Some of the threats menacing Canadians’ freedoms online and how to overcome them

On Dan Fournier’s ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ podcast, Gabriel from Libre Solutions Network discussed the technological threats menacing Canadians’ freedoms online and what solutions can be employed to counteract them.

Discussing tyrannical measures such as digital IDs and “digital kill switches” as well as offering solutions such as “Operation Beehive,” this podcast covers a lot of ground.

Gabriel self describes as a passionate Canadian with a fascination with free software and bottom-up strategies. He runs Libre Solutions Network which is a project “to educate people on how to free themselves from dragnet surveillance and information control.”

Dan Fournier is a Canadian who after working for over 35 years in the education sector has transitioned into freelance investigative journalism.

Click HERE or on the arrow indicating “play” in the image below to listen to the podcast.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

In the description beneath the podcast on Substack is a comprehensive list of chapters with timestamps, as well as show notes highlighting some of the topics discussed. Below we have reproduced the show notes.

Operation Beehive

Gabriel’s Substack has an amazing post titled ‘Operation: Beehive’ which presents projects and alternatives to mainstream platforms (by forming your own through GitHub) and software applications.

The switching software section is particularly useful since it provides alternative software packages that aren’t from Big Tech companies, are open-source, mostly free, and less intrusive.

For instance, LibreOffice Suite is a great substitute for Microsoft Office. As such, it is less intrusive than Bill Gates’ products which are most likely littered with integrated spyware and backdoors. Plus, who still wants to send their money to this globalist tyrant? Their word processor, LibreOffice Writer, is very similar to Microsoft Word and easy to use, but more private.

Cyber Freedom Canada

Gabriel talked about this amazing project. Though it is currently in its early stages, it has the potential to become a powerhouse in terms of protecting Canadians’ online freedoms.

So, be sure to check out his post on it as well as the website Cyberfreedom.ca.

Better yet, reach out to Gabriel if you can somehow contribute to this endeavour.

Canadian Bills and Legislation Threatening Online Freedoms

There are currently bills and legislation that contain provisions that will threaten certain freedoms online.

Four of them were referenced in this podcast and on Cyberfreedom.ca:

C-11(passed) – Online Streaming Act

C-18(passed) – Online News Act

C-27 (in consideration) – Digital Charter Implementation

S-210 (passed in the Senate, currently in the House of Commons; bill text) – Protecting Young Persons from Exposure to Pornography Act

Dan and Gabriel talked about how C-11 can require broadcasters (including podcasters) to have to register with the communications regulator in Canada, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (“CRTC”), if they make more than 10 million in revenue; but, this threshold could be decreased in the future to ensnare smaller, independent broadcasters.

The CRTC has a ‘Myths and Facts about Bill C-11’ page about the legislation.

As for the currently pending S-210 bill, Michael Geist, a law professor at the University of Ottawa, published a post titled ‘The Most Dangerous Canadian Internet Bill You’ve Never Heard Of Is a Step Closer to Becoming Law’ which outlines its potential threats as it is presently drafted.

Digital ID in Ontario

Gabriel mentioned that digital identities (“IDs”) are already being considered in the Canadian province of Ontario and covers the related risks about them.

Elon Musk and the X Platform – Trojan Horses?

During their discussion, Dan mentioned how he believed that Elon Musk is a great deceiver and wishes to create an all-encompassing “X” app, which is similar to China’s WeChat app, that could ultimately be used to record, monitor, and control users.

Last summer Dan made a post titled ‘Elon Musk’s X Empire-building, a Trojan Horse to Rule us All’ which outlines in great detail this trojan horse.

EU Wants to Spy on Europeans’ Internet Use

Dan had sent Gabriel an article from ZeroHedge titled ‘The EU Wants To Spy On Europeans’ Internet Use’ which, though highly technical, shows how the authorities could abuse their power by forcing web browser developers and internet service providers (“ISPs”) to monitor citizens’ online activities.

Cyber Attack Crisis

Dan and Gabriel talked about the strong possibility of an upcoming “Cyber Attack Crisis” that could come out of nowhere as a false flag operation in order to bring about digital IDs.

Last August, Dan published a post about this which also examined the Rogers outage in Canada that took place in the summer of 2022 and appeared to be a test-run for such a kind of future attack.

Palantir

Gabriel mentioned Palantir in his 2023 Recap video and how it can be a threat to peoples’ privacy and data security.

What is Palantir?

Palantir is a technology company that was founded in 2003 by Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel.



Its original funding came from the CIA, the US spy agency, and much of its business has come from providing software to US military, security, intelligence and police agencies.

The description above is part of an article from OpenDemocracy.net, an independent international media platform based in the United Kingdom.

Late last year, Palantir secured a very large contract – a £480 million deal – with the National Health Service (“NHS”) in the UK to provide software joining up patient data between different NHS trusts.

Palantir assures that patient data would remain private and anonymised, but Member of Parliament (“MPs”) and many others are concerned about potential privacy concerns and potential data breaches and abuses:

One of the founders of Palantir is Peter Thiel who was also one of the founders of PayPal alongside Elon Musk.

Palantir has been referred to as “Silicon Valley’s most secretive company.”

Thiel took the name for the company from the mystical “seeing stones” in J.R.R. Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, in which the orbs are known for their potential to corrupt.

Equally secretive about its operations in Canada, which go as far back as 2013, Palantir already counts the Canadian government and Calgary Police among its customers.

Since 2019, David MacNaughton has been serving as the President of Palantir Canada.

An investigation by Lobby Canada was initiated into his hiring since he had commenced is duties for the company while he was still serving as Canada’s ambassador to the United States.

What is perhaps more concerning, is that since 2021 Palantir has been looking to expand into Canada’s health care sector which brings the same kinds of concerns as with their NHS deal in the UK; and in particular, how patient data could be misused by the company along with potential privacy breaches.

Much more can be said about the dubious operations of the company, but suffice it to say that this is one entity we need to keep an eye on.

Here arerelated articles and sources on Palantir:

“Coming out of covid, we need systemwide solutions for health care,” said Mr. MacNaughton, Canada’s former ambassador to the United States and a veteran public affairs executive. “The pressure on health care workers and politicians is unbelievable. Without the right data, they can’t make the right decisions.”

Digital Kill Switches – Cutting the Internet and Cell Phones to Crush Dissenters During Protests

We also discussed ZeroHedge’s article ‘Digital Kill Switches: How Tyrannical Governments Stifle Political Dissent’, originally published by the Rutherford Institute, which examines how the authorities could actually disactivate internet and cell phone services during a protest to block citizens from adequately communicating.