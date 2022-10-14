Over 40 Years Ago, John Todd Warned About An 8-Step Plan to Take Over the World

In 1978, John Todd testified to an audience at the Elkton Maryland Baptist Church about six letters he had read which had been couriered from London. The letters were sealed and delivered to a meeting of the Grand Druids he hosted in 1972 in San Antonio. In one of those letters was a chart – an 8-year plan for a step-by-step world takeover.

I have not seen one thing fail or be delayed on that time chart, he said. But “I’m not saying that it won’t be delayed.”

What he exposed of the chart during this testimony may have relevance today. He described how their plan for a world takeover involved shutting off electricity, destroying stored food, farmers’ strikes, rail strikes, miners’ strikes and engineers’ strikes. “Everything will be paralysed, nothing will move … If you live in a large city, how are you going to get your food if they don’t bring it to you?” he asked.

“They are in the process of a trial-and-error right now, and they test things. This year they are going to see if they can’t starve you, absolutely shut all electricity off in the East Coast. Now the timetable in the book Atlas Shrugged ended with this: ‘When the lights of New York City go out for the last time, we will have the World!’.”

Who is ex-Grand Druid Todd?

John Todd (also Cristopher Kollyns) identified himself as a former member of an organisation called ‘The Grand Druid Council of 13’ – the innermost circle of the organisers of a One World Government. He introduced us to terms such as the Illuminati, the Bilderbergers, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, the Federal Reserve and the International Bankers.

The Illuminati are “thousands of conspiracies operating in parallel,” Todd said.

Todd was a generational Satanist from the Scottish Collins (or Kollyns) bloodline and a member of The Grand Druid Council of 13, also known as the Council of 13. Todd has provided many shocking revelations, which Fritz Springmeier confirmed could only come from a man who was a member of the Council of 13.

In 1972, Todd “got out,” was “saved” and exposed the Illuminati. At the time he ruled a 13-state US region consisting of 5,000 witches’ covens, totalling 65,000 priests and priestesses. That’s just the ministers, not the congregation, wrote Henry Makow. In 1987, Todd was framed for rape and sentenced to 30 years. According to Springmeier, when Todd was freed in 1994, he was “picked up by a helicopter” and murdered. There are various theories about what happened to ex-Grand Druid Todd, including that he could still be alive (at least until a few years ago), and mystery surrounds his disappearance to this day.

Read more: Secret Satanic Council of 13 called the Grand Druid Council and Is John Todd Still Alive?

Todd has his supporters and his sceptics. But as a comment about the 1979 book ‘The Todd Phenomenon: Ex Grand Druid vs. The Illuminati – Fact or Phantasy?’ noted: “I don’t know who John Todd really was, or where he came from, but I do believe he was sincere in trying to warn us of the powers that be. This [book] was an even-handed look at John Todd’s words, and fairly questioned his credentials and testimony, but many of Todd’s predictions have come true.”

The Illuminati does exist. It has a website (illuminatiofficial.org) which boasts millions of members across the world.

What everyone needs to decide for themselves is what the Illuminati is truly about and what its true aims are. It would be unwise to not at least give these questions some thought, the solution is not to brush these societies and organisations aside and bury our heads in the sand – we ignore them at our peril.

For those who choose to take a deeper dive, as you’re most likely already aware, whenever researching the plans that evil makes put on your armour of God and remember: do not be afraid for the Lord your God is with you. He has chosen you to drive out His enemy. And if what you find makes you feel confused or fearful, take a break and read Psalm 23.

The Illuminati Use Jews and Zionism

As Henry Makow pointed out, the Illuminati use Jews as a scapegoat, to distract from their nefarious activities. Speaking in 1978 to the Elkton Maryland Baptist Church congregation, Todd said:

The Illuminati knows the people are going to find out about them …the best thing they can do is call your attention towards something else and say that’s that. So, they have reflected the attention on Zionism …The only problem is that most of the people in the Illuminati aren’t Jews. Their founders were Jews by birth, but not by religion. But most of its leaders, except for the Rothschilds, are Gaelic: Scotch or French Gaelic. It’s got nothing to do with Jews. My family and most of the people serving on the Grand Druid, their family trees go back to the pagan temples in Rome and Greece and England, to the original priesthood. Some go back as far as Egypt and Babylon. It’s got nothing to do with the Jews. John Todd, the Illuminati and Witchcraft, James Arendt or a pdf version HERE [see pg. 36]

Todd made clear the Rothschilds, a family of Sabbatean Jewish Cabalists, are at the top of the Illuminati hierarchy:

The Rothschilds lead the Illuminati and in every country, they have a family … being the head of the Illuminati. In the United States, we have the Rockefellers. David Rockefeller is both the head of the Council of Foreign Relations and the Trilateral [Commission] which is the name of the Illuminati within the United States.” On the top of each pyramid, you will see a capstone with an eye in it. The capstone is the Rothschild Family or Tribunal that rules the Illuminati; they were the creators of it. The eye is Lucifer, their god and their voice. The first three top blocks are on every pyramid. The top block is what I was initiated into, the Council of 13 called The Grand Druid Council. They only take orders from the Rothschilds and nobody else. They’re their private priesthood. The Council of 33 is directly under them, that is the 33 highest masons in the World. The Council of 500, some of the richest people and conglomerates in the World. And that is their real power. John Todd, the Illuminati and Witchcraft, James Arendt or a pdf version HERE [see pg. 5]

Six Letters – One of which Contained a Chart

The following is from a talk by John Todd in the autumn of 1978 at the Elkton Maryland Baptist Church when Dr. Tom Berry was pastor. The page numbers noted in [square brackets] refer to the pdf version of the transcript noted at the end of the quote.