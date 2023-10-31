Israeli Massacre in Jabaliya Refugee Camp, Gaza, We Need a Ceasefire Now!

An Israeli air attack has hit apartment blocks in a residential area of Jabalya refugee camp, targeting 30 houses. Each house accommodates at least 20 civilians (women and children). Director of Indonesian Hospital Gaza confirmed earlier that 400 civilians have been killed, but they are still searching for missing persons and carrying out recovery operations from under the rubble in Jabalya.” Worldwide protests have been carried out demanding an end to the attacks that have occured every day since the 7th of October, and today the hashtag “We Need A Ceasefire Now” has been trending on the X platform. Alarmingly, our WEF selected politicians have ignored the protestations, the war crimes, and the suffering of innocent civilians up until now, will they act now to bring about a ceasefire, now that Israel have not denied committing war crimes by targeting residential buildings in broad daylight?

Gaza’s interior ministry says that it was revealed by the Palestinian Ministry of Health earlier today that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 8,525 including 3,542 children and 2,187 women, with 21,543 citizens injured with various injuries since October 7th.

The Israel Defence Force made a statement later today “IDF troops operated in a Hamas terrorist stronghold in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. The stronghold was used for training and execution of terrorism activities. During the ground activity, the troops eliminated approx. 50 terrorists, as well as destroyed entrances to terrorist tunnels and weapons.“(source).

IDF spokesperson Lt. Col Richard Hecht however, told CNN that it was just one “very senior Hamas Commander in that area,” that area, of course being a densely packed residential area. Therefore it is a certainty that 60 tons worth of bombs were going to kill many civilians when targeting a refugee camp, and allegedly, all for one man.

BREAKING: JABALIA CAMP MASSACRE – DIRECTOR OF INDONESIAN HOSPITAL GAZA CONFIRMS 400 HAVE BEEN KILLED



He said;



“We are still searching for missing persons and carrying out recovery operations from under the rubble in Jabalia



The initial number of martyrs and injured is 400 in… pic.twitter.com/cNKa1TDbHx — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) October 31, 2023

The Israeli Nazi occupation continues its series of massacres. Today, we are talking about a genocide, Israeli warplanes targeted 30 houses. Each house accommodates at least 20 civilians (women and children). The numbers issued by the Ministry of Health in Gaza show 400 martyrs… pic.twitter.com/W2uhNGjw2q — 𝐌𝐨𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐫 (@DrMohamedBashir) October 31, 2023

UN Voted for An Immediate Truce.

On Friday, October the 27th, 2023 the United Nations General Assembly adopted a Jordanian-proposed resolution which calls for an “immediate, enduring, and sustainable humanitarian ceasefire, leading to a halt in hostilities.” It condemns “all acts of violence against civilians in Palestine and Israel, including acts of terrorism, indiscriminate attacks, as well as actions that provoke, incite, and cause destruction.was adopted by the General Assembly, with 120 votes in favour, 14 against.

There were also 45 abstentions, one of which was from the United Kingdom (source).

The UN has just voted 120-14 in favor of an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” in Gaza.



Those voting against peace:



🇺🇸USA

🇮🇱Israel

🇦🇹Austria

🇨🇿Czechia

🇫🇯Fiji

🇬🇹Guatemala

🇲🇭Marshall Islands

🇫🇲Micronesia

🇳🇷Nauru

🇵🇬Papua New Guinea

🇵🇾Paraguay

🇹🇴Tonga



If… pic.twitter.com/wopUFIV846 — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) October 27, 2023 If you’re wondering why all these tiny Pacific island nations voted “no” to peace, the reason is those are the only countries the US dollar could buy”, says Alan McCloud, Senior Staff Writer of MintPressNews.

Cabal Appointed Leaders

“Ruthless, soulless, conscienceless and worst, spineless, cabal-appointed “leaders” in Europe, is how geopolitical analyst Peter Koenig, describes EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, President of EU Commission, and German Chancellor’s Olaf Scholz, naturally scholars of Klaus Schwab’s WEF, and all their corrupted entourage.”

They have it in their power to call Israel and the west off, to call for ceasefire, to call for peace talks – if they cannot, they ought to resign, showing the world their disagreement with the WEF and the Financial-Military-IT-Media-Pharma might behind the WEF,”says Koenig, who is also a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO). This is unlikely of course.

