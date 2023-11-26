James Rickards: When the next financial crisis hits the elites are planning to freeze the financial system, worldwide

During an interview in 2017, James Rickards revealed that there is a network of 189 people who are positioned in the world’s financial systems that hold the fate of the global financial system in their hands.

They share one vision – One World Order, One World Taxation and One World Money – and have been working behind the scenes preparing to make that vision a reality.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

James “Jim” Rickards is Chief Global Strategist for Meraglim, an investment company; the editor of Strategic Intelligence, a financial newsletter; and, Director of The James Rickards Project, an inquiry into the complex dynamics of geopolitics and global capital. He is the author of ‘The New Case for Gold‘ (April 2016) and two New York Times bestsellers: ‘The Death of Money‘ (2014), and ‘Currency Wars‘ (2011). In 2016 he published another book ‘The Road to Ruin’.

Since ancient times the financial elite have had dreams of domination, of total control. Although the plan has changed hands countless times, its core goal has remained unchanged. The current generation of elites is the first with the technology to carry the plan out. In an interview with The Daily Reckoning in November 2017, Rickards exposed the elites’ plans in full. In this article, we focus on a short clip taken from this interview.

Introducing the section of the interview from which the clip was taken, The Daily Reckoning’s John Burke began by quoting from Rickards’ book ‘The Road to Ruin’:

The next financial crisis will not be merely a bigger version of the 1998 and 2008 crises, it will be qualitatively different. It will encompass multiple asset classes on a global scale. It will exhibit inflation not seen since the 1970s, insolvency not seen since the 1930s and exchange shutdowns not seen since 1914. State power will be summoned to contain panic. Capitalism will be discredited once and for all.

Not only will the coming crisis destroy more investor wealth than in 2008 and last much longer than the Great Depression, Burke explained, but this crisis will be historic for another reason. A network of elites will use the next crisis for cover and they will launch their attack. The financial system will go dark, worldwide. Trillions of dollars will vanish instantly and, in many cases, permanently. Hundreds of millions of people will be cut off from their own money for months, or even years. It will be the biggest confiscation of wealth in history.

Over dinner one night, a senior advisor to BlackRock’s CEO told Rickards: “They want to tell us we can’t sell.” This slipped comment raised Rickards’ curiosity: “What was she talking about? Who was she talking about?” So, he made some calls to his contacts in Washington and on Wall Street. Shortly afterwards he attended a series of meetings in London, Geneva, New York and South America. And he began joining the dots. “A pattern emerged,” Rickards said.

“It revealed a network of more than 189 individuals positioned inside the world’s major financial institutions. Some of them hold senior positions inside the IMF, World Bank and every central bank in the G20 including our own Federal Reserve.”

Later in the interview, Rickards said that these 189 people also control much of what happens at the central banks of China, Russia, India, Brazil, Canada and Europe. “These institutions form a kind of global superstructure. It forms a kind of snare net encircling all nations,” Rickards said. “Their leaders aren’t democratically elected, they’re not accountable to you and me, they’re beyond the reach of government [and] citizens and yet, they hold the fate of the global financial system in their hands,” he added.

The global superstructure includes organisations such as the Federal Reserve, the Bilderbergers, central banks, intelligence agencies and the media. “The elite inhabit all these spheres,” he said.

“These elites share one vision and they’re about to make it a reality. That vision is One World Order, One World Taxation and One World Money … All of their actions are geared toward moving that agenda forward.

“They’ve worked for years behind the scenes preparing to realise that vision. They’ve literally rigged the laws of international finance; everything is basically in place right now and there’s essentially no way to stop this from happening. When the crisis hits, they’ll flip the switch freezing the global financial system. That will give them time to reset the world economy according to their vision.”

This is the Ice-Nine plan.

Ice-Nine is a phrase borrowed from a book titled ‘Cat’s Cradle’ by Kurt Vonnegut. Rickards uses this term as a metaphor to explain what’s going to happen in the financial system and the next financial crisis. In short, the Ice-Nine plan is to freeze the financial system, worldwide, and then replace it with a new system – one which is not based on the US dollar.

Further reading: The Ice-Nine Lockdown, James Rickards, 23 January 2017

In many cases, the 189 people he had identified as part of this network are hiding in plain sight, Rickards said. He named a few saying that this list is just the tip of the iceberg:

You can watch the full Daily Reckoning’s interview with Rickards titled ‘The Coming Big Freeze’ HERE. The clip below, which is the subject of this article, begins at timestamp 6:17.

If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble you can watch it on Bitchute HERE or YouTube HERE.