COVID Nurse Exposes Deadly Hospital Protocols.

The Children’s Health Defense interviewed, Gail McCrae who was a nurse during the COVID times and worked in the Bay area of California, which was notoriously one of the most strictly compliant populations in the United States. As Gail says, “We were compliant, not just with the lockdowns and the masking, but also the Covid injections.” As a nurse, she could see that we were being lied to when COVID was first announced, because, the hospitals were locked down, elective surgeries were stopped, and the hospital she worked in became completely empty, but the news broadcasts were telling the public that they were full and overwhelmed.

McCrae and other colleagues from all over the state of California were not overwhelmed at any time during the first year of Covid in 2020 the hospital began to fill up with patients with the flu during the winter of 2020/21, however, that happened every year for the whole twelve years she had been working in the acute care setting. It was nothing unusual.

This alerted McCrae to the fact that “there were things going on that shouldn’t have been going on.” she says. and realised that when having to tell family members that they were unable to be at the bedside of their dying loved ones due to their isolation policy, for her it was a crime against humanity and a violation of her oath.

“I knew right away, it should not have been happening.” she said, “We isolate people in prison, we put them in the brig, when they do something wrong, to torture them, and that’s what I felt like I was being forced to do when I had to tell my patients’ family members when they couldn’t come into the hospital to be near their dying loved ones.”

The nurse knew she needed to critically analyse what she was being told to do, such as the administration of Remidisvir, which she knew to be an experimental use authorisation medication, and the only drug they were allowed to give patients who were hospitalised with “Covid.”

However, Remidisvir is an antiviral and she knew from her nursing training in her bachelor’s degree that an antiviral should not be given more than 24 to 48 hours post-symptom onset for a viral infection.but patients were usually not given it until between ten and twelve days post-symptom onset, which does more harm than good.

Unfortunately, she does say that she would ask her colleagues, “why are we giving this medication?” and “why are we doing this?” And their eyes would glaze over. so it can be assumed, possibly like many other nurses, she knew it was wrong, but did it anyway?

Transcript

So, in my community when COVID was first announced and they locked down the hospitals and they stopped the elective surgeries, our hospital completely emptied out and this was one of the this was when I really first saw that we were being lied to because the public was being told in the news that the hospitals were full and overwhelmed and they weren’t.

I had colleagues all over the state of California who worked in units all over the hospital in the acute care setting and not once during that first year of COVID in 2020 in the winter of 2021 were our hospitals overwhelmed.

I would say there was during the winter of 2020 and 2021 when this happens every year, people come in with the flu and hospitals fill. It happens every year.

It’s been doing that for the whole 12 years I’ve been working in the acute care setting.

So it was not unusual. We were not overwhelmed and the public was being lied to. So that really opened my eyes to the fact that there were things going on that shouldn’t have been going on.

And then with the rollout of the isolations they also started the COVID protocols and I didn’t notice right away the harm of these protocols until I had to tell family members that they couldn’t come to the bedside of their dying loved ones.

That to me was a crime against humanity and a violation of my oath that I knew right away should not have been happening. We isolate people in prison.

We put them in the brig when they’ve done something wrong to torture them. And that’s what I felt like I was being forced to do when I had to tell my patients family members when they couldn’t come into the hospital to be near their dying loved ones.

So that was those small kinds of violations that I was recognizing I think really helped me accept that I needed to more critically analyse what I was being told to do and what was happening around me in the hospital.

So, after going through those two things at the beginning of the COVID lockdowns, it really helped me to stop and think when I was being told to do things.

Like the next thing was the administration of Remdesivir.

This was an experimental use authorization medication. It was the only drug that we were allowed to administer to patients who were hospitalized with COVID. And it was an antiviral.

And I’d been taught in my undergrad, my bachelor’s degree program for nursing, that you do not administer an antiviral more than 24 to 48 hours post-symptom onset for a viral infection.

And so this medication was being given to patients who were hospitalized with COVID usually not until between 10 and 12 days post-symptom onset.

So I would ask my colleagues, why are we giving this medication? The administrators, my hospital, why are we doing this? And their eyes would glaze over.

And I would say to them, we have evidence showing that the administration of antivirals more than two days post symptom onset has causes more harm than good.

The risk benefit analysis does not correlate. And in addition to that, this was an experimental use product. And I knew that each one of those doses was over $3,000.

So, That was another huge red flag.

In addition to that, the next part of the COVID protocols that was so extremely disturbing to me was the fact that at the onset of hospitalization for COVID, there were a team of respiratory intensivists who went before Congress and showed them how effective high dose steroids were for the treatment of patients who had COVID.

And not only were we ignoring those recommendations for high-dose steroids they were actually blocking it from our hospitals to use.

So we have patients coming in who are being feared to death by the media. They’re being isolated from their loved ones. They’re having steroid treatments.

