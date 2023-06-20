Only idiots are still wearing face masks

The corporate media has reported that face masks may raise the risk of stillbirths, testicular dysfunction and cognitive decline due to the build-up of carbon dioxide.

They didn’t mention all the other problems proven to be associated with mask use.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

Amazingly, there are still some very stupid doctors around who are wearing face masks all day long and who are telling patients and the public to wear face masks. I suspect that these doctors are still promoting the use of face masks because their brains have been adversely affected.

The UK Government has at last admitted that there is no evidence that masks stop any bugs spreading. And the fact is that anyone who has ever worn a mask because they thought it would keep them safe from covid was misled, lied to, falsely reassured and behaving irrationally. Many people in power continue to insist that people wear them and they do this to remind people that nothing is normal – nor ever will be.

We are entering the Great Reset and masks are there to remind us of our slavery. The greens don’t seem to care that more plastic is used to make the billions of masks than the plastic bags they hated so much. They don’t care about the birds and other wildlife being harmed by discarded masks.

Moreover, anyone who wears a mask today is suffering from a new disease which I have identified called chronic maskitis.

Sufferers from chronic maskitis still insist on wearing their masks whenever they are at risk of coming into contact with other human beings. They believe that their mask will help stop them inhaling a virus which may kill them.

Chronic maskitis sufferers will have almost certainly believed everything they’ve been told by their government, by the media and by the small army of media doctors forever repeating the officially inspired lies.

Individuals with chronic maskitis will have almost certainly been jabbed – at least twice and probably more often – with a toxic, experimental substance which is now proven does far more harm than good and is, as I predicted, now certain to kill far more people than the rebranded flu known as covid-19. And for those of us trying to win a war and save lives, it really doesn’t matter a toss whether you believe the alleged disease is caused by a virus, an exosome, a 5G mast or eating too much yoghurt.

Way back in the early summer of 2020, I published material proving that masks were useless and certain to do more harm than good. At that time Fauci and Whitty agreed with me that mask-wearing was a pointless and dangerous thing to do. Fauci referred to mask-wearing as virtue signalling.

In March 2020, Dr. Jenny Harries, Deputy Chief Medical Officer in the UK, warned that it is possible to trap the virus in a mask and start breathing it in. She said that wearing a mask was not a good idea. Professor Chris Whitty, the UK’s Chief Medical Officer, said that wearing a face mask had almost no effect on reducing the risk of contracting covid-19 and that the Government did not advise healthy individuals to wear masks.

But then, for no good reason that I could see, the official line changed – virtually overnight. People were told that they should wear masks. Children in school were forced to wear masks all day long. Shop assistants and medical staff wore them with their visors, their goggles, their plastic gowns and their rubber gloves.

In June 2021 I was becoming so worried by the madness that I made a video entitled ‘Most Mask Wearers will be dead or demented in ten years’.

I now worry that many of those suffering from chronic maskitis won’t last that long.

Not surprisingly, vital evidence outlining the dangers and ineffectiveness of mask-wearing has been banned, hidden or deleted from the internet. Public discussion and debate about the value of face masks has for 18 months now been suppressed by politicians and the media. The people at Google and YouTube will be directly responsible for millions of deaths. So will media doctors and crooked fact-checkers who’ve supported their government’s lies.

I’ve spent a long time digging out the real science on masks. In 2020 I wrote a new book entitled Proof that Masks Do More Harm than Good. The book contains scientific references explaining precisely why masks are dangerous and don’t do what people are told they will do. The book was banned, of course.

But I’m pleased to report that my book on masks has now been updated and published in paperback. It’s called ‘Proof that Masks Do More Harm than Good’ and it is available via the bookshop on Vernon Coleman’s website or direct from the publisher at www.korsgaardpublishing.com.

It’s worth remembering that thousands of years ago, it was discovered that forcing people to wear masks covering much of their faces broke their will and made them subservient. Masks depersonalised the wearers and dehumanised them. More recently, CIA torture techniques include forcing people to wear masks.

