HAARP is of global concern because of its far-reaching impact

The High Frequency Active Auroral Research Programme, or HAARP, started in 1993 when the United States Air Force began construction on a facility in Alaska. The project is jointly funded by the US Air Force, the Navy, and the University of Alaska. Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (“DARPA”).

Shortly after the Alaskan facility opened, the public began reporting strange phenomena – not only in the region but around the world. Activists challenged HAARP’s activities, vocally questioning what the organisation was really up to. While the government continues to deny any connection with changes in weather, frequencies of earthquakes, and chemtrails in the skies, it has made deliberate efforts to quell suspicions about the nature of its operations.

One of the most far-reaching accusations against HAARP is that the organisation deliberately creates destruction on a global scale, causing earthquakes, cyclones, flooding, snowstorms, and other disasters, around the world.

The Alaskan HAARP research centre is now run by the University of Alaska.

According to Wikipedia: “HAARP is a target of conspiracy theorists, who claim that it is capable of ‘weaponising’ weather. Commentators and scientists say that advocates of this and other conspiracy theories are wrong.”

Wikipedia’s source for the statement above is an article published by the Poynter Institute’s Politifact attempting to debunk a claim on Facebook: ‘The earthquake in Turkey is a “scripted” use of geoengineering weather modification HAARP’. The Poynter Institute and its international “fact-checking” network came in at number 8 on Racket News’ top 50 organisations in the global censorship cartel – Politifact is hardly a trustworthy source.

So, what are others saying?

Canadian Documentary

On 16 January 1996, Canadian broadcaster CBC News aired an episode of Undercurrents which explored the US military weather weapon programme. For the documentary, CBC News’ Wendy Mesley interviewed journalist Jeane Manning, among others.

Undercurrents, a news magazine television programme which focused on media, marketing and technology, debuted in 1995. In 2001, it was folded into the new series CBC News: Disclosure, co-hosted by Mesley and Diana Swain. The new show did not continue to discuss the media or technology; instead, the media analysis theme was picked up by a different new CBC series, MediaWatch.

Jeane Manning received a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Idaho and has been involved in the Free Energy movement as a journalist since 1981. She has been a speaker at energy conferences for decades, including venues in Canada, the United States, Austria, Switzerland and Germany. Manning is the author of several books, including ‘The Coming Energy Revolution’, ‘Angels Don’t Play This HAARP’, ‘Breakthrough Power’ and her latest book – ‘Hidden Energy’.

Jeanne Manning is a journalist who stumbled into a strange world when she started asking questions about alternative energy sources and heard the story of an early 20th century inventor named Nikola Tesla. She went to a conference on Tesla and had a close encounter with a mysterious researcher who became her ‘deep throat’, her ‘Mr. X’. He sent her a file of materials about the Bernard Eastlund patent.

The US Patent Office granted a patent to a Houston-based scientist, Dr. Bernard Eastlund, for an invention Dr. Eastlund said could be used to change the weather. He also says the invention could be used to disrupt communications all over the world and might be used to destroy or deflect a missile attack.

We have uploaded a copy of the video below in the event it is removed from YouTube. At the time of writing the video was available on YouTube HERE. A copy is archived on the Internet Archive’s website HERE.

Proper Gander: HAARP – Canadian News Program Exposed This ‘Research Program’ in 1996, 6 August 2017 (19 mins)

In the description below the video on YouTube, there are several links, some of which are no longer available. We include them all below to preserve them for those who wish to research further.

