When New Zealand’s regulatory authority says deaths post-vaccination are “under investigation” – it is misinformation

The case of a 31-year-old man who died suddenly three weeks after receiving a covid injection proves that when the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority (“Medsafe”) says deaths post-vaccination are “under investigation,” the use of the word “investigation” is misinformation.

New Zealand’s health system is collapsing, but health tsars are in complete denial, desperately trying to hide the deaths and distort the science, writes Dr. Guy Hatchard.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

For the last 90 years, we have been taught that the universe began with a Big Bang, but the James Webb telescope has shown that the theory is incorrect. This is another example of the difference between scientific theory and experiment. In the final analysis, the theory must match the experiment – if it doesn’t the theory is incorrect and must be abandoned.

There is of course a crucial difference between the Big Bang theory and the theory of mRNA vaccines, the Big Bang theory hasn’t killed anyone.

The latest available figures for excess deaths in New Zealand show what is happening. The OECD reports for September 2023 and the first week of October, records there were 577 excess deaths – up 17% on the long-term average. That is a rate of 155 additional deaths per week above what you might expect for the time of year. Last year, in 2022, for the corresponding period there were 339 excess deaths, 68 per week, up 10% on the long-term average. Even this figure was a record. 2023 is 70% higher than that.

As you can imagine, behind these 155 unexpected deaths in each one of the recent few weeks (22 each day) there are personal stories of tragedy. You might have noticed an uptick in newspaper reports of turbo cancers, sudden deaths, heart attacks, strokes, rare diseases, and family tragedies, but whatever is being reported is not even beginning to scratch the surface of what is really happening. The diagnoses and hospitalisations are also rocketing.

Curiously, no one mentions the vaccine, the explanations offered range from stress to bad luck and everything in between.

As we have been repeatedly writing, a definitive answer to the questions about vaccine safety can only be answered if vaccine status is recorded on death certificates. Only then can a comparison of the rate of deaths of the vaccinated and unvaccinated be made – a fundamental bit of established science that the government and Medsafe have ignored, despite the fact that overseas data points unequivocally to a safety signal.

On 30 November 2022, the last time Medsafe had anything to say on the effect of covid vaccines, a total of 184 deaths post-vaccination over a period of two years were reported to be under investigation (close to the number currently happening each week!!!). Medsafe thought 163 of these were “unlikely” to be related, 15 were dismissed as lacking sufficient information, while only 4 were judged related to vaccination. As you read on, you will find that the term “investigation” is actually disinformation.

An article written by NZDSOS entitled ‘The Detailed Case of Garrett Utting: New Zealanders Have No Protections, Are Being Lied To, and Our Systems are Not Fit For Purpose’ explains in great detail the fraud that is being perpetrated on the New Zealand public by our medical authorities. This is an article about a single case of sudden death for which an explanation was sought from authorities by loving parents after their 31-year-old son died suddenly at home three and a half weeks after receiving a covid vaccine on 13 November 2021.

The whole article needs reading. It records a voluminous correspondence between the parents and numerous officials, all of whom, without sufficient evidence or investigation, deny that the vaccine could be involved. These are the salient points:

1. No one in authority (medical, police, coronial) reported his death to CARM (Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring). Garrett’s parents had to do this themselves, otherwise, his death following vaccination would never have been noted.

2. The post-mortem recorded “no cause of death determined,” but added that it was “definitely not vaccine-related, ”despite the fact that no tests were conducted to detect the presence of spike protein in the heart or other organs.

3. The coroner’s report issued on 23 July 2023 stated that the cause of death was “unascertained” and incredibly added “further inquiry is not necessary. ”The Chief Coroner (Anna Tutton) stone-walled the family’s request for further investigation.

4. The coroner’s report was never forwarded to CARM, revealing that Medsafe’s public assurances that it is investigating deaths subsequent to vaccination is a sham, actually it is passing the buck and forgetting the file.

5. Dr Michael Tatley, Director of the New Zealand Pharmacovigilance Centre, said “CARM is not resourced or able to perform individual requests for clinical reviews or clinical consultation to determine causality….CARM accepts the findings of the Coroner.”

6. BUT Coroners are not medically trained, indicating that Medsafe and CARM don’t really care to find out what might be happening. This was further confirmed by an Official Information Act (“OIA”) request sent to Medsafe which revealed “Garett’s case was not discussed,” eventually fobbing off the parents’ persistent requests for more information replying “the Ministry of Health had nothing further to add.”

7. Finally, on Dr. Tatley’s advice, an Accident Compensation Corporation (“ACC”) claim was denied because they couldn’t think of any known effect that the vaccine might have caused. Thus, denying that a novel gene technology might be having novel effects, something that could be resolved in a matter of days if vaccination status was recorded on death certificates, as we have been very publicly requesting for more than a year.

Do you think that the officials at Medsafe are doing their job? I don’t. In 1855, Charles Dickens published a book, ‘Little Dorrit’, in which a government department known as the Circumlocution Office is described where people trying to find answers are passed from official to official. This happens when officials are trying to avoid answering difficult questions or admitting that an injustice has taken place. Sound familiar?

The incoming government, assuming one can be formed, is faced with a problem that is growing and getting out of hand. This is not just a problem of government inefficiency – people are falling sick and dying in larger numbers than ever before. Continuing to pass the buck and deny the obvious won’t actually amount to a viable health policy, it won’t help the 155 people dying each week whose relatives and friends are being misinformed, ignored and gaslighted. It won’t relieve the extreme pressure on the health service. A dose of reality could start to provide some answers. Time to record vaccination status on death certificates and face the hard facts.

About the Author

Guy Hatchard, PhD, is a New Zealander who was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID a global food testing and safety company (now known as FoodChain ID). He is the author of ‘Your DNA Diet: Leveraging the Power of Consciousness To Heal Ourselves and Our World. An Ayurvedic Blueprint for Health and Wellness’.

You can subscribe to Dr. Hatchard’s websites HatchardReport.com and GLOBE.GLOBAL for regular updates by email. GLOBE.GLOBAL is a website dedicated to providing information about the dangers of biotechnology. You can also follow Dr. Hatchard on Twitter HERE and Facebook HERE.