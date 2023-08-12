Biden Administration launches “HeatTracker” tool for tracking heat-related illnesses

As the Climate PsyOp replaces the covid PsyOp. We are entering a phase of the PsyOp when global “boiling” replaces “warming.” Last week, The New York Times declared that climate change is going to end summer vacations. But it gets worse. On Wednesday, the White House unveiled an “EMS HeatTracker” to track heat-related illnesses.

In an article titled ‘Is This the End of the Summer Vacation as We Know It?’, The New York Times wrote: “For decades, science has confirmed that unabated climate change will cause more misery, more hardship and cost millions of lives in the years to come … Our relationship to travel has reached a tipping point.”

On Fox News, Climate Depot publisher Marc Morano reacted to The New York Times’ article:

“This is the covid PsyOp is ending, in terms of all their restrictions, and the climate PsyOp is beginning.

“This is The New York Times signalling that the ruling class is telling us that vacations are now a thing of the past. They’re trying to set our mindset to give up on vacations. And they’re giving up our freedom of movement.

“What The New York Times is claiming is that somehow people have to stay home, and it is literally in the article, [suggesting] people need to huddle around their air conditioners at home because the weather is too extreme – because our previous travel has made the earth uninhabitable. This is insane, unscientific, silly.”

Fox News: The climate ‘psychological operation’ is beginning, warns Marc Morano, 6 August 2023 (5 mins)

NBC News reported on Wednesday that the Biden administration plans to announce a new federal system to track heat-related illness nationwide. Officials said the “EMS HeatTracker” will break down patient characteristics by age, race, gender and urbanicity so local officials can better understand which populations are most at-risk for heat-related illness or death.

The “EMS HeatTracker” is intended to help ensure sufficient medical aid gets to Americans who need it most during severe heat, officials said. “Heat is no longer a silent killer. From coast-to-coast, communities are battling to keep people cool, safe and alive due to the growing impacts of the climate crisis,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. Biden is under increasing pressure from lawmakers, local and state elected officials and Americans across the country to do more to address an extreme heat crisis that has defined the summer of 2023. While the president hasn’t formally declared a climate emergency, he argued in a recent interview that his administration has “in practice.” “We already done that. Nationally, we’ve conserved more land. We’ve moved into rejoining the Paris Climate Accord. We passed a $360 billion climate control facility,” he said. White House to unveil a system for tracking heat-related illnesses nationwide, NBC News, 9 August 2023

The “EMS HeatTracker” has now been launched and is run by the Department of Health and Human Services in collaboration with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (“NOAA”) has updated its US Contiguous USCRN Average Temperature Anomaly Data for July 2023, and as shown below, the month was unremarkable and continued a long period without a rising trend.

Larry Hamlin at Watts Up With That? commented: “The measured data shows no supporting upward trends regarding US 2023 average summer temperature anomalies to date. This reality flies in the face of the out-of-control media climate alarmist incompetent and idiotically hyped ‘tipping point’ climate change temperature propaganda this summer.”

Globally, July 2023 was an unusually warm month, no doubt, Climate Depot wrote, though claims of it being the “hottest ever” suffer from a multitude of dubious assumptions and data adjustments.

Cold Kills Far More People Than Warmth Does

Despite the climate narrative, almost everywhere cold temperatures are much more deadly than heat. Why is the cold more dangerous? Because it causes outer blood vessels to constrict to conserve core body heat, which drives up blood pressure, said Bjorn Lomborg. High blood pressure killed 10.8 million people in 2019 – 19% of total global deaths.

Read more: How many lives are being lost due to the senseless obsession with net zero?

A study in 2015 found that cold weather is 20 times as deadly as hot weather, and it’s not the extreme low or high temperatures that cause the most deaths. The study found the majority of deaths occurred on moderately hot and moderately cold days instead of during extreme temperatures.

Three studies in 2021, concluded that 21st century cold temperatures led to 7-10 times more deaths than warm temperatures.

Another study in 2021, found that global warming saves 166,000 lives each year. “Cold deaths vastly outweigh heat deaths. This is common knowledge in the academic literature and for instance, the Lancet finds that each year, almost 600,000 people die globally from heat but 4.5 million from cold,” Bjorn Lomborg wrote.

Global warming saves 166,000 lives each year



Temperature increases from 2000-19 mean more heat death (116K), but also fewer cold deaths (283K)



Doesn't fit climate alarm narrative,



but we're badly informed when media only reports on heat deathshttps://t.co/4k5eU2qzOC pic.twitter.com/4ba3AwwPWA — Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) July 24, 2021

A Lancet study in July 2022 reported that from 2000 to 2019 in England and Wales there were an average of 791 heat-related excess deaths and 60,753 cold-related excess deaths each year. That’s an excess death ratio of about 85 to 1 for cold temperatures.

If climate alarmists cannot use the mantra that “heat is a killer” to create the required fear to implement their plans, such as the EMS HeatTracker, they will simply switch the mantra to “climate change is a killer.” They are already laying the groundwork to enable that.

In 2020, professors in academia were touting a new study that was being used to call for “climate change” to be added as a cause of death on death certificates. “Climate change is a killer, but we don’t acknowledge it on death certificates,” co-author Dr. Arnagretta Hunter, from The Australian National University Medical School, said. The study was published on 20 May 2020 in The Lancet Planetary Health.

“Given the focus on covid-19 infection rates and death tolls, it appears the climate activists in academia may want in on the scary and emotional death toll counts in order to draw attention back to their climate cause,” Marc Morano wrote the day after the study was published.

In July 2021, a bizarre claim was made that “three Americans create enough carbon emissions to kill one person,” according to the Guardian.

A few months later, in November 2021, the Times Colonist reported that for the first time in his 10 years as a physician, the British Columbian ER doctor picked up his patient’s chart and penned in the words “climate change.”

“If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” Dr. Kyle Merritt answered when asked why he did it.

At the same time, Dr. Merritt said he hoped another family physician would read the chart, and one day, consider drawing a straighter line between their patients’ health and climate change.

The response was immediate. Roughly 40 doctors and nurses at the small hospital – all busy trying to manage a pandemic and their regular professional lives – came together under the banner Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health.

Starting 4 November 2021 at noon, Dr. Kelly Lau, a family physician based in Vancouver said the non-partisan group would be calling on the provincial government to, among other things, declare an “ecological emergency” and end subsidies to the fossil fuel industry.

“A lot of us were really shook by this summer, by the heat dome and the wildfires that are just escalating every year,” she said. “This is about moving forward in a way that saves lives.”

This story about the B.C. doctor diagnosing a patient as suffering from “climate change” was so absurd, I felt like it needed a strong rebuttal, wrote Anthony Watts shortly after Times Colonist published its article.

“On the face of it, one doesn’t need to be a climate scientist to know this is an absurd claim, because the doctor is simply making the mistake of conflating short-term weather events with long-term climate change. Obviously, Doctor Merritt hasn’t learned what the definition of climate is,” he said.

“Climate change” does not affect human health, weather does.