Tony “war criminal” Blair is spreading his digital ID propaganda around the World

Tony Blair is a multi-millionaire former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom with a track record of lying and was convicted in absentia as a war criminal. He was also named in the Pandora Papers in 2021. Despite all of this, on 31 December 2021, the Queen announced that Blair would be given the most senior knighthood. Now he’s travelling the world trying to resurrect and peddle his digital IDs.

In February of this year, former Labour and Conservative Party leaders, Tony Blair and William Hague, called for the rollout of digital identification (“ID”) as part of a “fundamental reshaping of the state around technology.”

In a joint report published by the two former Party leaders titled ‘A New National Purpose: Innovation Can Power the Future of Britain’, they also called for the acceleration of the implementation of a single digital ID system for all UK residents, in the form of a digital wallet that can be accessed from a personal device.

The report states that “rather than creating a marketplace of private-sector providers to manage the government-issued identity credentials of citizens, the government should provide a secure, private, decentralised digital ID system for the benefit of both citizens and businesses.”

However, private corporations are attempting to wrestle control of the system out of the Government’s hands and place the system under their control. Katherine Holden said: “Instead of placing an additional burden on government to create a digital ID system, it’s essential that we lean on the deep-rooted expertise and cutting-edge solutions that already exist within the UK’s digital identity market. Industry has invested heavily in developing and deploying robust technological solutions.” Holden is the Head of Data Analytics, AI, and Digital Identity for techUK, “the UK’s technology trade association” with almost 1,000 members.

Whether it is the Government that has access and control over all our data – and so what we can or cannot do – or whether it is privately owned companies, makes little difference. With the global push for private-public partnerships, the result is the same – Big State control.

For a good example of this merging of private and public interests, we need to look no further than Fabian Society member Tony Blair. The former British Prime Minister joined the Foundation Board of the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) in 2007, the same year his position as UK’s Prime Minister came to an end. Although WEF’s website no longer lists Blair as a board member, in January 2023 The Guardian reported that while an anonymous group was planning to oust Klaus Schwab as WEF’s head honcho, Blair was one of the leading international figures who was being linked with taking over Schwab’s role.

He also established the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, with teams in more than 30 countries around the world, working to “support governments.” Blair’s Institute is an Associate Partner of WEF. The description for the institute on WEF’s website states: “It works with political leaders and governments worldwide on strategy, policy and delivery – with technology as an enabler of all three.”

Digital ID is nothing new. Blair tried to introduce it during his time as Prime Minister but was blocked by the coalition government. As it was back then, it is still controversial today. Its critics are concerned that it would represent a breach of civil liberties, an offensive intrusion by the Big State.

Silkie Carlo, director of the campaign group Big Brother Watch, said the “sprawling digital identity system” proposed by the pair “would be one of the biggest assaults on privacy ever seen in the UK”.

“Sir Tony and Lord Hague are absolutely right about the need for the UK to take leadership in technological innovation, but this means protecting people’s rights and privacy, not reviving failed proposals for an intrusive mass digital identity system and a database state,” Carlo said.

Not to be deterred by public opinion or the resistance to mass surveillance and control, in June Blair’s Institute for Global Change released a second report: ‘The Great Enabler: Transforming the Future of Britain’s Public Services Through Digital Identity’. The report heralds digital ID as the “great enabler”:

“It is the great enabler of modern government and has been within leaders’ reach for some time, but until now politics has stood in its way.”

On the report’s release, Blair told Metro.co.uk: “The ID is a simple identifier on your phone, accessed using biometrics.” And, as another selling point, Blair said that a single digital ID on our smartphone will help streamline access to public services. To those who understand where this is all heading, Blair’s comments are not selling points – they are threats to our freedoms and, ultimately, our survival.

Blair Spreading Digital ID Propaganda Around the World

During an interview South African political analyst Rob Duigan said that Blair runs the civil service for more than a dozen African countries. “His wife has gone out of her way to defend war criminals in Rwanda while most of the civil service is directed and their agenda is set by Tony Blair. You have this very peculiar situation where you have a left-wing, mostly white organisation running a sort of colonial governance system across most of Africa,” he said.

An article ‘What is Tony Blair doing in Africa?’ published by The Voice concluded: “Tony Blair is on his way to becoming the new King of Africa, and possibly amassing riches in the process.”

One of the things that Blair wants poorer nations to embrace is digital IDs. How digital IDs will feed and house those who need it most is never mentioned. But according to Blair, embracing technology will help health and education – most likely because without it, access to those services will be restricted.

India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy, Raisina Dialogue, was held from 2 to 4 March. The more than 2,500 participants included representatives from over 100 countries. One of those participants was Tony Blair.

During a panel discussion, wannabe African King and multi-millionaire Blair was pontificating about why digital IDs benefit the poor.

Right after admitting that he didn’t understand anything about cryptocurrency, even after taking advice from his son shortly before he was due to give a speech at a conference about it, Blair said: “[The] technology revolution is central and it’s one of the reasons why India’s done so well in these last years.”

Technologically advanced Blair then said: “Prime Minister Modi has understood the importance of [the technological revolution] and your digital ID programme, I think. I think it’s one of the most important programmes.

“I keep saying to people around the world if you want to see an example of a reform that leads to real results and shows that government can work for people, look at India’s digital ID programme. It’s been a remarkable transformation.

“That’s where, by the way, if you want to help some of the poorest countries in the world today … [blah blah blah]”

ORF: Turbulence, Temperament, and Temerity: Leadership in the Age of Uncertainty, 3 March 2023 (39 mins)

Perhaps, even though he failed to help his father understand cryptocurrencies, Blair’s son gave him some last-minute advice about India’s technological revolution and how digital IDs could help the 1.9 billion people who live in impoverished conditions and dire circumstances.