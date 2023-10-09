Iran Helped Plot Attack on Israel Over Several Weeks

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps gave the final go-ahead last Monday in Beirut according to the Wall Street Journal who laid bare the Islamic Republic’s deep involvement in this weekend’s bloodshed. They reported that “Iranian security officials helped plan Hamas’s Saturday surprise attack on Israel and gave the green light for the assault at a meeting in Beirut last Monday.”
The following article was published today in the Wall Street Journal and is republished here for awareness:
According to senior members Iran-backed militant groups,Hamas and Hezbollah, Iranian security officials played a role in planning Hamas’s attack on Israel on Saturday, according to the Washington Post. These sources suggest that the green light for the assault was given during a meeting in Beirut the previous Monday.
Officers from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had reportedly been collaborating with Hamas since August to plan a multifaceted operation involving air, land, and sea incursions, marking one of the most significant border breaches by Israel since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.
The operation’s details were reportedly “refined” during several meetings in Beirut, which were attended by IRGC officers and representatives from four Iran-backed militant groups, including Hamas (which governs Gaza) and Hezbollah (a Shiite militant group and political faction in Lebanon).
No Evidence
It’s important to note that U.S. officials have not yet seen concrete evidence of Iran’s direct involvement in this attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an interview with CNN, stated that there is no definitive evidence linking Iran to this particular attack but acknowledged the longstanding relationship between Iran and militant groups in the region.
A U.S. official said “We don’t have any information at this time to corroborate this account,”
A European official and an adviser to the Syrian government, however, gave the same account of Iran’s involvement in the lead-up to the attack as the senior Hamas and Hezbollah members. Asked about the meetings, Mahmoud Mirdawi, a senior Hamas official, said the group planned the attacks on its own. “This is a Palestinian and Hamas decision,” he said.
A spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations said the Islamic Republic stood in support of Gaza’s actions but didn’t direct them. “The decisions made by the Palestinian resistance are fiercely autonomous and unwaveringly aligned with the legitimate interests of the Palestinian people,” the spokesman said. “We are not involved in Palestine’s response, as it is taken solely by Palestine itself.”
A direct Iranian role would take Tehran’s long-running conflict with Israel out of the shadows, raising the risk of broader conflict in the Middle East. Senior Israeli security officials have pledged to strike at Iran’s leadership if Tehran is found responsible for killing Israelis.
The IRGC’s broader plan is to create a multi-front threat that can strangle Israel from all sides—Hezbollah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in the north and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas in Gaza and the West Bank, according to the senior Hamas and Hezbollah members and an Iranian official.
At least 700 Israelis are confirmed dead, and Saturday’s assault has punctured the country’s aura of invincibility and left Israelis questioning how their vaunted security forces could let this happen.
Israel Blames Iran
Israel has blamed Iran, saying it is behind the attacks, if indirectly. “We know that there were meetings in Syria and in Lebanon with other leaders of the terror armies that surround Israel so obviously it’s easy to understand that they tried to coordinate. The proxies of Iran in our region, they tried to be coordinated as much as possible with Iran,” Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, said Sunday.
Hamas has publicly acknowledged receiving support from Iran. And on Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi talked to Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.
Iran has been setting aside other regional conflicts, such as its open feud with Saudi Arabia in Yemen, to devote the IRGC’s foreign resources toward coordinating, financing and arming militias antagonistic to Israel, including Hamas and Hezbollah, the senior Hamas and Hezbollah members said.
The U.S. and Israel have designated Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations. “We are now free to focus on the Zionist entity,” the Iranian official said. “They are now very isolated.”
The strike was intended to hit Israel while it appeared distracted by internal political divisions over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. It was also aimed at disrupting accelerating U.S.-brokered talks to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel that Iran saw as threatening, the senior Hamas and Hezbollah members said.
Building on peace deals with Egypt and Jordan, expanding Israeli ties with Gulf Arab states could create a chain of American allies linking three key choke points of global trade—the Suez Canal, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Bab Al Mandeb connecting the Red Sea to the Arabian Sea, said Hussein Ibish, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.