So I’ll say one more thing about these steroids, cause this is really important. The COVID, whatever it was, virus, whatever COVID was, it caused more inflammation than we had ever seen in the hospital.

So there’s a lab value, called CRP and, even with influenza and things like this, we had never seen the inflammatory marker of CRP jump so high as we did with COVID.

So for the government and the CDC and these three-letter organizations to tell practitioners that they could not administer steroids, which is the, this is the best treatment for an inflammatory process.

It was absolutely criminal. You can’t withhold steroids for the most inflammatory disease process that humanity has ever seen.

So we have isolation of patients, fear-mongering from the media, withholding steroids, and the administration of Remdesivir.

Those were the things that I went to work and had to manage where I every day felt like I was violating my oath as a practitioner.

And ultimately, it wasn’t until after the rollout of the shots where I just couldn’t do my job anymore. So that was the next part of what I witnessed.

So I, like I said earlier, worked in the Bay Area of California for an organization called Kaiser Permanente and they have a full scope of care. Their structure is set up to where you get your primary care, your acute care, you know the paediatricians, all of the medications and your vaccines all in the same organization.

So with the COVID vaccine they were administering it at my hospital. So when in February, so they released the shots, these shots to the practitioners in January of 2021. But they didn’t release it to the public until close to the end of February.

So by the beginning of March, I was starting to notice that my hospital was becoming slammed and this is unusual because we get you know winter rushes this is how the hospital works it’s dead in the summer and it’s full in the winter like this is the cycle

And so I started noticing in March of 21 that it was very peculiar that I was starting to get all these calls to come to work because the hospital was understaffed and it did not stop.

I was in graduate school at the time for my double nurse practitioner degree. So I would do three weeks at the hospital and then I’d take some time off and study for my schooling.

8:55 – So by June when I went into the hospital, I was there for three weeks. Three weeks in from March to April and then another three weeks in the middle of June to the beginning of July and I was working non-stop.

I would work doubles basically every single shift. I was getting phone calls three times, sometimes four times a day to come to work because they were so understaffed at the hospital.

And then in June, my manager approached me and he said to me, Gail, this hospital has had three times more admissions than we have ever had since the hospital opened their doors.

So that’s a 300% increase in hospitalizations directly associated to the onset of these shots.

Do you mind me asking what you were saying? Were you saying heart condition, blood clots, or were you saying COVID?

So during that week, it was the end of June. It was around the 28th of that month when my manager came up to me and said this to me. And during that week, I had mentioned I was working doubles basically every shift I worked and because of my position being in grad school I held the position called per diem.

So what that means is that oftentimes when I come to work, I end up filling in. I’ll float to wherever they need me in the hospital.

So on that shift, when my manager had told me that we had had three times more admissions than they’d ever seen, there was that day, the next day I came in and worked a double and I split that 16 hours between two different units.

And I got report on every single patient on both of those units. And this is really when it hit me that these were injection injuries, because that’s about 30 patients per unit.

I got report on every single one was there for some peculiar clot that I’d never heard of, a stroke, a heart attack.

I had seen by that day, four patients with rapid onset Guillain-Barre In my entire career, I’d seen two, 10 years as a nurse in acute care.

11:11 – I’d taken care of two patients with Guillain-Barre within a few short week period of time I’d seen four and I had the opportunity to ask two of those patients directly what they thought was the cause of the onset of their Guillain-Barre and two of them did tell me that they had received those COVID shots within 24 hours of onset of symptoms and when I and so from there I approached my managers and I said I have gotten report on two units full of patients that are all having the weirdest set of symptoms and several of them are confirming that they’ve just gotten these COVID vaccines.

How can I report this? And my direct manager’s response was we cannot report these because we cannot prove that these are what is the cause that these shots are what is causing these injections.

One of my colleagues who was actually the nurse at the COVID injection clinic, she approached me one day and she will not come publicly to say this because she’s afraid of losing her job. But she had asked her manager the same thing and they told her that if she reported a single adverse event she would be fired.

So we were constantly under pressure not to report. All of my concerns regarding the COVID protocols for hospitalized patients were not being addressed. I mentioned multiple times that I felt like we were violating our oaths. I was ignored.

So, it was shortly after that time in June of 21 when I had legal documents process served to several members of my hospital and they fired me in retaliation for trying to hold them accountable for what I was witnessing. But, I asked myself a lot, I think that really one of the most important things to really notice here is people say to me like, oh like you know why are you coming forward and your colleagues aren’t?

And I want to really recognize here how it is that I ended up in this position because I think that I noticed when this was all happening, that there was probably about 30% of my colleagues who saw what I was seeing.

And it is, it’s like this attention to detail, critical thinking, ability to really deeply analyze what you’re seeing, and then continue to dig into why it was happening.

