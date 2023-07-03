Fall Cabal: The World Economic Forum and the end of homo sapiens

There is only one mechanism the cabal can deploy to control the masses, says Janet Ossebaard. That mechanism is fear. People who are scared can’t think clearly.
Having brought their covid series to an end, Fall of the Cabal’s Janet Ossebaard and Cyntha Koeter ask: What’s next? The answer is mayhem. Total and utter mayhem.
In the latest in their series, Part 27, it’s time, they said, to meet the World Economic Forum (“WEF”), the biggest and most dangerous political non-governmental organisation (“NGO”) in the world.
“See how they infiltrated every aspect of society, putting their puppets in high places, brainwashing them with their training programs, and making sure the WEF’s wicked goals be implemented on a global scale. Their goals? The same as always: world dominance, a New World Order, depopulation of the masses, and the utter submission of the remaining useless eaters.”
Can they prove this? “Of course, we can, and we do so in this episode,” they said.
“Watch how the spokesmen of the WEF, Klaus Schwab and Yuval Harari, confirm in their very own words the horror picture that we present to you just before we let them talk. Had we not let them say it, you would’ve never believed us. Do you want to know what kind of future they have in mind for us, in the very short term? Then watch this episode!”
You can find previous videos in the series ‘The Fall of the Cabal’ on Rumble HERE and ‘The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal’ on Rumble HERE. You can also find both ‘The Fall of the Cabal’ and ‘The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal’ series on Bitchute HERE. And, you can visit their website HERE.
I’m not a homo, I’m a person so I hope I’ll be all right.
“person” is a dead Corporate fiction. Man or woman would be the correct term assigned to living beings.
Actually John, I’ll go with A Person on this one. Though we are “man or woman” as you aver, nevertheless we are persons.
FYI, Person(s) is mentioned 107 times in the Word of God- KJV1611.
As for homo sapiens-now that is a stupid term!
Was there anything new in that video? I didn’t bat an eyelid…
Legal person or natural person? Unless a claim has been made that is on public record, then you are deemed as a legal person. A Corporate fiction.