“That’s very bad news for Iran,” Ibish said. “If they could do this, the strategic map changes dramatically to Iran’s detriment.”Leading the effort to wrangle Iran’s foreign proxies under a unified command has been Ismail Qaani, the leader of the IRGC’s international military arm, the Quds Force.
Qaani launched coordination among several militias surrounding Israel in April during a meeting in Lebanon, The Wall Street Journal has reported, where Hamas began working more closely with other groups such as Hezbollah for the first time.
Around that time, Palestinian groups staged a rare set of limited strikes on Israel from Lebanon and Gaza, under the direction of Iran, said the Iranian official. “It was a roaring success,” the official said. Iran has long backed Hamas but, as a Sunni Muslim group, it had been an outsider among Tehran’s Shia proxies until recent months, when cooperation among the groups accelerated.
Representatives of these groups have met with Quds Force leaders at least biweekly in Lebanon since August to discuss this weekend’s attack on Israel and what happens next, they said. Qaani has attended some of those meetings along with Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah, Islamic Jihad leader al-Nakhalah, and Saleh al-Arouri, Hamas’s military chief, the militant-group members said. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attended at least two of the meetings, they said.
Months of Planning
“An attack of such scope could only have happened after months of planning and would not have happened without coordination with Iran,” said Lina Khatib, director of the SOAS Middle East Institute at the University of London. “Hamas, like Hezbollah in Lebanon, does not single-handedly make decisions to engage in war without prior explicit agreement from Iran.”
The Palestinian and Lebanese militias’ ability to coordinate with Iran will be tested in the coming days as Israel’s response comes into focus.
Egypt, which is trying to mediate in the conflict, has warned Israeli officials that a ground invasion into Gaza would trigger a military response from Hezbollah, opening up a second battlefront, people familiar with the matter said. Israel and Hezbollah exchanged fire briefly on Sunday.
Hamas has called on Palestinians in the West Bank and Palestinian citizens of Israel to take up arms and join the fight. There have been limited clashes in the West Bank, but no reports of clashes between Arabs and Jews inside Israel, as happened in May 2021 when Israel and Gaza last engaged in extended combat.
The Iranian official said that if Iran were attacked, it would respond with missile strikes on Israel from Lebanon, Yemen and Iran, and send Iranian fighters into Israel from Syria to attack cities in the north and east of Israel.
Iran’s backing of a coordinated group of Arab militias is ominous for Israel. In previous conflicts, the Soviet Union was the ultimate patron of Israel’s Arab enemies and was always able to pressure them to reach some type of accommodation or recognize a red line, said Bernard Hudson, a former counterterrorism chief for the Central Intelligence Agency.
“The Soviets never considered Israel a permanent foe,” he said. “Iran’s leadership clearly does.”
Source Wall Street Journal
Why not also mention that Palestinians have been oppressed for over 70 years, and been living under tyranny by Israel….
That’s absolutely true
THAT’S UTTER B.S.
They’re Muslims…And, have been on a rampage since Mohammed’s rampage on Medina after the city wouldn’t adhere to the Death Cult he created.
THEY ARE NOT FROM ANY PLACE CALLED PALESTINE AS THERE WAS NEVER A COUNTRY CALLED PALESTINE THORUGHOUT TIME.
That is 100% correct
You know nothing Robbi. Find out about the caliphate of the Ottoman empire. The Middle East had centuries of peaceful existence between the three religions. The British and the French destroyed it. I was at the military museum of a British regiment and they have displays telling of their in time in PALESTINE. The British and the French are responsible for all the violence in the Middle East.
Search in YouTube for “The British army in Palestine” – you will see lots of videos about it.
Here is how the British destroyed the Ottoman Empire and brought endless war to the Middle East – through lies, skulduggery, betrayal and treachery – “British Spies in Arabia” – the best known being Lawrence of Arabia.
