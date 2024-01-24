“It is Not Hate Speech, Just Because They Don’t Like it,” says Elon. But Elon Can Tell You What Hate Speech is.

Elon Musk recorded a message for Twitter this morning concerning the Irish “hate speech bill” “This thing we should be concerned about is if the Irish Parliament passes a bill that defines hate speech as whatever they think hate speech is, people should be extremely concerned about that. You’re just at the mercy of the ruling party and whatever bureaucrats they put in place and they can just define something that really is not hate speech as hate speech just because they don’t like it.” But is Musk guilty of the same?

Musk was criticising plans by the Irish Government to combat hate speech which he has been known to in the past year and reposted that the proposed legislation is “a massive attack on freedom of expression.”

The Hate Bill

The Irish Government’s Criminal Justice (Incitement to violence or hatred and hate offences) Bill 2022, would certainly be a massive attack on freedom of expression. The Bill aims to tackle both incitement to hatred and hate speech, but as Elon Musk has said, it is a bill that defines hate speech as whatever they think hate speech is.

Therefore “hate speech” is relative, and it is political and undemocratic with the ability to silence speech that opposes any future legislation that the government proposes. We know how that can have extremely detrimental effects on the population.

Musk is even putting his money where his mouth is and has generously offered to fund the legal fees of Irish citizens who want to challenge the bill, “so we’ll make sure that if there is an attempt to suppress the voice of the Irish people that we do our absolute best to defend the people of Ireland and their ability to speak their mind,” he says. Source

Criminalising Communication

The existing hate speech laws in Ireland date back to 1989, a pre-internet era, long before the advent of social media and undoubtedly there are areas now that were not considered during the drafting of the bill. The new proposals do consider the internet and arguably, that has given them the excuse they needed to criminalise communication or behaviour that the government wants to silence. Source

What the bill intends to silence is said to be speech that “incites violence or hatred against a group or individual because they are associated with a protected characteristic.” It says those characteristics are “race, colour, nationality, religion, national or ethnic origin, descent, gender, sex characteristics, sexual orientation and disability”.

The entire world population could fit into at least one of those categories surely? Therefore, the bill can be flexible to suit the government agenda at any given time and again what constitutes “hate speech” can be relative to that agenda.

Elon Has A Big Office

Yesterday, Musk said that his default approach is to challenge any legislation that infringes upon people’s abilities to say what they want to say.

“We obviously have standing as our European Headquarters are in Ireland, we have a big office in Ireland, a big presence in Ireland so we obviously have standing,” Elon Musk said.

The X Big Presence

Musk, or more specifically, X, needs that big office, since taking over Twitter in October 2022 in a $44 billion deal. Currently, X is a platform for over 1.3 billion X accounts, 237.8 million of them are monetisable daily active users (mDAU) and 528.3 million monetisable monthly active users as of 2024, according to statistics

The United States has the highest number of Twitter users at 95.4 million and the UK has 23.15 million as the chart below shows.

Putting this into perspective, the current population of Ireland is 5,075,332 as of Wednesday, January 24, 2024, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data 1.

The Freedom of Speech Saviour

Therefore it is plain to see that Elon Musk and his X platform have a far larger reach of a worldwide population and undoubtedly more clout in normalising what does and does not constitute, or is accepted as “hate speech” among those internet users that the “hate bill” aims to target.

That is ok then Musk is all for Freedom of speech, is he not?

Exactly right Elon! What a guy! And there are a lot more of those type of messages on X.

The X Policy on Hateful Conduct.

Musk, hired media superwoman Linda Yaccarino as chief executive of X and her department reiterated Musks values and said “X is doing its part on all fronts. As we build an indispensable global town square so everyone has the ability to connect, debate, share information, and soon transact”.

So what is this then?!

The X policy on hateful conduct continues – “Last year we removed millions of pieces of content and suspended just as many accounts that violated our Terms of Service, including Violent speech and Hateful conduct policy. A segment of which is below. and also says – “we’re equally strengthening our efforts to combat hate and safeguard marginalized communities.” Source.

“Removed” millions of accounts for their content?

(Important to note, that there are many individuals who conduct their business on the X platform who have found themselves “removed” as we know!)

Again, who decides what “hate” is? In this “woke” era, we see an awful lot of people feeling like “they” or others they choose to represent have been “marginalised”, and treated as if they are not important.

This, feeling of being “marginalised” or even “oppressed” is often even without the conscious knowledge of the population, socially constructed to cause division. It is preprogrammed “thinking” and is more often than not the politically correct method of silencing, straight out of the first Marxist research school that also attempted to reformulate the Hegelian dialectic theory, the Frankfurt school.

The Musk and Yacarino Censoring

The X Policy on Hateful Conduct is aiding and abetting that agenda and continues by listing the characteristics of what they deem to be “hate”

Wait a minute, let’s look at the Irish Hate Bill again!

Well, it appears that the X “hateful conduct policy” has even more characteristics listed than the Irish hate bill.

Subject To Change

This is again, also relative and subject to change, so, what is acceptable speech today, may not be tomorrow, depending on which way the political wind blows. As it did in October 2023

The Yaccarino hate conduct guide continues: “Plus we’ve opened more lines of communication with groups dedicated to the safety of communities both in physical and virtual spaces. And we’ll keep going –this is not a check-the-box exercise for any of us – combating hate is a lifetime dedication.” https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2023/safeguarding-information-independence-and-combating-hate-speech

Additionally ”You may not threaten, incite, glorify, or express desire for violence or harm.” states the hateful conduct policy. adding. “X is a place where people can express themselves, learn about what’s happening, and debate global issues. However, healthy conversations can’t thrive when violent speech is used to deliver a message.” https://help.twitter.com/en/rules-and-policies/hateful-conduct-policy

Like this one?

Ah yes, that one is fine.

Linda Yaccarino clarifies what is not fine below.

Yaccarino leaves us with a positive message – “Through our collective technologies and human potential we can create a safer and more inclusive environment for everyone – giving way for information independence to be a force for good. It won’t happen overnight, but we must start now.” Let’s make up our own minds – because we can handle the truth. Let’s fight hate with kindness and understanding.

“We can handle the truth”? Well, we don’t know about you, but we can!

Don’t Look Here, Look Over There!

The truth is Musk’s X platform has its own rules around “hate speech” that are clearly not dissimilar to the Irish government bill and with a far larger reach and with the aid of the X platform, Musk and whoever has their hand up his back, is able to influence the thoughts and speech of a massive worldwide population of netizens.

Through X, the desensitisation of certain hate and violent speech and messages can and do occur, and similarly, the normalisation of punishing those who disagree, are guilty of “hate speech” of the day and they are silenced through permissible vilification and censoring.

In other words, the platform has been given the position to control our thoughts on political agendas and Musk, it would seem, has hired Linda Yaccarino to play bad cop, to his good cop, so while he is masquerading as the saviour of freedom of speech, Yaccarino has taken on the role of silencing whatever takes Musks whim which is determined by those who must be obeyed.

In other words, they “can just define something that really is not hate speech as hate speech just because they don’t like it.”

So, let’s stop being fooled by Musk, his fight to quash the Irish hate bill, although hugely important, is not affecting as many people as the X platform policies, partly due to the influencer Musk who appears to be simply attempting to reinforce his good-guy image, which in turn will make it easier to steer the opinion of the masses.

We should be concerned about it!