Massie: “Did geology stop when we got on the planet?”

Kerry: “Mr. Chairman, this is just not a serious conversation.”