10th October – “Outrage After Israel Told Gazans To Flee To Egypt, Then Bombed Lone Border Crossing”
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/outrage-after-israel-told-gazans-flee-egypt-then-bombed-lone-border-crossing
Right now … you need to go back further.
As Rothschild who penned the paper creating an Israel in the ME end of the 1800’s that the US and UK agreed to in the “I think 20’s”
Any argument of right or wrong is total BS without this being discussed.
Rothschild kicked the existing people no matter who they were off this land with no right to do so. That is the question that should be asked.
I am neither supporting any side in this, I say wall them into the area and 100% blockade everything until both sides agree, starve or die of thirst.
That to me seems fair.
The west and Israel have been itching to attack Iran for a long time and this is likely the beginning of an attempt to build up a narrative in order to find an excuse to ultimately start open conflict. I wouldn’t doubt Iran’s involvement in these attacks in Israel to some extent, but why would Shia Iran be helping Sunni Hamas? That doesn’t quite fit. Of course these conflicts invariably have far more machinations going on behind the scenes. Would it be a question creating a “Pearl Harbor type event”, so to speak? I don’t know, but it would be very convenient.
“The number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered per 100 people in Iran rose to 175 as of May 20 2023.” That was not Israel or the US, that was their OWN leaders who conned them.
“Approximately 75% of the population in Iran lives in urban settings. Iran is amongst the top 10 countries contributing to emissions affecting Climate Change. The Global Goals set out the actions needed to save and improve lives and livelihoods around the world. Every single one of the goals is relevant to the urban context. This central role for cities in sustainable development explains why smart cities must be people-centred: a perspective being explored by Tehran “
Again: Their OWN leaders..
This is all a circus, we don’t die fast enough, some wars will help on that and great distraction not to go after the real evil / country.
If there will be a wat that means that their leadership agreed with ours in some more effective culling of the population.
Iran used a Covid vaccine designed by South Australia’s Professor Petrovski. This professor was sacked from Flinders University when he refused to take a competitor’s vaccine, and instead used his own vaccine on himself.
This was a traditional protein sub unit vaccine. The Australian TGA refused to assess Prof’s vaccine without a $350K fee which the Prof got via crowdfunding. Then he was told by the Aust govt, that they won’t consider his vaccine unless he paid lobbyists to convince the govt. So the home-grown vaccine was never used in Aust but was used by Iran.
https://www.spectator.com.au/2021/11/the-petrovsky-affair/
Interesting…
“…Therefore, the aim of this study is to determine the adverse effects of the most commonly used vaccines in Iran.
MethodsUsing a retrospective cohort study design, 6600 subjects aged 18 years or older who had received two doses of any of the three COVID-19 vaccines (Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, and Sputnik V)… “All have graphene oxide in them. (orwell.city) By the way even if you were right my point still stands. Climate Change? Smart cities? Iran’ leadership is as much as a globalist puppet as ours. They pull the strings not their people. Same here.
The point is still that that the global cabal tries to start a war maybe a world-war and as we are shared and ruled, people won’t stop them. Good luck to everyone of us. I don’t believe a word to the MSM and am very skeptic even with the alt. media (I don’t mean this article but an average statement.)
yes and who opened the gates? as we know they were accused of opening the gates of the cities to muslims in the middle ages also
Wall Street Journal is known for disinformation. Look at this: https://www.moonofalabama.org/2023/10/wsj-joins-neocons-to-instigate-war-on-iran.html.
This journal article is the official misinformation. Here are the facts ;-
The global cult want war with Iran as part of their plans to destroy the world before taking total control.
The cult controlled Hezbollah, Hamas, and Israeli government, have conspired to create this obvious false flag event.
The deliberate unpreparedness of the Israeli armed forces and the claim it was “unprovoked”, are typical of a false flag, (eg 9/11, gulf of tonkin, 7/7). This classic Problem/Reaction/Solution.
