Archbishop Viganò launches organisation to help victims of Bergoglian Purges

At the beginning of July, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò announced a civil association to assist Catholic clergy who are being persecuted by the Vatican under Pope Francis. Pope Francis’ birth name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio. This purging of the Catholic church is being called the Bergoglian Purges.

“The Church is going through a very serious crisis, mirroring that of civil governments,” Archbishop Viganò said in a press release.

“Those who hold positions of power have shown themselves to be enemies of the institution they oversee and of the people over whom they exercise their authority. This subversive action leads those who are not willing to accept the betrayal to become the object of persecution: just as the doctors who chose to treat patients during the pandemic lost their licenses and were deprived of their salary, so the priests and religious who they do not adapt to the Bergoglian revolution are being removed from churches, expelled from convents, and left without any means of support.

“To this end, under my personal patronage, the civil association ‘Exsurge Domine’ has been founded, which has as its social purpose “to provide assistance, support and material help to clergy, religious and consecrated laity who are in conditions of particular economic and logistical difficulties.

“A website has been activated – http://www.exsurgedomine.org – that I invite everyone to visit, where it is possible to follow and support ongoing projects.”

In his video address below, Archibishop Viganò described how the Hierarchy of the Catholic Church has become a slave to the subversive power that has control over both the State and the Church. “The deep state and the deep church are totally eclipsing the State and the Church, usurping their authority to demolish both from within and attack their members,” he said.

“It is [ ] not surprising that those who do not obey a perverted and corrupt authority are subjected to a ruthless purge. First ridiculing their dissent, then pathologising it and finally criminalising it.”

You can read a transcript of the video below HERE (Italian-English translate using Google).