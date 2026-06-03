Blair calls for Labour to become the “radical centre.” What is the “radical centre”?

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Reminiscent of Tony Blair’s “Third Way” movement, Blair has written an essay promoting the idea of the “radical centre.” Labour must become the “radical centre” to win a second term as the UK government in 2029, he says.

What is the “radical centre”? As Ben Rubin explains, the term comes directly from Daniel Sachs, Open Society Foundation and the Bilderberg group.

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In an essay published by the Independent on 26 May, Tony Blair argued that to be electable, the Labour Party must occupy the “best political space,” which he described as “the radical centre.”

“Britain needs radical change, but the difficulty (not just in Britain) is that too often the sensible people aren’t radical, and the radical people aren’t sensible,” the war criminal said.

After giving his opinion as to what he thinks is wrong with the current Labour Party, Blair offered his solution to how Labour can win a second term: “Labour’s only electorally viable strategy is to become the ‘Radical Centre’.”

Blair is a member of the Fabian Society, a British socialist organisation which founded and has significant influence over the Labour Party. The society published both Blair’s pamphlet ‘The Third Way: New Politics for the New Century’. As we noted in a previous article, Blair was not the inventor of the “third way” concept, a term also used by the Austrian Marxist Otto Bauer, for whom the “third way” was between Stalinist communism and traditional social democracy. But Blair does not refer to “socialism” or “socialists,” preferring the term “progressive centre-left.”

[By 2022] the “third way” has largely vanished from political discussion … [but] the term loomed over every day political discourse at the turn of the 21st century. As British Prime Minister Tony Blair euphorically announced, third-way thinking was “not old left or new right, but a new centre and centre-left governing philosophy for the future.” In the late 1990s, Bill Clinton would join Blair and other European leaders at a series of international retreats that sought to solidify this project and create a new global political consensus. Third-way thinkers and leaders insisted that they had [ ] transcended the stingy and regressive neoliberalism of the Reagan and Thatcher revolutions. In reality, the third-way legacy clearly upgraded the policy assumptions of neoliberalism for a new era of information-age capitalism—and many of its central goals, from public-private economic partnerships to the lax regulation of the financial and tech sectors, continue to drive policy-making across the globe. How the Third Way Made Neoliberal Politics Seem Inevitable , The Nation, 26 December 2022

In a paper titled ‘The “Third Way”: Marketing Mirage or Trojan Horse?’ published by The Fraser Institute in 2000, Patrick Basham concluded:

When one is discussing the politicians leading the public campaign for the Third Way, it is difficult not to conclude that the move toward the political centre reflects more a change of tactics than a change of heart. At one time, the Three Political Horsemen of the Third Way [America’s Bill Clinton, Britain’s Tony Blair, and Germany’s Gerhard Schroeder] were wild-eyed, young, radical leftists, protesting against capitalism and NATO, and campaigning for nuclear disarmament, etcetera. Today, however, “It is true these people are ideologically rootless pragmatists who borrow shamelessly from their opponents’ principles and ideas.” An increasing number of ambitious, telegenic, social democratic politicians are enthusiastically obeying their respective political consultants’ counsel to act and to sound more moderate. Apparently, some do not mind abdicating their official ideology in exchange for power; for others, it would appear that the transition is even less painful, for they entered, and continue in, politics without an ideological compass of their own and, therefore, are easily blown from one opinion poll to the next. For those of us sceptical about collective action, it is disconcerting to observe such a deep-seated belief that problems, large and small, may be “managed away” if only the right people with the right intentions are set to work on the problem. Of course, for those such as Blair, “History does not set problems that humanity cannot solve.” The Third Way’s inherent assumption that the pragmatic State can meet our “needs,” as workers, parents and students, is far too Hegelian not to send mild shivers up and down one’s ideological spine.

If you read Blair’s recent essay, there seem to be similar threads running through his proposed new agenda for the Labour Party and “The Third Way” of Blair’s “New Labour” of the 1990s and his proposed “radical centre,” and perhaps for similar reasons.

So, what does Blair mean by “radical centre”? He offers little explanation in his recent essay, except for: “The ‘Radical Centre’ starts from the proposition that governing in the age of AI will be the principal challenge. And opportunity. The route to economic prosperity and social justice.”

