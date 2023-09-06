The National Health Service is not national

In his passing observations, Dr. Vernon Coleman explains why the word “national” in the National Health Service is a misnomer. He also gives advice about the “germ theory controversy,” why the covid fraud was created, a warning about war criminal Blair being the de facto prime minister should the Labour Party win the next election and what to say to those who complain that your hedge has overgrown.

The following is Dr. Coleman’s ‘Passing Observations 205’.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

1. During World War I doctors worked enormously long hours under terrifying conditions. Surgeons often operated on over 100 patients a day. The injuries they dealt with were horrific. By the end of that War, for example, doctors had fitted 22,386 artificial eyes to British casualties. No doctors went on strike, despite having to work long hours in appalling, primitive conditions for very little pay. Today, things are rather different and some doctors don’t seem to much like seeing patients at all.

2. If you haven’t yet read my article ‘The Truth about the Germ Theory Controversy’ (which appeared on THIS website last week) please do read it. I think it is one of the most important articles I’ve written. I knew when I wrote it that the article would annoy some people (especially those without a scientific background) but I’ve always had a tendency to confront misinformation and abuse (however powerfully they may be promoted) rather than running away from them. Meanwhile, here are a few questions for the sorry, deluded souls who don’t believe germs exist. Do you wash your hands before eating? Do you wash your hands after you’ve been to the loo? If you cut yourself accidentally, do you wash the wound or just leave it dirty? If you answered “yes” to those questions then you believe in germs.

3. “Sometimes you eat the bear and sometimes the bear eats you.” – The Big Lebowski

4. My book Coming Apocalypse was published in April 2020. In it I explained why the covid fraud had been created – and what was going to happen. I explained why the official predictions were wrong and predicted that the covid fraud would be used to kill the elderly, to introduce compulsory vaccination and to get rid of cash.) To get it published I had to avoid using the words ‘vaccine’ and ‘covid-19’. Coming Apocalypse is still on sale.

5. Although Britain’s health care system is called a National Health Service, it isn’t. In 1971, I made a television programme for the BBC in which I explained that there were massive variations in the types of treatment available in different parts of the country. I used a blackboard, a long stick, a map and several large sheets of paper to explain how treatments varied in different parts of the country. (This was, of course, long before the days of computer graphics.) There was, I claimed, no real “national” health service. Nothing has changed in principle although I suppose it is quite likely that there have been changes in the nature of the inequalities prevalent in the various regions. To call it a “National” Health Service is absurd.

6. One of the common arguments in favour of the NHS is that everyone gets the treatment they need without having to pay for it. This is, of course, a myth. Even allowing for the fact that some patients are denied treatment on the grounds of cost, and others are denied treatment simply because the area where they live does not offer the treatment they need, there is another big problem: NHS staff select patients for treatment on the basis of their perceived need and “value” to society. Some readers may be shocked to know that the National Health Service already operates a selection system for treatment. But it has done so for many years. (English patients are particularly likely to be affected. Scottish hospitals have plenty of money; though it comes, of course, from English taxpayers.) When treatment is expensive, it is provided for those patients who are regarded as the most deserving. And how does our system decide which patients are most deserving? Simple. A young married man with lots of children will be at the top of the list. An elderly man who lives alone will be right at the bottom of the list. And so, the NHS will provide life-saving treatment for an unemployed scrounger of 36 who has a wife, a mistress and endless children. But a great, elderly painter or composer will be allowed to die. Nurses, not doctors, decide whether or not patients should die since it is often nurses who decide whether or not patients should be resuscitated. Meanwhile, as people die for a lack of resources, the NHS merrily spends millions on hiring translators for patients who cannot speak English. The NHS provides translators for 160 languages including Cherokee and Cebuano. The fact that there are no registered users of those languages in Britain doesn’t seem to concern the people with the chequebooks. (Try visiting a hospital in Turkey or Greece and asking for a free translator.)

7. A van driver complained that our hedge had spread so far out across the lane that he could hardly squeeze his vehicle through the remaining gap. “I am sorry,” I said. “But the council says we’re not allowed to cut hedges because of the global re-wilding programme.” He thought for a moment and then nodded. “Of course,” he said earnestly.

8. I’ve always been fascinated by other small worlds and I’ve been reading a new biography of legendary frock designer Karl Lagerfeld. I once bought a newspaper at a newspaper kiosk outside Deux Magots Cafe in Paris. Lagerfeld (who lived around the corner) was the customer in front of me. He bought a copy of the International Herald Tribune. The headline was “Karl Lagerfeld goes bankrupt for $100 million.” When he’d bought his paper, Lagerfeld handed his change to a beggar sitting, conveniently positioned on the pavement near to the kiosk. I remember thinking that at that moment the beggar was probably richer than Lagerfeld. Of course, Lagerfeld’s financial situation recovered quickly and for all I know the beggar is still sitting on the same bit of pavement.