Mask wearers have been encouraged by the psyop specialists to show their hatred for non-mask wearers. This loathsome ploy seems designed to make those who cannot or do not wear masks feel guilty and ashamed. The mentally and physically disabled will, therefore, be harassed and abused if they dare to go out of their homes. Maybe we should start a counter psyop movement and spread the word that only ugly people wear masks.

The big problem with masks is that the reduced oxygen intake is accompanied by an increase in carbon dioxide intake. The tighter a mask fits the more likely it is to reduce blood oxygen levels and to increase the amount of carbon dioxide being inhaled. In my book I’ve quoted research proving that this is a real hazard.

I’ve also explained that lower oxygen levels and increased levels of carbon dioxide stimulate greater inspiratory flow – leading to a greater risk that loose fibres from the facemask will be inhaled.

Then there is the fact that face masks don’t work. Between 2004 and 2016, at least twelve articles appeared in medical and scientific journals showing that face masks do not prevent the transmission of infection. And those tests were with approved masks rather than masks made out of old dishcloths, bras and bits of unwanted dress material.

Cloth masks fail to impede or stop flu virus transmissions, and the number of layers of fabric required to prevent pathogen penetration would require a suffocating number of layers and could not be used.

The World Health Organisation, which originally opposed face masks, now recommends that disposable masks should be worn and discarded after one use. And the evidence shows that they should be changed every two hours. Few people can afford to buy six masks a day and so masks are frequently worn more than once. This massively increases the risk of a chest infection developing.

There are lots of other specific risks.

Way back in September 2020, a group of 70 doctors pointed out that children are badly affected by having to wear face masks. “Mandatory face masks in schools are a major threat to their development,” they wrote. Teachers don’t seem to care.

Dentists in New York reported seeing a number of patients with inflamed gums and other problems due to masks.

Sufferers from chronic maskitis are more likely to develop an infection than non-mask wearers. This may be due to the fact that masks reduce blood oxygen levels and adversely affect natural immunity. It is likely that anyone who wears a face mask for long periods will have a damaged immune system – and be more susceptible to infection. Studies have shown that hypoxia can inhibit immune cells used to fight viral infections. Wearing a mask may make the wearer more likely to develop an infection – and if an infection develops it is likely to be worse. Low oxygen levels reduce T cells and therefore reduce immunity levels.

Moreover, while the mask wearer thinks that they are becoming accustomed to re-breathing exhaled air, the problems within the brain are growing as the oxygen deprivation continues. Brain cells which die, because of a shortage of oxygen, will never be replaced. They are gone forever. A leading neurologist has pointed out that children and teenagers must never wear masks, partly because they have extremely active and adaptive immune systems but also because their brains are especially active and vulnerable. The more active an organ is the more oxygen it needs. And so, the damage to children’s brains is huge and irreversible. She warns that dementia is going to increase in ten years, and the younger generation will not be able to reach their potential because of the mask-wearing.

Chronic maskitis sufferers are likely to suffer skin problems too.

A dermatologist has warned that face masks trap warm moisture that is produced when we exhale. For those with acne, this can lead to acne flares. For many others, this warm, moist environment surrounding skin creates the perfect condition for naturally occurring yeast and bacteria to flourish and grow more abundant. This overgrowth of yeast and bacteria can produce cracking and sores at the corners of the mouth.

And here’s another very real worry.

Studies have shown that loose fibres are seen on all types of masks and may be inhaled causing serious lung damage. One risk is pulmonary fibrosis – a disease which cannot be cured and has a poor survival rate.

It has also been reported that mask wearers may develop a sore throat. An infectious disease specialist reports that humidity will let bacteria continue to grow inside the mask so if you were growing bacteria in that area and you were breathing that inside, you can potentially get an infection, especially strep or any other bacteria that can cause infection.

Cancer patients who are in remission are more likely to find their cancer coming back if they wear a mask – because of the low oxygen levels.

The available medical evidence proves overwhelmingly that masks do no good in preventing the spread of infection but do a great deal of harm to those wearing them.

Sadly, it is clear that mask-wearing has become an ingrained habit for many. I know of one optician who still insists on staff and customers wearing masks. Even doctors and nurses in hospitals and general practice are routinely wearing masks, though routinely wearing a face mask in a healthcare setting is pointless and dangerous.