Former US Secretary of Defence

On 27 April 28 1997 at the University of Georgia former US Secretary of Defence, William Cohen spoke about weapons of mass destruction. At the ‘Conference on Terrorism, Weapons of Mass Destruction, and U.S. Strategy’. Below is an extract of the transcript from the conference:

Q: Let me ask you specifically about last week’s scare here in Washington, and what we might have learned from how prepared we are to deal with that (inaudible), at B’nai Brith. A [William Cohen]: Well, it points out the nature of the threat. It turned out to be a false threat under the circumstances. But as we’ve learned in the intelligence community, we had something called – and we have James Woolsey here to perhaps even address this question about phantom moles. The mere fear that there is a mole within an agency can set off a chain reaction and a hunt for that particular mole which can paralyze the agency for weeks and months and years even, in a search. The same thing is true about just the false scare of a threat of using some kind of a chemical weapon or a biological one. There are some reports, for example, that some countries have been trying to construct something like an Ebola Virus, and that would be a very dangerous phenomenon, to say the least. Alvin Toeffler has written about this in terms of some scientists in their laboratories trying to devise certain types of pathogens that would be ethnic specific so that they could just eliminate certain ethnic groups and races; and others are designing some sort of engineering, some sort of insects that can destroy specific crops. Others are engaging even in an eco-type of terrorism whereby they can alter the climate, set off earthquakes, volcanoes remotely through the use of electromagnetic waves. [Emphasis our own.] US Department of Defence, News Transcript, DoD News Briefing: Secretary of Defence William S. Cohen, Presenter: Secretary of Defence William S. Cohen April 28, 1997 8:45 AM EDT

European Union Resolution

It isn’t just “conspiracy theorists” who are concerned about HAARP. In January 1999, the European Union called the project a global concern and passed a resolution calling for more information on its health and environmental risks.

HAARP – a weapons system which disrupts the climate On 5 February 1998, Parliament’s Subcommittee on Security and Disarmament held a hearing the subject of which included HAARP. NATO and the US had been invited to send representatives, but chose not to do so. The Committee regrets the failure of the USA to send a representative to answer questions, or to use the opportunity to comment on the material submitted. HAARP (High Frequency Active Auroral Research Project) is run jointly by the US Air Force and Navy, in conjunction with the Geophysical Institute of the University of Alaska, Fairbanks. Similar experiments are also being conducted in Norway, probably in the Antarctic, as well as in the former Soviet Union. HAARP is a research project using a ground-based apparatus, an array of antennae each powered by its own transmitter, to heat up portions of ionosphere with powerful radio beams. The energy generated heats up parts of the ionosphere; this results in holes in the ionosphere and produces artificial ‘lenses’. HAARP can be used for many purposes. Enormous quantities of energy can be controlled by manipulating the electrical characteristics of the atmosphere. If used as a military weapon this can have a devastating impact on an enemy. HAARP can deliver millions of times more energy to a given area than any other conventional transmitter. The energy can also be aimed at a moving target which should constitute a potential anti-missile system. The project would also allow better communications with submarines and manipulation of global weather patterns, but it is also possible to do the reverse, to disrupt communications. By manipulating the ionosphere one could block global communications while transmitting one’s own. Another application is earth-penetrating, tomography, x-raying the earth several kilometres deep, to detect oil and gas fields, or underground military facilities. Over-the-horizon radar is another application, looking round the curvature of the earth for in-coming objects. From the 1950s the USA conducted explosions of nuclear material in the Van Allen Belts to investigate the effect of the electro-magnetic pulse generated by nuclear weapon explosions at these heights on radio communications and the operation of radar. This created new magnetic radiation belts which covered nearly the whole earth. The electrons travelled along magnetic lines of force and created an artificial Aurora Borealis above the North Pole. These military tests are liable to disrupt the Van Allen belt for a long period. The earth’s magnetic field could be disrupted over large areas, which would obstruct radio communications. According to US scientists it could take hundreds of years for the Van Allen belt to return to normal. HAARP could result in changes in weather patterns. It could also influence whole ecosystems, especially in the sensitive Antarctic regions. Another damaging consequence of HAARP is the occurrence of holes in the ionosphere caused by the powerful radio beams. The ionosphere protects us from incoming cosmic radiation. The hope is that the holes will fill again, but our experience of change in the ozone layer points in the other direction. This means substantial holes in the ionosphere that protects us. With its far-reaching impact on the environment HAARP is a matter of global concern and we have to ask whether its advantages really outweigh the risks. The environmental impact and the ethical aspect must be closely examined before any further research and testing takes place. HAARP is a project of which the public is almost completely unaware, and this needs to be remedied. HAARP has links with 50 years of intensive space research for military purposes, including the Star Wars project, to control the upper atmosphere and communications. This kind of research has to be regarded as a serious threat to the environment, with an incalculable impact on human life. Even now nobody knows what impact HAARP may have. We have to beat down the wall of secrecy around military research, and set up the right to openness and democratic scrutiny of military research projects, and parliamentary control. A series of international treaties and conventions (the Convention on the prohibition of military or any other hostile use of environmental modification techniques, the Antarctic Treaty, the Treaty on principles governing the activities of states in the exploration and use of outer space including the moon and other celestial bodies, and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea) casts considerable doubt on HAARP on legal as well as humanitarian and political grounds. The Antarctic Treaty lays down that the Antarctic may be used exclusively for peaceful purposes. This would mean that HAARP is a breach of international law. All the implications of the new weapons systems should be examined by independent international bodies. Further international agreements should be sought to protect the environment from unnecessary destruction in war. Report on the environment, security and foreign policy Draftsman: Mr Olsson, Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Consumer Protection (Hughes procedure), European Parliament Report – A4-0005/1999, 14 January 1999