9. If Labour win the next election in the UK it is almost certain that well-known war criminal Tony Blair will be advising the Labour Government. Blair is now a very rich man, of course. The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change earned $81.3 million in 2021 – with most of that coming from foreign governments. Blair, like all war criminals, loves the EU, AI, digital ID, vaccine passports and the creation of huge databases of private information. Anyone who votes Labour will be voting for Blair to bring his unique skills as a war criminal back into British politics. The snag, of course, is that if Blair goes anywhere in public, he will need an army of bodyguards to protect him from the 60 million Britons who regard him as an evil little shit.

10. Now that people send far fewer letters many people now receive mail once a day four times a week if they are lucky. When I was a lad with conkers and marbles filling my pockets, we received mail twice a day on six days a week. We had deliveries on Sunday at Christmas. In Victorian times, mail was delivered four times a day and a whole correspondence could be conducted within a single day. That’s progress, for you.

11. The problems with electric cars continue to mount. The massive weight of all the batteries electric cars have to carry is damaging road surfaces and exacerbating the pothole problem. Worse still, the weight of electric cars means that multi-storey car parks are no longer safe. Predictably, councils are leaping at the chance to knock down multi-storey car parks and replace them with cheap, boxy flats ready for the 15-minute cities they’re planning. If you are still thinking of buying an electric car read Colin Barron’s excellent book on the subject entitled ‘Why I will never buy an electric car’. (And, incidentally, the many fans of Colin’s marvellous videos will be delighted to know that he has a new video on his channel on Rumble. Just go to Rumble and put in Colin’s name.)

12. Between a third and a half of all women working for the NHS in the UK are now entitled to work from home. No one seems to have explained just how nurses, doctors, cooks and cleaners can work from home. But the woke who dream up these rules live in a world of their own.

13. Houses in the UK used to cost three times average annual earnings. Now they cost nine times average annual earnings.

14. The battle for the new World Government is being fought between BRICS on the one side (which is gaining new members almost daily) and G7 and NATO on the other side. At the moment I think BRICS looks odds on favourite to win.

15. The parking payment apps which drivers are being encouraged to use when using public car parks seem from a distance to be incredibly clunky. (By the way, anyone who uses a parking app is a collaborator). Using one of the parking apps seems to take about five times as long as simply feeding some coins into the machine. (Mind you, with some car parks now charging over £30 a day to park a car, we all have to carry a bag of coins around with us.)

16. Sadiq Khan, surely the worst mayor of London since the last one, is in the middle of yet another controversy. It is alleged that his office tried to silence or discredit scientists who claimed that his infamous and unpopular ultra-low emission zone (“ULEZ”) had little impact on pollution. It seems that politicians and civil servants now think it is their right to suppress any scientific evidence that they regard as a nuisance.

17. Keep well clear of people with smartphones. It is now possible for bad people to turn on smartphone cameras and microphones remotely and to use them to spy on everyone around them.

18. A Norwegian called Trond Harald Haland wrote Facebook posts criticising the vaccination of children with the toxic covid-19 jab. As a result of this, an anonymous complainant reported him to the police. Two healthcare workers and two policemen took him from his home and locked him up in a psychiatric ward. Shades of the Soviet Union and the gulag.

19. The average boss of a FTSE 100 company had a 16% pay rise last year and now earns £3.91 million a year. They should not be too surprised when the revolution comes. Most of them don’t earn, merit or deserve 1% of the salaries they are being paid.

20. The government agencies with the blue pencils are working harder than ever. Having removed my YouTube channel and destroyed my BrandNewTube channel they now appear to me to be blocking my new Bitchute channel. I’ll keep doing articles on my websites but I rather think the videos have come to an end I’m afraid. I’ve pretty well run out of places to put them. Although my Bitchute channel now appears to me to be blocked you may be able to watch videos on www.vernoncoleman.org or on the old BrandNewTube site which is now called onesvp.com. Just use the search engine there. Alternatively, please go to one of the other channels carrying my latest video ‘The Collaborators Will Kill Us All’. Or you can read the transcript on www.vernoncoleman.com or www.vernoncoleman.org.

Sadly, my life as a videoteer appears to be over. I’ve been fighting the establishment for over 50 years now. The first 30-40 years weren’t too difficult but the last year or two of censorship, bans, persecution, lies and abuse have made life wearing to the point of unbearable. Still, I managed 329 videos in three and a half years using only an old iPad, a microphone that cost under a tenner and a chair. I’ll keep putting articles on my websites for as long as I can but I’m not going to try making or putting up new videos.

Thank you to everyone who watched the ones that did get made. The net gets ever tighter and the remains of our freedom are as slight and fragile as last year’s butterflies. Please support us if you can by buying a book occasionally. We have never monetised the videos or accepted adverts or sponsorships anywhere. And my websites have always been free to access.