Corporate Media – Blinkered, Complacent and Hypocritical

Dr. Vernon Coleman comments on The Telegraph’s claim that “the independence of the newspapers will not be compromised” when considering whether a foreign state can take control of The Telegraph and The Spectator.

The UK government has stepped into the controversial prospective takeover of The Telegraph by an Abu Dhabi-backed media company called Redbird IMI.

Under the deal, some £600 million of this loan would be converted into equity, securing ownership of The Telegraph titles and The Spectator, circumventing the auction that had been underway. The Barclay family lost control of the papers in June when Lloyds appointed receivers to recoup its loans. Several media groups have expressed an interest in bidding for the titles but the Redbird IMI move scuppered the plan.

Reporting on the above, The Telegraph stated: “This episode has been unsettling for the readers of The Telegraph who are understandably worried that the independence of the newspapers will be compromised if they pass into the hands of a foreign state, even at arm’s length. They may rest assured that our editorial integrity will be upheld while this procedure is undertaken.”

The Telegraph continued: “The final decision on whether the takeover should proceed, and in what form, is a political one. It needs to be taken in a way that recognises the importance of a free press to a healthy democracy.”

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

The Daily Telegraph of 1st December had an editorial headline headed ‘A free press is vital to a healthy democracy’. The editorial was about the paper itself. And the writer talked about the importance of editorial integrity.



I have worked in the media for over 50 years and I am now quite certain that there is no press freedom. None. And there is no editorial integrity anywhere in the mainstream media.



For years now there has been no debate about the vital issues which concern us all.



Specifically, there has been no debate about the important issues in health care.



Corporate media assumes that vaccines are good and that anyone questioning their efficacy and safety must be a dangerous lunatic – to be silenced.



But there is no proof that vaccines are safe and effective.



And there is a great deal of evidence that they are neither.



From the start of 2020, corporate media assumed that covid-19 was a real threat. They ignored the evidence proving that it was simply the rebranded flu – no more or less dangerous than the ordinary, common or garden annual flu.



Corporate media ignored the evidence proving that the PCR test was useless. And they ignored the evidence proving that the experimental covid-19 vaccine was too toxic and too useless to be used at all – let alone given to billions.



Corporate media has totally betrayed us. The truth has been silenced and the truth tellers ignored, suppressed and vilified.



There is no press freedom and to pretend otherwise is an insult to every citizen.



I know of no corporate media outlet which has editorial integrity.



Since the beginning of 2020, corporate media has refused to allow proper debate and has helped suppress the truth. Those trying to share the truth have been censored, lied about and demonised.



If you want to know more please read my book ‘Truth-Teller: The Price’ which explains how corporate media, in all its forms, has relentlessly suppressed the truth and destroyed the truth tellers.



Before I tried to share the truth about covid-19 and the covid-19 vaccine I was widely respected. I had written over 5,000 articles and columns for the “mainstream” media. I had books published around the world in 26 languages. I had made hundreds if not thousands of programmes for mainstream TV and radio.



Overnight all that changed.



As a result of the lies spread in corporate media and online I no longer have any book publishers and my articles no longer appear. I am never invited to appear on mainstream TV or radio.



The truth has been displaced by a barrage of lies.



The inescapable conclusion is that there is no free press. There is no free speech.



Anyone who suggests otherwise is either woefully ignorant, deluded or deliberately closing their eyes to the truth.