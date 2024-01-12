The Hague Day 2 -Israel Rejects Accusations of Genocide in Gaza.

Friday the 12th of January 2024 was day 2 at the Hague also known as the “Peace Palace” where the International Court of Justice (ICJ) convened to deliberate on the unfolding crisis in Gaza for the second time. The proceedings commenced yesterday at the behest of South Africa, with the accusation that Israel is perpetrating genocide within the Gaza Strip.

Yesterday the 11th of January, the South Africa Legal team had the opportunity to plead their case as reported by the Expose and today the legal team for Israel responded.

The Response From the Israel Legal Team.

Israel rejected the accusations brought by South Africa to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that its actions in Gaza amount to genocide. In a second day of a public hearing at the world body in The Hague, Israel’s legal representatives claimed South Africa’s case was “unfounded”, “absurd” and amounting to “libel”, and said Israel sought not to destroy a people but to protect its people and their arguments revolved around its “right to self-defence” following the attacks by Hamas on October 7.

The Israel legal team also argued that there was a lack of evidence to prove ‘genocidal intent’ and has asked the International Court of Justice to dismiss the case.

Inevitable Fatalities and Suffering

Christopher Staker, a lawyer representing Israel, said, “The inevitable fatalities and human suffering of any conflict is not of itself a pattern of conduct that plausibly shows genocidal intent.” Additionally Malcolm Shaw, a professor of international law representing Israel, said the case relates only to charges of genocide, which “stands alone among violations of international law as the epitome of evil”.

If the charge of genocide is levelled incorrectly, “the essence of this crime would be lost”, he said. Shaw added that such evidence was lacking in the arguments South Africa presented a day earlier. The Lawyer argued the attack on October 7th 2023 required Israel to defend itself.

Malcolm Shaw, lawyer for Israel, tells the ICJ that Hamas’s attack on October 7 required Israel to defend itself.



Experts have previously told Al Jazeera that international law does not give Israel this right because Gaza is a territory under their occupation. pic.twitter.com/xNmkcYsLiu — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 12, 2024

The same lawyer also accused “someone has shuffled my papers”

“Someone has shuffled with my papers.”



Israel’s legal defence was all over the place at The Hague today. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4DscWjUEBT — Dilly Hussain (@DillyHussain88) January 12, 2024

The Arguments from South Africa

However, South Africa’s legal team had provided overwhelmingly devastating evidence of genocide against the Palestinian people on day 1 at the International Court of Justice at the Hague as reported here yesterday. Source

A Living Hell

Irish lawyer Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh, who was part of the South Africa legal team, has been praised for he stunning speech against the Israeli conduct in Gaza said “The first genocide in history where its victims are broadcasting their own destruction in real time in the desperate, so far vain hope that the world might do something.”

Binne Ni Ghrálaigh who has previously worked on The Bloody Sunday Inquiry, Gaza (14 years ago) and Genocide hearings v Serbia and also worked as the lawyer for the Colston Four, presented her argument beginning

“There is an urgent need for provisional measures to protect Palestinians in Gaza from the irreparable prejudice caused by Israel’s violations of the genocide convention the United Nations.“

She continued “The Secretary General and its Chiefs describe the situation in Gaza variously as a crisis of humanity, a living hell, a blood bath a situation of utter deepening and unmatched horror where an entire population is besieged and under attack denied access to the essentials for survival on a massive scale. See Video Below.

Understandably, many people will be thinking that even if Israel are found guilty that nothing will change and although, it may be assumed that Israel would simply ignore the icj as it has done before, this is not the case according to International Law Professor at the University of Illinois College of Law, Francis Boyle, who had read the pleadings from the South Africa legal team prior to the proceedings.

Through the professors judgement, knowledge and experience, he argues that South Africa will win a cease an desist order against Israel for genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza and according to the professor, this will have significant consequences.

For instance, Israel would be suspended from the UN, and Palestine could be recognised as a UN nation, and no UN nation has been destroyed and Israel could also have sanctions against them and individuals could be prosecuted for war crime. (see video for more).

If Israel is found to be committing genocide, it would not only have implications for Israel but also the states who are supporting the the attacks against the Palestinians, without whom they would not be possible.

“This is Anti – Jewish”

The use of the same old tropes were used in the Hague today, as have been used for the duration of the attack on Gaza. However, “This is wrong according to Jewish Law, not only International law” says Rabbi Dovid Feldman from outside of the Hague yesterday.

Anti-Zionist Rabbi Dovid Feldman speaking yesterday at the Hague outside of the International Court of Justice to denounce the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, and to show solidarity with the people of Palestine ✊❤️🇵🇸 #Gaza_Genocidepic.twitter.com/Q9kt1J3Imy — Supporting Humanity (@SocialistAnyDay) January 12, 2024

23,210 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces during the sustained attacks over the last three months at least 70% of whom are believed to be women and children and some 7000 Palestinians are still missing, presumed dead under the rubble, we heard from the Hague yesterday.

We have all seen the absolute horror show in real time, pictures of innocent people maimed, bloodied, suffering, homeless, orphaned, dead. To find this all too horrific, abhorrent, and intolerable and to show our support for the people of Gaza does not equate to antisemitism.

The attacks on the innocent people of Gaza are inhumane, if the ICJ do not order a cease and desist after the three months of devastation in Gaza, what message does this give other despots?