Condemn this reaction, do not take sides apart from the innocent victims.
See my point above – not taking side.
The WEF globalists need to have all nations under their control and his also includes aggressive agitators like Hamas. Without them their control is seriously weakened for their great reset agenda.
Globalists – this is geting to obvious now – do better.
Situation Report
For all of you who follow the Biblical narrative, we have always been involved in a contest between Eve’s children and Satan’s children to claim ownership of this planet.
The first point is that in this contest, we are talking about spiritual parents.
The living God is a spirit. And Satan is a spirit, too — the Spirit of Falsehood.
We align with our spiritual parent by our own nature and our choices and by the frequency of energy that we reflect and broadcast.
The children of Eve broadcast love and truth, while the children of Satan broadcast the energy of fear and falsehood.
In technical terms, the children of Eve resonate to 528 MHz while the children of Satan resonate to 741 MHz.
It is thus very easy to identify the two groups of people on this planet.
Realizing this, the children of Satan rushed forward their Mark of the Beast program.
The “Mark” imposes an artificial emission of 741 MHz energy and this makes it look like everyone who has been vaccinated belongs to Satan.
They are naive enough to think that this false signal will confuse the angels of God.
They forgot that our Father searches the heart.
So all their schemes to shelter themselves and claim victory by making it look like a majority of people voluntarily chose Satan, have come to naught.
And all their efforts to externally violate and control people, those plans have come to naught, too.
A new Mark of the Lamb has been placed upon the innocent children of Eve whose blood was polluted.
While all of this was going on, the children of Eve were given the keys to eternal life.
This immediately sparked fear in Satan’s brood, and they began to imagine that the Earth would become overpopulated— and the whole depopulation narrative began.
This is just another ugly fear-based fantasy, like human-caused global warming, having no basis in reality.
Remember that their hallmarks are fear and falsehood. Remember that perfect love drives out all fear.
Perfect love has been unleashed in this biosphere, which has one sure and certain consequence. Those aligned with war and death and destruction have to leave.
As eloquently foretold in the Bible, Satan’s children have to be removed by greater and more discerning powers than those presently developed on Earth, but they will be removed nonetheless and that process is well underway.
As for the rest of us, have no fear. Love the Earth and love each other. Commune with all that is good and true. Let your hearts and minds be fixed upon the glorious inheritance stored up for you.
Do not be concerned by the uproar going on all around you or by the many strange things you will see — such as the emptying out of entire cities, and the placement of stone and metal stele at various places around the world, or the presence of “signs” in the sky by day or night.
Just know that Satan’s children are being removed and their removal will open up an opportunity for great joy and renewal throughout the entire Earth.
https://annavonreitz.com/situationreport10823.pdf
Color Revolutions: Biden Regime Sponsoring a Coup and Training Palestinian Terrorist Army in Israel
Failing governments under investigation for bribery like the Biden administration love chaos and nothing creates more chaos than war.
The Biden and Obama administrations have always tried to undermine Netanyahu, just like Putin. Biden and Obama hate Netanyahu because he’s too conservative.
The Israeli war now kills two birds with one stone;
1) Biden has now fomented another unnecessary war by throwing-out another red herring to distract the US citizens from mounting evidence of bribery.
2) It augments Biden as a new “war time president” taking the focus off his Ukrainian war disaster. It also is a penalty assessment for Netanyahu being forced into a Sino-Russo Entente in the best interest of Israel because he knows Biden is undermining his regime just as Biden is trying to undermine Russia.
https://korybko.substack.com/p/the-us-backed-color-revolution-in
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/color-revolutions-biden-regime-sponsoring-a-coup-and-training-palestinian-terrorist-army-in-israel/
The axis of evil is the USA and most NATO countries that are built on genocide, enslavement, and robbery of poor countries’ resources that can not fight back or have Nuks, Israhell is the biggest military base for the West.
Hi Mohammed Sahmoude,
Don’t forget the USA was attacked by Dancing Israeli’s.