Our so called leaders have not only let us down with their cowardly stance, more importantly they have let down the innocent civilians in Gaza and all we can do is watch in absolute horror at the hell on earth that is Gaza.

Calls For Ceasefire

Many individuals have shown that they are not accepting the Israel/Gaza media narrative despite the insistent rhetoric from government officials, now there are constant calls for an immediate ceasefire from a few non WEF leaders, netizens, NGOs and people worldwide including Israel.

From Sydney to New York, hundreds of thousands of people gathered around the world this weekend to show solidarity with Palestinians and to demand Israel stop its bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/GGKdihX7JY — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 29, 2023

Israeli left wing activists blocking a road near the ministry of defense in Tel Aviv during an anti war demo pic.twitter.com/egMllXnwia — Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv_) October 28, 2023

Amnesty International have also said that they are reiterating their “urgent calls for an immediate ceasefire by all parties to the conflict in the occupied Gaza Strip to ensure access to life-saving aid for people in Gaza amidst an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

War Crimes, despite our protestations have continued on regardless, even on the Friday evening just following the UN vote. The Israeli army expanded its ground activities resulting in barbaric, indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks.

IT HAPPENED WHEN YOU WERE IN YOUR BED.



Israel switched off the Internet, electricity & then started with its War Crimes in the name of defending itself.



A genocide influenced by USA, UK & EU. #Gaza_Genocide pic.twitter.com/Kq3o2WVpVp — Fahad Amir (@FahadAmirN) October 28, 2023

Israeli imposed Blackout

At the same time Israel launched its initial ground operation into the strip and intensified aerial bombardment there was total darkness due to the Israeli imposed blackout of the internet and telecommunication in all of Gaza Strip further intensifying the unprecedented risk to the people of Gaza.

Access to the internet and telecommunications networks is essential to the protection of human rights, especially in times of conflict according to Amnesty’s research, which has previously shown that internet shutdowns facilitate repression and violations of international human rights and humanitarian law.

The IDF Hagari made an announcement on Sunday advising the Gazan civilians that they were expanding their operations, and to move away from Hamas strongholds, and to move south. Did Hagari forget the Gazans have no safe place to go? Did he also forget they had no access to the Internet? And did he imagine those listening to this frightening announcement would appreciate the tune accompanying it?

“Hamas terrorists operate inside and under civilian buildings, precisely because they know the IDF distinguishes between terrorists and civilians.”—RAdm. Daniel Hagari pic.twitter.com/DWaa4R27No — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 29, 2023

Even Amnesty International had lost contact with colleagues in Gaza.

Maybe that is the very reason that there is a blackout, the IDF would not want the world to see pictures such as this one.

Or videos such as these.

– الآن | المشاهد من مخيم جباليا pic.twitter.com/NkM0eyXroT — مُضَر | Modar (@ivarmm) October 31, 2023

The Prime Ministers Reaction

The UK Prime Minister tonight said that he spoke to netanyahu this afternoon and discussed the importance of scaling up aid deliveries to Gaza. “All efforts must be made to secure the safe return of hostages and protect civilian lives. We must defeat terrorism and build a better future for Israelis and Palestinians.”

Obviously there can be no more pretense, Sunak, can not be seen to be condoning war crimes, and the IDF have not tried to deny this new heinous attack, which is not war, those being killed and injured are unarmed civilians.

Those in government should know this, if they don’t they shouldn’t be in government, if they do, they shouldn’t be in government, but Sunak now says “We know Hamas doesn’t represent the Palestinian people” but this is after the Palestinian people have had 24 days of no food, no water, no fuel, no electricity, and no hope, attacks, injuries and deaths.

This is far too little, far too late for far too many, Mr Sunak. You should be demanding an immediate ceasefire now.

I had a conversation with President Mahmoud Abbas earlier, updating him on efforts to deliver life-saving aid to civilians in Gaza.



We know Hamas doesn't represent the Palestinian people.



With our partners, we must work intensively to secure a lasting solution to this crisis. pic.twitter.com/OTVtZ4eFFR — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 31, 2023

We Cannot Stop Calling for a Ceasefire

In contrast, Jeremy Corbyn tweeted earlier, “Today, I am thinking of human beings in Gaza buried under the rubble. I am thinking of their joys, dreams, hopes & fears. I wonder, if the dust ever settles, whether opponents of a ceasefire will look back and reflect on the cost of their inhumanity. We need a ceasefire, now.”

I think he speaks for many of us.