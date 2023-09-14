Here’s what 1950s propaganda about Salk’s polio vaccine did and didn’t say – not much has changed

In the mid-1950s, a documentary was made to promote Salk’s polio vaccine. It shows the production of the vaccine, using the live polio virus, in a laboratory at Eli Lilly & Company.

The first polio vaccine was developed by Jonas Salk in 1954 and came into use in 1955. After it was tested in the “largest field trials in medical history,” newspaper headlines on 12 April 1955 declared: “Salk vaccine – safe, effective.” Sound familiar?

Salk’s polio vaccine was on the World Health Organisation’s List of Essential Medicines. In January 2022, Dictator General Tedros the Terrorist drew parallels to Salk’s vaccine efforts and efforts to develop a covid vaccine: “I’m encouraged by some of the [covid] vaccines currently going through trial where innovators have already committed to waiving patents and sharing licenses, technology and know-how. It reminds me of how Jonas Salk did not patent his polio vaccine and in doing so saved millions of children from the disease.”

Polio vaccines are the problem, not the solution. The polio vaccine is one of the four most dangerous vaccines ever developed. The other three are the covid-19, MMR and rotavirus vaccines.

In 1961, Simian virus 40 (“SV40”), an animal carcinogen, was discovered in the material used to grow polio vaccines. That same year, a federal law was passed in the USA that required that no vaccines contain this virus. However, this law did not require that SV40 contaminated vaccines be thrown away or that the contaminated seed material (that was used to make vaccines for the next four decades) be discarded. Earlier this year, SV40 was also found in Pfizer’s covid injection.

Below is a video made in the mid-1950s to promote the unsafe polio vaccine to the American public. For an official description that accompanies the video, read the text below the video on YouTube.

For information that should have accompanied or been included in the video but wasn’t, Sasha Latypova referred to a paper titled ‘Production of Formalinised Poliomyelitis Vaccine (Salk-Type) on a Semi-Industrial Scale’ which was published by the World Health Organisation in 1957 and then summarised the manufacturing process as follows:

1. Put all the glassware inside a hot steam bath or sterilise it. 2. Import Macaca mulatta monkeys from India for the experiments. 3. Prepare a mixture called “medium 199″ – containing 2% calf serum, 200 units/ml penicillin, 200 g/ml dihydrostreptomycin and 50 units/ml Mycostatin (nystatin Squibb); the pH of the medium was brought to 7.0 by the addition of a NaHCO3 solution.” (Full serum ingredients commented below.) 4. Euthanise the monkeys, remove their kidneys, and then place the kidney into a tube and hand-mince it with scissors into small bits. 5. After the kidney tissue was weighed and decapsulated, they put the tissue in a centrifuge tube where they washed it in phosphate-buffered saline and placed it in a trypsinisation flask. Trypsin enzymes break down the proteins and is then centrifuged at 800-1000 RPM for 10 minutes to separate the tissue and cells. 6. The kidney cells are then mixed with the medium 199 and incubated (fermented, rotted essentially) at 37oC for 6-8 days. By the end of the 6 to 8-day period, the bottles and tubes were covered with a “confluent sheet of cell growth.” 7. Once the medium 199 is exhausted, half is siphoned off to be replaced by fresh medium 199. 8. They then add the “polio virus” for the first time. 3 different strains supposedly, with no other details on the source, isolation process, or genome determination (because that wasn’t discerned until 1981 when Dr. Vincent Racaniello and Dr. David Baltimore at MIT were said to have sequenced the virus). 9. The bottles continue to rock for 4 days in the solution culturing, fermenting, decaying, and then it’s ready for harvesting. 10. Scientists then visually look at the vials under a microscope to do a “titration test” to discern how much live virus is in the solution, hand counting particles that could be ANYTHING. (Very scientific…) 11. Next is filtration, the most egregious part. They filter the solution first through porcelain filters (heavy metal risk), and then through MULTIPLE SHEETS OF ASBESTOS to drain out any kidney tissue or stray bacteria. (Note: My guess is that in the current covid injections, the filtration might include graphene, hence it may be in the vials.) 12. Now rabbits, monkeys, guinea pigs, and chickens are injected with the “live virus” vaccine solutions to ensure it’s free of other pathogens. 13. Now the “climax” of the process as they call it, inactivation. This is where they mix the vaccine solution with formaldehyde, and then let it sit together for 66-68 hours. The narrator then hilariously says “Then what remains can only do good, can provide humans with protection of paralytic polio – The enemy of man can now become his servant.” Propaganda in the 1900s just hits differently, doesn’t it? 14. Then the process of mass distribution. They get these massive tanks and mix in all the solutions, adjuvants, chemicals, and ingredients for mass production and “preservation.” 15. Before mass administration, they do a couple of experiments on mice and monkeys to ensure the vaccine is creating enough “polio fighting antibodies” in humans. The remainder of the process details the various “tests” they do as the vaccine lots are distributed, before really turning up the propaganda and showing President Eisenhower’s son receiving the polio vaccine. Welcome to modern vaccinology. A hilariously unscientific process predicated on insane barbarism, rife with fraud and immense hubris. Knowing v Believing: Systematic Poisoning by Vaccination Must End, Sasha Latypova, 13 September 2023

Now that you have read the information that should have been made available, you are ready to see how the truth was hidden to manipulate the public’s perception and behaviour. Watch the video promoting the Salk virus vaccine below. As far as propaganda is concerned, you’ll notice not much has changed over the last 70 odd years.