His use of “social justice” should ring alarm bells; much damage has been done under the banner of “social justice.” So, what is the “radical centre”?

“This language comes directly from Daniel Sachs, Open Societies and the Bilderberg crowd. I first reported on their game plan in October 2024 for UK Column. This is it playing out,” Ben Rubin posted on Substack last week and linked to the following article.

Who is Daniel Sacks? He is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, the founder of the Daniel Sachs Foundation, a founding member of the European Council on Foreign Relations, Vice Chair of the Open Society Foundations and serves on the board of Wallenberg Investments AB.

The Daniel Sachs Foundation supports organisations like Høj Rösten (to engage youth in politics), Better Politics Fund, formerly known as the Multitudes Foundation (to reimagine political power in Europe) and the Better Politics Foundation, formerly known as the Apolitical Foundation (to build a global community of next-generation politicians).

Wikispooks notes that Daniel Sachs is a Swedish deep state operative and exceptionally well-connected individual.

By Ben Rubin, 16 October 2024

UK Column News segment from 14 October. This is extremely important information. Please share widely. Please also take time to review all of the links below as they are directly relevant and provide important additional context.

UK Column News – 14th October 2024 (Watch the first 16 mins for Rubin’s report)

Daniel Sachs and the organisations he directs sit at the very core of the establishment agenda to destroy national sovereignty and subjugate humanity under global governance.

As covered in detail in the report above, Sachs is literally briefing Heads of State on how to divide and rule their people and is spending huge sums to subvert supposedly democratic elections in Europe and further afield.

I reported on Sachs, his eponymous Foundation and its investments in Apolitical Foundation, Apolitical and Multitudes back in June this year. You can find that report, alongside a significant amount of additional information on Sachs’ investments here: ‘A Very Political Foundation’.

Citizen’s Assemblies

Sachs is also intimately involved with Democracy Next, which is backed by Open Society Foundations, where Sachs is head of the investment committee. Democracy Next is working to build and scale new, AI-enabled systems of participatory decision-making that are wide open to abuse by the authoritarian powers that Sachs represents.

They pose a fundamental threat to nation states and constitutional rights.

Find out more here: ‘AI Power Grab: Innovations in Collaborative Democracy’

Worth noting that Georgia Gould, the Keir Starmer confidante who can be seen in this Democracy Next report, was elected to parliament in July and has just been appointed Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office.

This places her at the very centre of the British political establishment in a role that essentially exists to force through Privy Council business on behalf of the King. This is how deep the rot goes.

We are being subverted and attacked from above and within.

Agents of Chaos

I reported a few weeks ago on the role that George Soros, founder of Open Society Foundations (and Daniel Sachs’ former boss) has played in creating chaos in Western nations by funding both sides of our deeply entrenched and increasingly antagonistic and irreconcilable political discourse.

I referenced some of this work in this week’s report; the full presentation can be found here: ‘George Soros & GB News: Agents of chaos’.

Data Praxis

Additionally, in the report at the top of this post, Sachs mentions a piece of data analysis done by an organisation called Data Praxis (the subtitles in the film incorrectly present this as data practice).

This organisation is run by Paul Hilder, a self-proclaimed “social entrepreneur” who co-founded Open Democracy (Soros-backed) and used to work for David Cameron’s policy wonk in Chief, Steve Hilton.

Hilder was one of the panellists getting hysterical about the supposed “Far Right” at an event I covered at The Conduit private members club at the start of the year. He is a liberal progressive coward more interested in spreadsheets than human interaction, and I’m not remotely surprised to see him carrying water for a man like Daniel Sachs. You can find that report here: ‘What is ‘The Conduit’?’

Manufactured Division

Finally, here is the excellent David Rozado article I used to show the increase in prejudice-denoting words in the segment embedded at the top of this article. This demonstrates very clearly how race and gender wars have been manufactured by mainstream corporate journalists to divide and rule Western nations.

Read: Prevalence of Prejudice-Denoting Words in News Media Discourse, David Rozado, 19 July 2021

Fantastic work, David, thank you very much. New York Times and Washington Post: For shame.

Featured image: Tony Blair (left). Daniel Sachs (right). Source: Wikipedia

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