Damaging Evidence on HAARP’s Website

In 2011, an article noted that the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Programme (“HAARP”) website was unavailable for about three weeks in April of that year. It claimed that the US government ordered the website be taken down to “conceal US weather modification and earthquake inducing warfare activities against foreign states.” The article continued:

HAARP’s waterfall charts and magnetometer charts gave evidence of an ongoing weather war between the United States government and foreign states. The magnetometer presented concrete evidence that HAARP triggered the Japan earthquake and ensuing tsunami. The Japan 9.0 earthquake offered the most damaging evidence of the US government using HAARP to induce major damage and destruction against a foreign state. HAARP’s magnetometer data showed the World that HAARP (jointly managed by the US Air Force and the US Navy) began broadcasting the earthquake-inducing frequency of 2.5 Hz on 8 March 2011 and continued to broadcast the frequency for the entire days of 9 March 2011 and March 10, 2011. HAARP wasn’t turned off until 10 hours after the Japan 9.0 magnitude earthquake that was triggered on Friday, 11 March 2011 at 05:46:23 UTC. US government takes down HAARP website to conceal evidence of US weather modification and earthquake-inducing warfare, 21 April 2011

Antarctica Whistle-Blower

Two weeks ago, Shaun Ryan interviewed whistle-blower Eric Hecker who had been employed in Antarctica during 2010 and 2011. He believes that the directed energy weapon in Antarctica was responsible for the 2011 earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand. “Directed energy weapon systems is something that people need to get into their vocabulary fast,” he said.

“The IceCube Neutrino detector is not simply a passive listening device … it also has the capacity to transmit … it is the world’s largest telescope and, now because we have proven that it can transmit, it’s the world’s largest directed energy weapon system.”

Shaun Ryan Clips: Whistleblower Unveils the World’s Largest Directed Energy Weapon | The Antarctica Earthquake Weapon, 21 July 2023 (8 mins)

During Dr. Greer’s Groundbreaking National Press Club Event on 12 June, Hecker gave more detail on how the IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica works as a weapon. Watch an excerpt from the event below.

Galactic Storm: Whistleblower Eric Hecker reveals advanced DEW energy weapon technology at South Pole,

13 June 2023 (5 mins)

Possible HAARP Facilities Worldwide

Researchers have been attempting to identify the HAARP operation sites worldwide. A 2011 article published on Rense contains the map below of possible HAARP sites. There are also locations of HAARP operations indicated on Google Maps HERE.

Source: Possible HAARP Locations Around the World, Rense, 8 January 2011