Thousands were killed in the 9-11 attack.
Hundreds of UK people were murdered.
So we do not have it all our way.
Don’t forget about the Maui massacre, don’t forget about the Poison Vax, all of my family and friends were poisoned, ALL except my husband.
They are all the same. I could tell similar – axes of evil – about Russia and most recently about China – but it’s their elite and our elite but the people, we are still just the pheasants (forced tax-slaves) on their chess board.
There is a UN depopulation agenda signed by 160+ countries if I recall well. What you see now is just the method. One of them. Because these axes of evil countries’ leaders poisoned their own people without a blink with nanotech shots, they even poisoned the army – which tells a lot about their fear. They don’t fear of you, they fear of their awakening
citizens‘ slaves’ revenge for the stolen lives and money.
Eric Dubay’ meme (I like more and more the guy)
WARS ARE:
THE GREEDY OLD MEN SENDING THE YOUTH TO FOREIGN COUNTRIES TO MURDER THE CHILDREN.
(Whenever there is a war they lie about the reason to justify it to us.)
We have the SAME enemy and that’s not this or that country (people) but their controlling elite. If you don’t understand this we have no chance to change the world to a better direction. Don’t take part in their Divide And Conquer game.
The Wall Street Journal lays bare…..more tosh. Why believe this particular version of events by the WSJ after it has published outright lies regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict for the last 2 years?
seems there are pro-israel assets within the lat-media…. good to be identitied
Total Garbage.
We all know the Committee of 300 centered in The City of London is behind this whole fiasco..
With the
TREASONOUS, DEPRAVED, DEMENTIA-RIDDEN GHOUL IN THE OVAL OFFICE FOLLOWING ORDERS TO PROVIDE RESOURCES TO GAZA AND RELEASING 6 BILLION IN ASSETS TO TEHRAN…
ALL KNEW THIS WAS COMING.
IT ALL BEGINS WITH THE ENEMIES/CRIMINALS AGAINST ALL LIFE ON THE PLANET IN THE CITY OF LONDON…THE DEMONS WEARING HUMAN BEING SUITS as the ‘EDGAR SUIT’ IN ‘Men in Black’.
Here is how the British destroyed the Ottoman Empire and brought endless war to the Middle East – through lies, skulduggery, betrayal and treachery – “British Spies in Arabia” – the best known being Lawrence of Arabia.
May I ask who are or were the British you referred to?
I doubt that ‘That would be nice Mabel’ would have started a war, sent a spy or even profited from it in any way…’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rn_p2ReJ7vU
How long we will play this game, how long we let them to divide us based on countries, nations, races, beliefs whatever?
We can’t undo what others did in the past, we can only try to make peace with each other recognizing that we are used as puppets and we all had victims due to this. Or let ourselves be pushed into a bigger war, but even if not, they will want us to pay for it anyway.
Notice, that somehow always, we the common people are the ‘sinners’ who have to pay for things we didn’t started but were forced into it..
“who are or were the British you referred to” – you don’t know? I understand because it is hidden history, not totally hidden but rarely taught and I only learned of it a few years ago. It is a pity we don’t have the whole of the lecture by Sheikh Imran Hosein to hear the full story.
Why did ISIS never attack Israel? Sheikh Imran Hosein is right – it was a Yankee jihad. The US and Israel cause war in the M.E.
Wall Street Journal. Owner, Rupert Murdoch. Don’t believe a word.
You’re publishing the WSJ, after all the non-MSM stuff you publish? This is pretty incredible. You can predict their line ahead of time. Palestinians have had DECADES of criminal treatment and you take the Iran line?
Certainly not. I was republishing for awareness, as it says on the article, not because I believe it.
Kay said “Israelis have been reluctant to kill civilians” – this proves her to be completely wrong – see the video that shows evil on Earth – WARNING – UPSETTING CONTENT – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7649189/Leaked-footage-shows-Israeli-policewoman-shoots-innocent-Palestinian-fun.html