Morgan vs Bassem Youssef, Round 2 – You’re Damned if You Do, You’re Damned if You Don’t.

Piers Morgan conducted an interview a few weeks ago with Bassem Youseff that received a “staggering response” perhaps resulting from the clever satirical method Youssef used to debate a very controversial subject, enabling his point to be relayed without sounding confrontational. It was very powerful. Bassem Youssef was a heart surgeon who had spent 19 years in the field and worked as a practicing doctor for 12 years before embarking on a successful career as a comedian. The two men, therefore, recorded “round two” of that viral interview and continued the conversation this time face to face in the Comedy Club in Los Angeles, a place Youssef is familiar with.

Bassem Youssef says he can understand why the debate had such a huge positive response, “for many years” he said, “the media covering the Middle East has been showing a certain point of view, I’m not going to say bias, but I would say it did not allow certain voices certain from the other side to be heard.” This causes frustration in the Middle East.

“People Felt Heard”

“For the first time, the West are actually hearing our point of view some of the point of view might not go well with other people but at least we have a conversation and I think that is the reason why people reacted that way.“

“I’ve never seen social media so Ablaze with hostility on both sides” said Morgan asked Youssef if among the enormous amount of praise, had he also received criticism following their last interview, due to “such an incendiary subject matter” the response: “You’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t” Thankfully he does, and has again in round 2 of the conversation between Morgan and Youssef.

The interview is below and well worth a watch, (despite further lining Morgans’s pockets).

Piers Morgan vs Bassem Youssef Round 2 | Two-Hour Special Interview