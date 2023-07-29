Why do people’s personalities suddenly change following COVID Vaccination?

In this video, experts explaine how the mRNA “trans”jections not only cause physical damage to organs but how they also damage the small capillaries in the brain, override the blood-brain barrier and eventually, lead to massive personality changes. They also discussed how the mRNA injections are literally breaking the will of some of those who received them.

The discussion took place during an International Crimes Investigative Committee (“ICIC”) session held last month. Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich interviewed Professor Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Professor Dr. Karina Reiss, Dr. Naomi Wolf and Dr. Peter R. Breggin.

Prof. Bhakdi and his wife Prof. Reiss spoke about the effects of the new mRNA “vaccine” technology which according to the proponents’ plan – Mr. Global´s plan – will become the only “vaccine” available in the future and replace conventional vaccine – such as those for measles, the flu etc.

Author and Journalist Dr. Naomi Wolf explains what the post-vaccination breaking of people’s will looks like in real life. And psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin magnified the disturbing parallels of mRNA effects on the human mind to the effects of lobotomy, which leaves the “vaccination” campaign beyond any doubt to be one of the most brutal, indeed savage crimes against humanity ever committed.

Most people know lobotomy only from the movie ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, although the Covid-crisis has revealed that nothing remains too sinister or creepy for Big Pharma to design and include in products that are intended for injection into populations en mass under the label of a “vaccine.”

This video entails details and images some viewers won’t feel comfortable watching. But it is very important for all of us to know and understand what this mRNA injection is doing to the body and mind of those who got them. Only then will we be able to understand why so many people who received these injections can no longer be reached by us – the non-mRNA contaminated – anymore.

ICIC: Suddenly changed? Personality changes after mRNA-Injection, 14 November 2022 (1hr 41 mins)

The above video is embedded from Rumble. For those who are unable to access Rumble, you can watch the video HERE.