Dr. Peter McCullough: No one should take another shot, covid vaccines are not safe for human use

Last Wednesday, Dr. Peter McCullough gave a speech at the European Parliament during a hearing hosted by five Members of the European Parliament (“MEPs”). The hearing was to raise awareness about the World Health Organisation’s (“WHO’s”) power grab.

Dr. McCullough gave evidence of the enormous wave of harms the covid “vaccines” have caused. There’s a false narrative that it’s covid causing all these illnesses. Don’t fall for the false narrative. It’s the vaccines causing this enormous wave of illness, he said.

“The path forward is, clearly, for no one to take another shot – no one,” Dr. McCullough said. “The covid-19 vaccines and all of their progeny and future boosters are not safe for human use.”

“The WHO is standing behind these vaccines,” he added. “It’s my belief that the European Union, the United States and all major stakeholders should actually completely pull out of the WHO.”

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Below are some excerpts from Dr. McCullough’s recent speech at the European Parliament followed by a video of it.

“At the outset of the pandemic, there was an investigation by the WHO on the origins of SARS cov2 that’s when the beginning of the cover-up began,” Dr. McCullough said. “We knew at that time … that Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, Jeremy Farrar who was at Wellcome Trust [and] who’s now the chief scientist at the WHO, Kristian Andersen at Scripps [Research], Eddie Holmes in Sydney, Peter Daszak at EcoHealth Alliance – they all conspired in January of 2020 to cover up what they knew. That the virus was engineered in a joint US-Chinese collaboration in the lab in Wuhan China. And they deceived the world with 12 subsequent fraudulent papers in the peer-reviewed literature.”

“The vaccines have ravaged the populations in the world. Worldwide two-thirds of people took a vaccine … [the messenger RNA vaccine] is the code for the potentially lethal spike protein part of the virus. It was the worst idea ever to install the genetic code by injection and allow the unbridled production of a potentially lethal protein in the human body for an uncontrolled duration of time. everything we’ve learned about the vaccine since they’ve come out is horrifying.

“The spike protein is proven in 3 400 peer-reviewed manuscripts to cause four major domains of disease. One is cardiovascular disease, heart inflammation or myocarditis … The cardiovascular domain of damage in the human body from the vaccine is substantial more than anything we’ve ever seen with cholesterol, high blood pressure or diabetes … We’ve seen cardiac arrests two years after these shots.

“The second major domain is neurologic disease. Strokes, both ischemic and haemorrhagic, Guillain-Barre syndrome, ascending paralysis that can lead to death [and] which it has led to death with messenger RNA vaccines, small fibre neuropathy, numbness and tingling, ringing in the ears [and] headaches. These are common.

“Third major domain is blood clots – blood clots like we’ve never seen before. The spike protein is the most thrombogenic protein we’ve ever seen in human medicine … the spike protein causes blood clots.

“Fourth and last domain [is] immunologic abnormalities. Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia [VITT] and muscle system inflammatory disorder are early acute syndromes.

“73.9 per cent of the deaths after vaccination are due to the vaccine … when it’s suspected myocarditis … it’s 100 per cent of the time it’s due to the vaccine. Not covid respiratory illness – the vaccine.

“The first false narrative was ‘the virus is unassailable we have to stay in lockdown and be fearful’. The second false narrative is ‘take a vaccine it’s safe and effective’. The third false narrative now is ‘it’s not the vaccine causing these problems it’s covid, it’s covid that we saw back in 2020 that’s causing all these problems in 2023’. Don’t fall for the false narrative … The vaccines are causing this enormous wave of illness.”

Dr. McCullough explained that it seems about 30% of people who have had an injection have no adverse effects, not even a sore arm. Just under 70% seem to have “some moderate side effects, some trouble but they don’t seem to really have serious events.” And then about 4.2% – “it’s through the roof, myocarditis, cardiac arrest, blood clots, haemorrhagic stroke, disabilities, sudden death at home in bed.” It’s the same in the United States Dr. McCullough said.

“4.2 per cent of people in Europe right now are in trouble because they were unlucky enough to get a high-risk batch.

“The path forward is, clearly, for no one to take another shot – no one … the covid-19 vaccines and all of their progeny and future boosters are not safe for human use … I implore you … to apply all pressure and due urgency to remove the covid-19 vaccines from market.

“The WHO is standing behind these vaccines. They are far more of a problem than a help … And it’s my belief that the European Union, the United States and all major stakeholders should actually completely pull out of the WHO”

Peter McCullough at the European Parliament, 13 September 2023 (17 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, you can watch it on Bitchute HERE.

The day before the event, Christine Anderson MEP tweeted details about the hearing:

Expert Hearing in the EU Parliament 13.09.2023 / 14:30 – 16:30 (CET)

The WHO – with its pursuit of ever more power and increased funding – is the central driver of “pandemic emergencies” as well as the undemocratic shift of political decisions to unelected, supranational organisations that can no longer be held accountable by us citizens.

With an expert hearing on 13 September in the EU Parliament, we want to get to the root of the problem and expose for the first time the constitutional mechanisms behind the WHO’s power grab.

Our goals are:

To make people aware of the real dangers coming from the WHO and the EU. To advance the public and political debate about this rapid power grab. To provide concrete suggestions and examples of what we as civil society can and should do in each of our countries.

The idea is to clearly expose and dissect the clandestine WHO power grab from a legal and scientific perspective for the common citizen. After all the expert presentations, this event will result in a list of questions and demands to the European Commission in order to drive the parliamentary debate.

Experts:

Prof. Mattias Desmet (Belgium)

Prof. Michael Geistlinger (Austria)

Prof. Andreas Sönnichsen (Austria)

Dr. Peter McCollough (USA)

Dr. Beate Pfeil (Germany)

Dr. David E. Martin (USA)

Dr. Maria Hubmer-Mogg (Austria)

Dr. Renate Holzeisen (Italy)

Philipp Kruse, Attorney at law (Switzerland)

Hosting MEPs:

MEP Christine Anderson (Germany)

MEP Mislav Kolakušić (Croatia)

MEP Ivan Sinčić (Croatia)

MEP Cristian Terhes (Romania)

MEP Virginie Joron (France)

Yours, Christine Anderson, MEP