Karen Kingston explains what happened and why she fled to Mexico

Over the last few weeks, there has been an outpouring of concern for Karen Kingston. Yesterday, she joined the host of Health Ranger Report Mike Adams to speak about events before she fled to Mexico, what happened while she was there and events since her return to the USA.

On 6 August, Kingston published a video on Gettr from Mexico where she had gone as she no longer felt safe in the USA. On 17 August, according to the Facebook page of the Comisión de Búsqueda Quintana Roo, the Search Commission in Mexico, she was reported as missing. On 21 August, it was reported that Kingston had made contact with her family. The same day she contacted her family, she published a video on her Substack page titled ‘Apologies and Reconciliation’. She is now back in the USA.

We have listed links to articles with the updates under her 6 August video in our previous article HERE.

Speaking to Mike Adams yesterday, she explained that she had received threats before, even whilst working for pharmaceutical companies, but had never felt the need to flee the country.

“When I became what they call a whistle-blower and I started reporting on the contents of the Pfizer filings and the patents [relating to its covid injection], through emails and on my social media before anyone knew who I was, I did start getting threats and I had to hire security. But again, I did stay in the country,” she said.

When she started appearing on independent media, such as the Health Ranger Report and the Stew Peters Show, she was poisoned and became very ill, she said. “I have the evidence.”

“What happened this time … is I had been staying in a home and over a period of three days I became more and more ill … and I returned home and actually tried to de-escalate the situation by saying ‘I think I’m exposed to some sort of mould or something’,” she said. But others were concerned it was more sinister so she hired security hoping it would reduce her concerns. But this time, conversations she had with the security team did not reduce her concerns.

She said that the security team stated that she was on a hit list and that her life was in grave danger. “Based on how my body reacted to whatever this substance was, based on conversations I was having with people who would normally de-escalate my fears [but instead] they were elevating them … I made the decision [to flee the country] for the safety of my family … At the time, I thought I was at risk and my family’s safety was at risk,” she said.

She explained that she was sleep-deprived and in a heightened state of fear and so did a poor job of getting her message out asking for help in her video of 6 August. She apologised if it came across as accusing anyone in particular in attempting to put a hit on her. She had intended the video as a call for help rather than as an accusation. “If I was exposed to a toxin, sometimes there are neurotoxic effects,” she said. “Maybe that was contributing to why I was acting that way … It’s not normal character for me to be like that.”

Kingston said she had contracted malaria about a month previously, she had been treated and had fully recovered. Her recent bout of malaria had nothing to do with her decision to go to Mexico or her video of 6 August. “It was not malaria-induced delusion. I was in a heightened state of fear,” she said.

Someone had thrown a white powder into her computer bag while she was at the Mexican resort, she said. “The way my body responded with mass inflammation, my eyes burning, dizziness – it seems I had been exposed to some kind of toxin. I was sleep-deprived, and I was in a state of fright or flight for an extended period of time. And … I made that video in a very heightened state of fear.” Adding that “in hindsight, it was a mistake. I’ve apologised to my family over and over again for what I’ve put them through.”

The missing person report, she said, was because her family had not heard from her and they were concerned. She had warned them that she would be out of communication for days at a time, but when they hadn’t heard from her, they were concerned.

She also discussed how she and her family had been targeted by the closure of bank accounts and refusal of medical services. When she arrived back in the USA, she discovered the bank had closed her son’s account and had not returned his money to him. She had also tried to access medical services and was denied. She had no idea that the “social credit system” would be used to target her.

For the time being Kingston and her family will be spending time recovering from the trauma of recent events. After that, she may refocus her efforts on helping others understand how the social credit system that is already being implemented in the USA will restrict and limit our freedoms.

Welcome back Karen, thank you and we’re glad you’re safe.