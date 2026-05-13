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Who’s keeping Starmer in office? A Bloomberg interview may hold some clues

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An article published by CNBC today holds some tantalising clues as to who is keeping scandal-ridden Keir Starmer, who is the most unpopular Prime Minister in Britain’s history, in office.

The article, titled ‘Jamie Dimon warns JP Morgan may rethink new London office if ‘very smart’ Starmer is ousted as UK PM’, gives the oligarchs’ representative’s view on what would happen if Starmer is ousted as Prime Minister.

JPMorgan is the USA’s biggest bank. Last year the bank announced that it was planning to build a new three-million square foot tower in London’s Canary Wharf financial district to serve as its UK headquarters.

During an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was asked whether the “political instability” in the UK would change the bank’s building plans.  If a new government were “hostile to the banks, then yes,” he said.

Although Starmer’s unpopularity is obvious in the UK, “bond vigilantes have largely been supportive of Starmer and his finance minister Rachel Reeves,” CNBC said.

And Dimon threw his support behind Starmer and Reeves in the interview. “I think Keir Starmer’s a very smart guy,” he told Bloomberg. “Politics is very tough. They’re in a bind because of debts and deficits, they inherited a lot of that, I think the world of Rachel Reeves, and they’ve got to be tough. They’ve got to say ‘we’re going to do these things [that] in the short term may not be great’.”

Which sounds too similar for comfort to the messaging Starmer and Reeves have been putting out over the last couple of years.

Then, as Starmer et al. have done, Dimon attempted to sugarcoat the overriding of the democratic referendum results where UK citizens voted to leave the European Union.

“[Dimon] also praised Starmer’s approach to repairing the UK’s strained post-Brexit relations with the European Union,” CNBC said.

“I think they need to work closer with Europe. If you remember, Keir Starmer and [French President Emmanuel] Macron, they were going to work closer,” he said. “Not reversing Brexit, but military alliances, intelligence alliances, making sure the economies have economic relationships that are good for both the continent and good for the UK,” he said.

This is basically a summary of Starmer’s policies that he has been implementing since taking office.

Related:

Who’s following whose lead?

You would be forgiven for thinking Big Finance is the dog and Starmer and Reeves are the tail.

At the World Economic Forum’s (“WEF’s”) annual meeting in Davos in 2023, BBC’s Emily Maitlis interviewed Starmer and asked ““[If] you have to choose now between Davos or Westminster [which would you choose]?” Without hesitation, the then leader of His Majesty’s opposition replied: “Davos.”

Starmer is a suspected deep state operative.  In 2025, Craig Murray wrote, “It remains my belief that Starmer has always been a deep state operative and that he is deliberately driving the Labour Party to its own destruction.”

And the evidence suggests he is a member of the Trilateral Commission, which has deep links to intelligence services.  It means Starmer is committed to supporting multipolarity and, in so doing, subverting the UK to facilitate global governance; embraces fifth stage capitalism; wants to install a Technocracy; and, believes democracy should be limited and economic and political growth engineered to enable a corporate aristocracy to rule.

Featured image: Jamie Dimon (left). “The same powerful players who brought Epstein to prominence were largely responsible for the rise of JPMorgan CEO, Jamie Dimon”-Whitney Webb. Source: Wikispooks.  Sir Keir Starmer (middle). Suspected deep state operative.  Source: Wikispooks. Rachel “from Accounts” Reeves, appointed as Chancellor of the Exchequer by Starmer. Source: Wikispooks

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author avatar
Rhoda Wilson
While previously it was a hobby culminating in writing articles for Wikipedia (until things made a drastic and undeniable turn in 2020) and a few books for private consumption, since March 2020 I have become a full-time researcher and writer in reaction to the global takeover that came into full view with the introduction of covid-19. For most of my life, I have tried to raise awareness that a small group of people planned to take over the world for their own benefit. There was no way I was going to sit back quietly and simply let them do it once they made their final move.
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Categories: Breaking News, UK News

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Stitchywitch
Stitchywitch
8 hours ago

The banks have been pulling all the strings of the British government for some time. It was the banks that did for Liz Truss. They wanted someone else who would play their game, so they crashed the economy to get rid of her. We don’t want JP Morgan running our country. If they don’t like our leaders they can p*ss off.

6
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Paul Barbara
Paul Barbara
7 hours ago

And if the UK doesn’t heed ‘Their Master’s Voice’, th Aey will unleash their demented poodle on them, and he will ‘bomb the UK back to the stone age’. And a cautionary note – Barron has already invested heavily on the sole Wode producing company. And to add to JP Morgan’s glowing tributes to Herr Starmer, he is also a great FoI.

4
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KEVIN LEYS
KEVIN LEYS
4 hours ago

What a great and truthful post! This is truly what is all about and the dirty machinations going on behind the scenes.
JamieDiamon, Musk and others we know, are absolute threats and a menace to our fragile free democracy.
They have got to go, but as they are not politicians, how can the voters abolish this satanic greed?

1
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Rhoda Wilson
Rhoda Wilson
Author
Reply to  KEVIN LEYS
4 hours ago

Hi Kevin Leys, You say, “What a great and truthful post!” Thank you.

0
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Rock Tee
Rock Tee
Reply to  KEVIN LEYS
1 hour ago

Cut off all support.

0
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Ken Hughes
Ken Hughes
1 hour ago

Big Bankers don’t care who is in office from their banking perspective. Their business is unaffected by who is PM. No, it’s because the globalist cartel, the real power in the world wants Starmer to stay because they know he will do their bidding in all other respects. His alliegence is to Davos don’t forget. So the globalists are using the power and influence of JP Morgan to get their way. It’s nothing to do with banking directly.

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