And so there are these types of skills in combination with the fact that I was, I didn’t go to public school in high school and it really reminded me of that.

This whole situation on the COVID floors, it reminded me of how I felt in high school when I was homeschooled and I wasn’t with the in crowd. And I saw this happening with my colleagues I saw them wanting to be with the in crowd. They didn’t want to rock the boat.

They didn’t want to potentially jeopardize their income they had mortgages and so they chose to you know do what was easy and go along, and I would say to them, this is something that I have found to be the most powerful of all of the things that have happened in the last two years is that I’m free . You know I look at my colleagues and I know that – they’ve sold their souls.

You know, they’re doing these things. They’re jeopardizing their ethics and their morals. It’s, for me, it’s just, it’s been so empowering, because I know that my children are seeing a leader and they will be emboldened by what they’ve seen me done do. And, at the end of life, at the end of the day, these are the things that matter. My paycheck, it’s irrelevant.

And so I think that’s really kind of the takeaway that I have gleaned from all of this is how free I feel and how happy I am to be able to show my children how to live free.

Gail McCrae is then asked questions from the Children’s Health Defense interviewer. (See X Video)

Interviewer – Thank you for that. I have a few questions, if that’s okay, on what we’ve seen traveling around.

GM – Yeah.

Int. – So I’m trying to work out in my head what’s going on because we’re getting numerous people, countless people, sitting where you are telling us about how they’re unvaccinated, and every single one is unvaccinated, has had this hospital protocol bent to death. Right, we know that.

You’ve seen some of the papers. You know what I’m talking about. Then I’m trying to work out, well, where because we know that the hospitals are full of the vaccinated with their

What did you see on there? that told us that she was an ICU nurse and she told us that the billing system doesn’t let you code in someone so also if you’ve had one Pfizer one Moderna, one Johnson & Johnson you are still you are classed as unvaccinated, so that’s you know you could have been that’s a class of unvaccinated, we just haven’t met anyone yet, and then the billing system wouldn’t let them put they would let you put in ventilated unvaccinated death and then just vent death but there was never anything to say vent at the end

GM – Yeah, so we actually had conversations there was a support group in my community for practitioners who were being alienated and discriminated against, because in the same way that patients were being discriminated against for choosing not to get these shots, the staff members were too and that was actually one of the things that came up when we came together and started talking was how we noticed the documentation systems for recognizing people who are vaccinated or unvaccinated in my community.

So I was fired in October of 21 So there was six months where I was intermittently in the hospital witnessing how they had altered the Epic system. So my hospital used Epic and in my hospital specifically they would come any patient who was diagnosed with COVID the chart would automatically populate as unvaccinated and they did not train us how to change it was a red bar that went across the top of the chart that said unvaccinated and they did not teach us how to change that.

So, I’ll tell you for a fact that when I within a week of the onset of these vaccines released to the public, working on the COVID units, it was easily 50% of the COVID patients that we had that were vaccinated. There was never a time when my hospital had a unit full of unvaccinated patients once these vaccines were rolled out.

It was that our computer systems had been manipulated to push this agenda. So that was at the Kaiser Permanente’s in California, the Sutter Health Organizations. I had a colleague who I spoke with who worked for that hospital and their epic system was set up with a drop-down menu to where she was there were only two options for her to select when she got a patient diagnosed with COVID.

There were two options in her system she could select that that patient was unvaccinated or that their vaccination status was unknown so any patient who had COVID they were forced to document those patients as unknown which to me, you know that and then when I saw how the media spun that to say that all the patients who were hospitalized were unvaccinated, this is how they did it.

They manipulated our charting systems and didn’t teach the staff how to alter the charts to produce truthful evidence.

So what would end up happening is that these patients who were actually vaccinated with COVID, we would try and go in and put notes in that they were vaccinated and that they had COVID, but to tell you the truth a lot of the staff members wouldn’t even ask what the patient’s vaccination status was, they would just assume that they were unvaccinated because that’s what we were being told.

It is that only unvaccinated patients were being hospitalized with COVID, but that was never the case.

So it was people like me who actually did ask and who actually did attempt to discover the truth of what was happening.

You know, we would scream it from the rooftops, but I mean this stuff was just all being ignored and censored. And that’s the biggest part of all of this is that people like me who were there telling the truth.

You know, we were all fired and removed from the field, and or we left because we couldn’t ethically manage it. So now we are left with medical facilities full of people who don’t have a backbone to stand up and do the right thing.

And so I am very concerned for the future of medicine in this country because we have criminalized and disciplined all of the practitioners who were actually there to protect our patients and families. It’s a dangerous place. I would not take a family member to a hospital.

INT. – Thank you for this. Thank you for speaking so honestly, and being so brave. So important. I really appreciate everything you’ve done and still doing for us.

GM – Absolutely.

Source Childrens Health Defense