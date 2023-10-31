Israeli Massacre in Jabaliya Refugee Camp, Gaza, We Need a Ceasefire Now!

An Israeli air attack has hit apartment blocks in a residential area of Jabalya refugee camp, targeting 30 houses. Each house accommodates at least 20 civilians (women and children). Director of Indonesian Hospital Gaza confirmed earlier that 400 civilians have been killed, but they are still searching for missing persons and carrying out recovery operations from under the rubble in Jabalya.” Worldwide protests have been carried out demanding an end to the attacks that have occured every day since the 7th of October, and today the hashtag “We Need A Ceasefire Now” has been trending on the X platform. Alarmingly, our WEF selected politicians have ignored the protestations, the war crimes, and the suffering of innocent civilians up until now, will they act now to bring about a ceasefire, now that Israel have not denied committing war crimes by targeting residential buildings in broad daylight?
Gaza’s interior ministry says that it was revealed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health earlier today that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 8,525 including 3,542 children and 2,187 women, with 21,543 citizens injured with various injuries since October 7th.
The Israel Defence Force made a statement later today “IDF troops operated in a Hamas terrorist stronghold in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. The stronghold was used for training and execution of terrorism activities. During the ground activity, the troops eliminated approx. 50 terrorists, as well as destroyed entrances to terrorist tunnels and weapons.“(source).
IDF spokesperson Lt. Col Richard Hecht however, told CNN that it was just one “very senior Hamas Commander in that area,” that area, of course being a densely packed residential area. Therefore it is a certainty that 60 tons worth of bombs were going to kill many civilians when targeting a refugee camp, and allegedly, all for one man.
UN Voted for An Immediate Truce.
On Friday, October the 27th, 2023 the United Nations General Assembly adopted a Jordanian-proposed resolution which calls for an “immediate, enduring, and sustainable humanitarian ceasefire, leading to a halt in hostilities.” It condemns “all acts of violence against civilians in Palestine and Israel, including acts of terrorism, indiscriminate attacks, as well as actions that provoke, incite, and cause destruction.was adopted by the General Assembly, with 120 votes in favour, 14 against.
There were also 45 abstentions, one of which was from the United Kingdom (source).
Cabal Appointed Leaders
“Ruthless, soulless, conscienceless and worst, spineless, cabal-appointed “leaders” in Europe, is how geopolitical analyst Peter Koenig, describes EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, President of EU Commission, and German Chancellor’s Olaf Scholz, naturally scholars of Klaus Schwab’s WEF, and all their corrupted entourage.”
They have it in their power to call Israel and the west off, to call for ceasefire, to call for peace talks – if they cannot, they ought to resign, showing the world their disagreement with the WEF and the Financial-Military-IT-Media-Pharma might behind the WEF,”says Koenig, who is also a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO). This is unlikely of course.
Our so called leaders have not only let us down with their cowardly stance, more importantly they have let down the innocent civilians in Gaza and all we can do is watch in absolute horror at the hell on earth that is Gaza.
Calls For Ceasefire
Many individuals have shown that they are not accepting the Israel/Gaza media narrative despite the insistent rhetoric from government officials, now there are constant calls for an immediate ceasefire from a few non WEF leaders, netizens, NGOs and people worldwide including Israel.
Amnesty International have also said that they are reiterating their “urgent calls for an immediate ceasefire by all parties to the conflict in the occupied Gaza Strip to ensure access to life-saving aid for people in Gaza amidst an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.
War Crimes, despite our protestations have continued on regardless, even on the Friday evening just following the UN vote. The Israeli army expanded its ground activities resulting in barbaric, indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks.
Israeli imposed Blackout
At the same time Israel launched its initial ground operation into the strip and intensified aerial bombardment there was total darkness due to the Israeli imposed blackout of the internet and telecommunication in all of Gaza Strip further intensifying the unprecedented risk to the people of Gaza.
Access to the internet and telecommunications networks is essential to the protection of human rights, especially in times of conflict according to Amnesty’s research, which has previously shown that internet shutdowns facilitate repression and violations of international human rights and humanitarian law.
The IDF Hagari made an announcement on Sunday advising the Gazan civilians that they were expanding their operations, and to move away from Hamas strongholds, and to move south. Did Hagari forget the Gazans have no safe place to go? Did he also forget they had no access to the Internet? And did he imagine those listening to this frightening announcement would appreciate the tune accompanying it?
Even Amnesty International had lost contact with colleagues in Gaza.
Maybe that is the very reason that there is a blackout, the IDF would not want the world to see pictures such as this one.
Or videos such as these.
The Prime Ministers Reaction
The UK Prime Minister tonight said that he spoke to netanyahu this afternoon and discussed the importance of scaling up aid deliveries to Gaza. “All efforts must be made to secure the safe return of hostages and protect civilian lives. We must defeat terrorism and build a better future for Israelis and Palestinians.”
Obviously there can be no more pretense, Sunak, can not be seen to be condoning war crimes, and the IDF have not tried to deny this new heinous attack, which is not war, those being killed and injured are unarmed civilians.
Those in government should know this, if they don’t they shouldn’t be in government, if they do, they shouldn’t be in government, but Sunak now says “We know Hamas doesn’t represent the Palestinian people” but this is after the Palestinian people have had 24 days of no food, no water, no fuel, no electricity, and no hope, attacks, injuries and deaths.
This is far too little, far too late for far too many, Mr Sunak. You should be demanding an immediate ceasefire now.
We Cannot Stop Calling for a Ceasefire
In contrast, Jeremy Corbyn tweeted earlier, “Today, I am thinking of human beings in Gaza buried under the rubble. I am thinking of their joys, dreams, hopes & fears. I wonder, if the dust ever settles, whether opponents of a ceasefire will look back and reflect on the cost of their inhumanity. We need a ceasefire, now.”
I think he speaks for many of us.
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help..
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
.
Can you please help power The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful journalism for the years to come…
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
such as Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
are trying to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Categories: Uncategorized
Let’s not forget how this all started. Palestine launched thousands of rockets at innocent civilians without provocation or reason. Followed by an armed invasion where girls were raped , children slaughtered without mercy and families, mothers, daughters, sons and fathers were burned alive in a satanic bloodbath.
Then the invaders ran back across the border hiding behind Palestinian children and families for the priviledge of using the dead corpses for propaganda. Reports are Hamas is murdering any Families that tried to escape the war zone.
What purpose is a cease fire now? Palestine begging for money for reconstruction only to buy more missiles and rockets for their next demonic attack? War is nasty business , let’s not forget who chose to start this war.
Israel has no choice now other than to exterminate every single Hamas supporter. When that is done , peace talks and rebuilding a new state of Palestine can begin. The war goes on until the last of the terrorist is granted the desire to be a martyr.
Is this as accurate as you’re reporting on the “massacre” at the Gaza hospital? You remember, the one where the Israelis “massacred” 500 Palestinians in the parking lot? And it turned out that it was a Hamas rocket that misfired?
You remember that right?
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